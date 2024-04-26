Sports

    • Shapovalov downs Etcheverry, advances to third round at Madrid

    Canada's Denis Shapovalov is seen during the Miami Open tennis tournament Saturday, March 23, 2024, in Miami Gardens, Fla. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/Lynne Sladky Canada's Denis Shapovalov is seen during the Miami Open tennis tournament Saturday, March 23, 2024, in Miami Gardens, Fla. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/Lynne Sladky
    MADRID -

    Canada's Denis Shapovalov advanced to the third round of the Madrid Open tennis tournament with a 7-6, 6-3 win over Argentina's Tomas Etcheverry on Friday.

    Shapovalov had to overcome issues with his serve to defeat the 26th-seeded Argentine in two hours three minutes.

    The 25-year-old from Richmond Hill, Ont., hit into 12 double faults and only landed 58 per cent of his first serves.

    But he had eight aces, compared to one for Etcheverry, and converted three break points to Etcheverry's two.

    Shapovalov will next face the winner of Friday's match between fourth seed Alexander Zverev of Germany and Borna Coric of Croatia.

    It's the first time Shapovalov has made it past the second round at the Masters-level clay-court event since his tournament debut in 2018, when he lost to Zverev in the semifinals.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 26, 2024.

