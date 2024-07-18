When will the 'Big One' earthquake hit? Scientists weigh in

BREAKING High-profile Liberal minister quitting cabinet, not running in next election
Labour Minister Seamus O'Regan has announced he will not run in the next federal election, and will be quitting his cabinet position Friday.
A "swarm" of earthquakes off the coast of British Columbia has forced many to remember something they'd probably rather forget: at any moment, the "Big One" could hit about 100 kilometres west of Vancouver Island.
In the context of Canada and the U.S. Pacific Northwest, the "Big One" refers to a megathrust earthquake along the Cascadia subduction zone, where the Juan de Fuca tectonic plate meets the North American tectonic plate. The Cascadia spans about 1,000 kilometres from Northern California to Vancouver Island and is capable of producing earthquakes as powerful as magnitude 9, especially toward its northern end.
Researchers say they know the "Big One" is coming, but when should we expect it? Scientists say predicting when a megathrust earthquake will hit is a game of probability.
It's like guessing exactly which breath will be the one to make a balloon pop, says Ed Nissen, University of Victoria earth and ocean science researcher. Past experience might give you a feeling for it, Nissen said, but no two breaths, or balloons, are the same. It's not an exact science.
"The tectonic strain is kind of gradually building up along the faults, and eventually the stresses will overcome friction and the fault will slip in an earthquake," Nissen told CTVNews.ca in an interview over Zoom.
Nissen said scientists can't pinpoint exactly when those stresses will be enough to cause a sudden slip, but they can produce rough estimates based on probability.
Camille Brillon is a seismologist at Natural Resources Canada (NRCAN) who says the probability of a megathrust quake off the coast of B.C. in the next 50 years is between 10 and 15 per cent, with the likelihood rising over time.
"So, sometime in the next 200-or-so years, there likely will be a (magnitude) 9+ Cascadia earthquake," Brillon said, adding that scientists are able to make estimates like this partly based on data from past megathrust quakes along the fault.
According to NRCAN, 13 megathrust earthquakes have occurred along the Cascadia in the last 6,000 years, at an average rate of one every 500 to 600 years. However, some have been as close together as 200 years and some have been as far apart as 800 years.
Nissen says the last one was more than 300 years ago.
"The next one might not be for another 100 years or even 200 years," Nissen said. "But it's also true to say it could happen tomorrow. It wouldn't be a huge surprise."
The details of the last megathrust quake are "actually remarkably well known," Nissen said, thanks to the oral histories of Indigenous people living on Vancouver Island as well as accurate recordkeeping in Japan.
The last megathrust earthquake along the Cascadia subduction zone occurred at 9 p.m. PT on Jan. 26, 1700. Estimated to have been a magnitude-9 quake, NRCAN says it was one of the world's largest.
To provide a sense of scale, Nissen said a magnitude-9 earthquake releases 1,000 times more energy than a magnitude 7, the latter of which NRCAN classifies as a "major" earthquake.
The 1700 quake collapsed the houses of the Cowichan people on Vancouver Island and caused numerous landslides, according to NRCAN. The shaking was so violent that people couldn't stand, and it lasted long enough to make them sick.
Mist rises off the water outside the village of Anacla in Pachena Bay, B.C., Wednesday, Jan. 14, 2015. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
On the west coast of Vancouver Island, a tsunami generated by the quake completely destroyed the winter village of the Pachena Bay people, leaving no survivors. The tsunami swept across the Pacific, causing destruction as far away as Japan, where recordkeeping made it possible to know the exact time of the quake.
The earthquake also left unmistakeable geological signatures consistent with the 12 other megathrust earthquakes before it.
Nissen said there probably won't be any telltale signs the "Big One" is about to hit, since earthquakes happen so abruptly.
"There's nothing consistent which you could reliably use as a signal that an earthquake is going to happen," he said.
Some researchers see promise in studying the foreshocks that occur before some large earthquakes, but Nissen said even those aren't reliable enough to count on.
"It turns out not every earthquake has a foreshock," he said. "Most big earthquakes actually don't."
Fortunately, a new technology has emerged that can buy people enough time, before the shaking starts, to try and get somewhere safe.
Earthquake Early Warning (EEW) systems use special sensors to detect the first wave of energy that radiates from an earthquake, the P-wave, Brillon explained.
"Knowing when the P-wave arrives, we can quickly locate where the earthquake was, how big it was, and then when the following shear waves, or S-waves would reach a certain point, and how strong the shaking would be,” she said.
While both types of seismic waves can cause shaking, S-waves are known to be more destructive.
Sensors transmit this information to data centres that use algorithms to detect earthquake's location and magnitude, and an alert warns people in the area sometimes "tens of seconds before" shaking begins, according to NRCAN.
Canada has developed an EEW system that Brillon said is due to launch imminently, and Nissen said ongoing efforts to bolster the technology over the Cascadia fault could give people even more time to prepare.
"We're talking about 30 seconds-ish before those seismic waves hit Vancouver Island … a little bit longer if you live in Vancouver, which is obviously further to the east and further away from the fault," he said. Such a warning wouldn't prevent damage to buildings and other infrastructure, Nissen added, but it could save lives.
"This is about giving people a few seconds to get under a table or run outside if they have long enough … trains to come to a safe halt, lifts coming to the closest floor and opening the doors, heart surgeons putting down their tools, that kind of thing."
Meanwhile, a group of 20 researchers has obtained what it says is the most detailed imaging of the Cascadia subduction zone yet, providing valuable insight into how a future megathrust earthquake might unfold.
Using a research vessel towing an array of geophysical instruments along almost the entire length of the zone, they produced what they say is the first comprehensive survey of the complex structure of the fault beneath the seafloor.
The team published its research in the scientific journal Science Advances in June.
A couple walk along Whiffin Spit Park following a tsunami warning in Sooke, B.C., on Tuesday, January 23, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
"The models currently in use by public agencies were based on a limited set of old, low-quality 1980s-era data," Suzanne Carbotte, lead author and a marine geophysicist at Columbia University, said in a media release. "The megathrust has a much more complex geometry than previously assumed. The study provides a new framework for earthquake and tsunami hazard assessment."
One of the study's findings is that the northern part of the fault, close to Vancouver Island and Washington state, is the section most likely to produce a major earthquake.
While the topography of other segments is relatively rough, with features that might erode the upper plate and limit how far any quake may spread within the segment, the northern portion is smooth.
"This means that it may be more likely to rupture along its entire length at once, making it potentially the most dangerous section," reads the media release.
Its authors call it the U.S. conservative movement's 'mandate for leadership,' designed to guide a potential second term for former U.S. president Donald Trump.
A B.C. woman has been ordered to repay her ex for a ticket to Coldplay's 2023 concert in Vancouver – in a small claims decision that highlights the distinction between gifts and loans under Canadian law.
All the major Canadian grocers are now on board for a grocery code of conduct, paving the way for industry guidelines that have been several years in the making.
Former president Barack Obama has privately expressed concerns to Democrats about President Joe Biden’s candidacy, and Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi privately warned Biden that Democrats could lose the ability to seize control in the House if he didn’t step away from the race.
RCMP say a one person was killed and eight others were injured when a bus and an SUV collided head-on in southern Alberta on Wednesday.
Rare images of the Mashco Piro, an uncontacted Indigenous tribe in the remote Peruvian Amazon, were published on Tuesday by Survival International,
In the last few weeks, there has been a surge in the number of Americans searching online about moving to Canada and recent political events appear to have been a major catalyst.
The latest protest against Ottawa's decision to reopen a commercial cod fishery drew a good line in downtown St. John's
The Thompson-Nicola Regional District has issued an evacuation order for 76 properties in the Venables Valley area north of Spences Bridge, B.C., due to the out-of-control Shetland Creek wildfire.
Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday that Armenia's tilt towards NATO was a cause for regret and concern, and said Yerevan's actions risked destabilizing the wider South Caucasus region.
Tiger Woods said he endured a sleepless flight to the Open Championship after watching coverage of the assassination attempt on Donald Trump.
Police in Bangladesh clashed with student protesters attempting to impose a 'complete shutdown' of the country on Thursday, following days of violent confrontations during demonstrations over a system of allocating government jobs, with media reports saying 19 more people died across the country.
A man who dove into a southern New Jersey river and rescued two children who were struggling to stay afloat has died after he disappeared underneath the water, authorities said.
Lawmakers at the European Parliament on Thursday reelected Ursula von der Leyen to a second 5-year term as president of the European Union's executive commission, giving her a comfortable majority and heading off a possible leadership vacuum.
Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly is headed to China on Friday at the invitation of Beijing, after years of diplomatic strain following the 2018 detention of two Canadians.
Two deaths as a result of a listeriosis outbreak linked to a plant-based milk recall are in Ontario, provincial health officials confirmed Thursday.
In 2021, the Vancouver-based Drug User Liberation Front approached Health Canada with a proposal.
Health officials recently changed the guidelines for respiratory syncytial virus vaccines. Here's what Canadians need to know about the guidance and the virus itself.
As more people look to find love on dating apps and social media these days, so too are those looking to commit romance scams as artificial intelligence makes it harder to know what's real and what isn't.
A meteor streaked over the New York City skyline before disintegrating over nearby New Jersey, according to NASA.
Educators in Canada and beyond are now rethinking her life and work following revelations that Munro declined to leave her husband after he had sexually assaulted and harassed her daughter.
Canadian actors Martin Short and D'Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai will compete against each other for the Emmy Award for best lead in a comedy series.
An American man who made threats against Taylor Swift on social media was detained ahead of her first concert in the German city of Gelsenkirchen and will be kept in custody until her shows there are over, police said Thursday.
The company said 'millions' of customers also joined Prime in the past three weeks to take advantage of the discount event, which ended right before midnight Pacific Standard Time on Thursday.
Ford Motor Co. says it plans to assemble its F-Series Super Duty pickup trucks at its Oakville, Ont., assembly plant starting in 2026, adding capacity of up to 100,000 additional units.
A donated clawfoot bathtub has become the preferred lounging spot for a pair of B.C. grizzly bears, who have been taking turns relaxing and reclining in it – with minimal sibling squabbling – for the past year.
Some Canadians feel stuck between a rock and a hard place when considering starting a family, while others are concerned about what their child's future could look like.
After more than three years, a B.C. woman has been reunited with a lost family heirloom.
Tiger Woods said he endured a sleepless flight to the Open Championship after watching coverage of the assassination attempt on Donald Trump.
Canadian boxer Tammara Thibeault won’t hide it. At the Paris Olympics, she has only one goal — capturing gold in the 75-kilogram weight class.
Canada has lost one of its top medal hopefuls for the Paris Olympics after world champion decathlete Pierce LePage pulled out with a back injury.
Toronto traffic has reached the point of a congestion crisis, according to the Toronto Region Board of Trade, whose new numbers warn of a significant impact on the city’s economy.
Police north of Toronto have released dramatic video of a car chase that led officers across York Region in pursuit of a Lamborghini SUV that was clocked at speeds in excess of 200 km/h.
A pair of cemetery investigators are cleaning and preserving as many gravestones they have permission to work on, as they conduct their research and document gravestones.
One of Edmonton’s main contributors to Google Street View is a man who dresses up as an alien.
Nearly 10 years after it was first proposed, an interactive piece of public art is officially open in Vancouver's Hastings Park.
An event July 22 at Dynamic Earth in Sudbury will mark the 60th anniversary of the iconic Big Nickel, the largest coin in the world.
Cyclist Jagjeet Singh cruised through Montreal on Sunday morning as he rides across the country to raise money for a children's charity.
A rare ammonite fossil – about 75 million years old - has been discovered in eastern Saskatchewan.
Seven-year-old goalie Hudson Hardill is an unlikely Calgary Flames fan, being that he lives in Peterborough, Ont., and his dad Chris is a Toronto Maple Leafs fan.
Three drivers have been ticketed for excessive speeding and had their vehicles impounded after West Vancouver police caught them street racing Wednesday.
British Columbia officials say the rapid growth of an out-of-control wildfire prompted evacuations in the Thompson-Nicola region last night as the wildfire service braces for what's expected to be a "very challenging" 72 hours.
Toronto is still drying out after a storm dropped more than a month’s worth of rain on the city earlier this week, leaving some residents to deal with flooded basements and property damage left in its wake.
Shoppers could soon see an expanded selection of alcoholic beverages at their local grocery store, as a strike by LCBO workers continues to drag on.
It appears that not even race car drivers are immune to Toronto gridlock.
Calgarians are now able to resume limited outdoor water use as city officials made the shift to Stage 2 water restrictions.
Calgary police issued a warning Thursday about a new scam where someone pretends to be them.
The head of OC Transpo will not commit to opening the new Trillium Line ahead of back-to-school at Carleton University this fall, as testing continues on Ottawa's new north-south light rail transit line.
More than 100 people lined up on foot and in vehicles outside Chick-fil-A at Ottawa's Tanger Outlets on Thursday, as the U.S.-based fast food outlet opened its first location in the capital.
Ottawa police are asking for the public's help in locating a man accused of murder following a shooting on Carling Avenue earlier this month.
Federal Immigration Minister Marc Miller's office in Montreal was vandalized early Thursday morning.
The Supreme Court of Canada has refused to hear an appeal by a former chair of Montreal city council's executive committee, who wanted to avoid facing trial on corruption charges.
If you ever lost money or property, you may be in luck. Alberta is looking for the owners of a combined $154 million in money and property that may have been lost, forgotten or abandoned, the province wrote in a release Thursday.
As part of National Drowning Prevention Week, the City of Edmonton is reminding people to be safe while in and around water.
One person was killed and another sent to hospital Wednesday morning after a Cadillac and a semi-tractor crashed in Strathcona County.
The Life Flight service for children at the IWK Health Centre in Halifax was out of service for at least 50 hours in the first three months of this year, largely due to staffing shortages of registered respiratory therapists.
The Prince Edward Island RCMP is asking for the public’s help after three horses recently had their tails cut off.
Three people are facing a number of charges in connection with a shooting in Dartmouth, N.S., on Wednesday.
The Manitoba Métis Federation (MMF) is expanding its footprint downtown.
The Manitoba Government and General Employees' Union is calling for better recruitment and retention to address the health-care crisis in rural Manitoba.
A new movie being shot in Birds Hill Provincial Park next week means people will need to use an alternate entrance to get in.
The Saskatchewan Science Centre and the Core Community Park in Regina are receiving $30,000 to restore their spaces as part of a community sponsorship initiative.
Regina City Council committed to taking the next steps towards replacing Currie Field.
SGI rolled out their new vehicle noise policy one year ago, a policy intended to reduce the amount of noisy vehicles on city streets.
The Region of Waterloo says it's making good progress on its plan to assemble shovel-ready land in Wilmot Township.
A six-year-old Guelph girl has died a little more than two years after being diagnosed with terminal cancer.
Saskatoon’s Royal University Hospital (RUH) and Jim Pattison Children’s Hospital (JPCH) were under lockdown following a bomb threat Wednesday morning, but police soon discovered it may have been a misunderstanding.
Environment Canada has issued a heat warning for Saskatoon, as a prolonged period of extreme heat is returning to parts of Saskatchewan.
If it feels like there are more mosquitoes this year, it’s because there are, according to the City of Saskatoon’s entomologist.
A 21-year-old northern Ontario man is charged with three counts of assault after police received a call about a suspect threatening and chasing people with a baseball bat last weekend.
The leader of the United Steelworkers union in Ontario is calling for an urgent meeting with Premier Doug Ford to ramp up efforts to re-open the AV Terrace Bay pulp mill, the northwestern Ontario community’s largest employer before it closed six months ago.
Ontario Provincial Police say one person died as a result of a crash involving a commercial and passenger vehicle on Highway 101 east of Timmins on Wednesday evening.
A cyclist has died after a crash with a passenger vehicle in Elgin County. Dutton-Dunwich fire was on scene with OPP and EMS in the area of Talbot Line.
The province's Special Investigations Unit was called in after London Police officers shot and killed an eighteen year old man late Tuesday evening.
A consultant’s study has poured cold water on London city council’s idea to charge an additional tax on vacant homes. On Wednesday, the Corporate Services Committee (CSC) discussed a report that determined that a 3 per cent residential vacancy tax would be cost prohibitive for London City Hall to inspect and administer.
A 1960s Portuguese soccer legend serving a four-year sentence after being convicted of assaulting his family members in New Tecumseth three years ago has been granted day parole.
Photo radar cameras are becoming more popular to curb speeding in community safety zones, with Innisfil being the latest town planning to introduce the system.
Police are investigating a bizarre incident after a passenger allegedly assaulted a driver before taking off in the vehicle only to return a short time later.
Ford Motor Company is expected to increase engine production volumes and add jobs in Windsor as a result of the production volumes of Super Duty trucks in Oakville.
Around 2:40 p.m. on Tuesday, police said a group of cyclists were riding single file, northbound on Charing Cross when the lead cyclist hit gravel and lost control of their bike.
The Chatham-Kent Health Alliance (CKHA), has announced its new president and CEO.
The British Columbia government has suspended another trucking company from operating in the province after one of its vehicles struck an overpass in Metro Vancouver on Tuesday.
A motorcyclist was severely injured in a crash with an SUV Sunday afternoon, according to the Kelowna RCMP.
A search effort is underway for a man who was swept away by the North Thompson River in Kamloops on Friday.
One person is dead and 17 others have been displaced after a stubborn fire burned overnight in a Kelowna apartment building.
The City of Lethbridge was under a severe thunderstorm warning on Thursday morning because of a "nearly stationary" storm east of the city.
A serious collision between a small car and a bus has completely shut down a stretch of Highway 3 in the Crowsnest Pass area.
Shortly before 11 a.m. Thursday, police in northwestern Ontario lifted a shelter in place for residents of the Kejick Bay community of Lac Seul First Nation following an 'ongoing threat to public safety.'
Harm-reduction organizations in northeastern Ontario are reacting to recent comments made by federal Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre regarding supervised consumption sites.
Firefighters began attacking a fire near Labrador City from the ground today, marking a new stage in the effort to get the roaring wildfire under control.
The latest protest against Ottawa's decision to reopen a commercial cod fishery drew a good line in downtown St. John's
A father in St. John's, N.L., is suing the Newfoundland and Labrador government over his son's death last year in the province's largest jail.
