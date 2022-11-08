What's at stake in the 2022 U.S. midterm election

MORE WORLD NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

What's at stake in the 2022 U.S. midterm election

A tumultuous election season that tugged again at America's searing political divides and raised questions about its commitment to a democratic future comes to a close on Tuesday as voters cast ballots in the first national election of Joe Biden's presidency.

A clerk hands a ballot to a voter on Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, in Lewiston, Maine. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social