Video shows Irvo Otieno pinned to floor before his death
A group of sheriff's deputies and other personnel at a Virginia mental hospital forcibly pinned patient Irvo Otieno to the ground until he was motionless and limp, then began unsuccessful resuscitation efforts, according to newly obtained surveillance video.
The video, which was obtained through a link included in public court filings, shows the workers pressing down on a prone handcuffed and shackled Otieno. His death March 6 while being admitted to Central State Hospital has led to second-degree murder charges against seven deputies and three hospital workers.
Relatives of the 28-year-old Otieno were shown the video last week by a prosecutor, Dinwiddie Commonwealth's Attorney Ann Cabell Baskervill, who said at one point that she planned to publicly release it Tuesday. But attorneys for at least two of the defendants sought to block its release to the public, arguing that it could hinder a fair trial.
Otieno was brought to the hospital south of Richmond that provides psychiatric care after spending multiple days in law enforcement custody.
The video, which has no sound, shows a shackled and handcuffed Otieno being led into a room with tables and chairs. He is hauled toward a seat before eventually slumping to the floor.
An increasing number of workers lay their hands on him as he appears to start to move on the floor. At one point, it appears as many as 10 people are pressing down on his body. Otieno's body is difficult to see at times, obscured by the employees on top of him or because the camera angle was blocked by someone standing.
The crowd steps back from his body, which appears limp. Resuscitation efforts eventually begin.
Final autopsy findings have not yet been released, though Baskervill has said in court that Otieno was smothered to death.
The prosecutor charged the 10 defendants through a process known as a criminal information. Baskervill has said the case will be presented to a grand jury “for a final determination of charges going forward.” A grand jury was meeting Tuesday morning, court records show.
Several defendants also had either bail hearings or a hearing dealing with the appointment of counsel.
The Associated Press sought comment about the video from defense attorneys for each of the defendants who have obtained counsel. None immediately responded to emails or phone calls.
Douglas Ramseur, who represents one of the hospital employees, told The Washington Post - which first obtained the footage - he was concerned that the court filing with the video link was made “with the intention of making the information available to the media and public after having received a motion by the defense seeking to prevent just such a disclosure.”
“We are considering all our legal remedies,” Ramseur wrote in an email, the newspaper reported.
Otieno's family spoke at a news conference last week after seeing the footage, which they called heartbreaking and disturbing. They have equated his treatment to torture and called on the U.S. Department of Justice to intervene in the case.
The family is being represented by Ben Crump, a prominent civil rights attorney who also represented the family of George Floyd. Crump has said Otieno's treatment has close parallels with Floyd's killing in police custody in Minneapolis in 2020.
“When we think about the tragic killing of George Floyd, you say, `Why would anybody, why would any law enforcement officer, put a knee on the neck of a person who is face down, handcuffed and restrained?”' Crump said at a news conference last week. “Would anybody not have enough common sense to say, `We've seen this movie before?”'
Another attorney for the family, Mark Krudys, didn't respond to a request for comment Monday.
Otieno, whose first name was pronounced “Ivo,” was 4 when his family emigrated to the U.S. from Kenya. He grew up in suburban Richmond and began dealing with mental health issues during his last year of high school, his mother has said.
He was experiencing mental distress at the time of his initial encounter with law enforcement earlier this month, according to this family. That set off a chain of events that led to him spending several days in custody, first at a local hospital and then at a jail, before his death at the state hospital.
While Otieno was in jail, he was denied access to needed medications, the family's attorneys have said. The family also viewed video from that facility Thursday, which they said showed Otieno was subjected to further brutality by unidentified officers. That video has not been made available.
Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin has said the case is a grim reminder of why the state's mental health system “needs transformation at every level.” He has also called on the public to respect the ongoing judicial process.
Rankin reported from Richmond. Associated Press writer Ben Finley contributed from Norfolk.
MORE WORLD NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING | Trudeau's chief of staff Telford will testify about foreign interference: PMO
After weeks of resistance, and ahead of a vote that could have compelled it to happen, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s office has announced that his chief of staff Katie Telford will testify about foreign interference, before a committee that has been studying the issue for months.
Johnston's mandate as special rapporteur on foreign interference has been released
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has released foreign interference special rapporteur David Johnston's mandate, which instructs the former governor general to determine by May 23 whether a public inquiry is necessary.
BREAKING | Student charged with attempted murder in stabbings at Halifax-area high school
A 15-year-old is facing a number of charges, including attempted murder, after two staff members were stabbed at a high school in Bedford, N.S., Monday morning.
Inflation in Canada continues to slow, reaffirming BOC's rate pause
The annual pace of inflation cooled in February as it posted its largest deceleration since April 2020.
Kitchen renovation unearths paintings nearly 400 years old
Murals believed to be nearly 400 years old have been discovered at an apartment in northern England following a kitchen renovation.
opinion | What happens if you mistakenly get a larger tax refund?
Was your 2022 tax refund larger than you expected it to be?
How Trump will use any indictment to fire up his 2024 campaign
Donald Trump will try to turn any indictment to his advantage by stoking anger among core supporters over what they see as the weaponization of the justice system, though it may also push more Republicans tired of the drama around him to look for another presidential candidate.
U.S. teacher shot by 6-year-old speaks out: 'It's changed me'
A Virginia teacher who was shot and wounded by her 6-year-old student said it has changed her life and she has vivid memories and nightmares about that day.
Researchers 3D printed this cheesecake
Researchers have been pushing the limits of 3D printing for decades, using the manufacturing technique to churn out consumer goods such as furniture and shoes, human organs and even a rocket. But can the industrial technology be applied to make a fully baked dessert that can be fabricated in your home kitchen?
Canada
-
Inflation in Canada continues to slow, reaffirming BOC's rate pause
The annual pace of inflation cooled in February as it posted its largest deceleration since April 2020.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Student charged with attempted murder in stabbings at Halifax-area high school
A 15-year-old is facing a number of charges, including attempted murder, after two staff members were stabbed at a high school in Bedford, N.S., Monday morning.
-
Federal government pledges $1.4 billion to revitalize Dwyer Hill Training Centre
The federal government will spend $1.4 billion to revitalize Ottawa's Dwyer Hill Training Centre, Defence Minister Anita Anand announced Tuesday.
-
Search continues for victims of Old Montreal fire; 6 remain missing
Rescuers have yet to recover any additional bodies from the wreck of a fire in Old Montreal last week. As of Tuesday morning, there were still six people missing. The body of one victim, a woman, was extracted on Sunday.
-
Nordstrom Canada liquidation sales expected to begin today as store prepares for exit
Nordstrom is expected to begin liquidating its stores across Canada today.
-
'Here I Am' photo gallery showcases older Canadians with Down syndrome
March 21 is World Down Syndrome Day and to mark the occasion a Canadian organization launched a campaign showcasing older people living with the condition.
World
-
Putin: China has peace plan for Ukraine when West is ready
Russian President Vladimir Putin said Tuesday a Chinese peace plan could provide a basis for a settlement of the fighting in Ukraine when the West is ready for it.
-
Video shows Irvo Otieno pinned to floor before his death
A group of sheriff's deputies and other personnel at a Virginia mental hospital forcibly pinned patient Irvo Otieno to the ground until he was motionless and limp, then began unsuccessful resuscitation efforts, according to newly obtained surveillance video.
-
How Trump will use any indictment to fire up his 2024 campaign
Donald Trump will try to turn any indictment to his advantage by stoking anger among core supporters over what they see as the weaponization of the justice system, though it may also push more Republicans tired of the drama around him to look for another presidential candidate.
-
U.S. teacher shot by 6-year-old speaks out: 'It's changed me'
A Virginia teacher who was shot and wounded by her 6-year-old student said it has changed her life and she has vivid memories and nightmares about that day.
-
NATO to hold Ukraine meeting despite Hungary's objections
NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said Tuesday that he would call a high-level meeting of the military organization's main forum for cooperation with Ukraine next month despite objections from Hungary.
-
Russia's reliance on China rises amid Ukraine sanctions
China is the biggest buyer of Russian oil and gas exports, pumping billions of dollars into Russia's treasury and helping the Kremlin resist Western sanctions over its invasion of Ukraine. However, Russia's reliance on China is accelerating its slide into the junior role in an uneasy relationship with Xi's government.
Politics
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Trudeau's chief of staff Telford will testify about foreign interference: PMO
After weeks of resistance, and ahead of a vote that could have compelled it to happen, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s office has announced that his chief of staff Katie Telford will testify about foreign interference, before a committee that has been studying the issue for months.
-
Johnston's mandate as special rapporteur on foreign interference has been released
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has released foreign interference special rapporteur David Johnston's mandate, which instructs the former governor general to determine by May 23 whether a public inquiry is necessary.
-
Will the Conservative foreign interference motion be a confidence vote? Liberals 'having ongoing discussions'
In an effort to keep the foreign interference story at the forefront, and to do an apparent end run around the Liberal filibuster blocking one study from going ahead, the Conservatives forced the House to spend Monday debating a motion instructing an opposition-dominated House committee to strike its own review.
Health
-
Superbug fungus cases rose dramatically during pandemic
U.S. cases of the dangerous fungus Candida auris tripled over just three years, and researchers at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention say the COVID-19 pandemic is likely partly to blame. More than half of states have now reported it, according to a new study.
-
Report calls for restricting marketing to kids in grocery stores, restaurants
A new report that looks at the prevalence of marketing to children inside grocery stores and restaurants suggests regulation is needed to help reduce unhealthy food temptations.
-
Health Canada launches new toll-free number for poison centres
Health Canada has launched a new toll-free number, 1-844-POISON-X, or 1-844-764-7669, to help people across the country access critical medical advice related to poisonings more easily.
Sci-Tech
-
TikTok updates content rulebook as pressure from West builds
TikTok went on a counteroffensive Tuesday amid increasing Western pressure over cybersecurity and misinformation concerns, rolling out updated rules and standards for content as its CEO warned against a possible U.S. ban on the Chinese-owned video sharing app.
-
Soak up the sun: Dalhousie engineers build Atlantic Canada's 1st solar-powered car
Engineering students at Halifax’s Dalhousie University are getting ready to debut a solar car of their own design at an international competition.
-
B.C. parent launches class-action lawsuit against makers of Fortnite video game
A Vancouver parent has launched a proposed class-action lawsuit against the makers of Fortnite, saying the popular video game is designed to be “as addictive as possible” for children.
Entertainment
-
Gwyneth Paltrow's trial begins for Deer Valley ski crash
Gwyneth Paltrow appeared in court in Utah on Tuesday morning in a lawsuit filed by a retired optometrist who said that the actor-turned-lifestyle influencer violently crashed into him in 2016 while skiing at one of the most upscale ski resorts in the United States.
-
'John Wick' stars honour late co-star Lance Reddick
Keanu Reeves and Laurence Fishburne were among the 'John Wick: Chapter 4' stars honouring Lance Reddick, their co-star who died unexpectedly last week, at the film's Los Angeles premiere.
-
Slasher flick 'Winnie the Pooh' pulled from Hong Kong cinemas
Public screenings of a slasher film that features Winnie the Pooh were scrapped abruptly in Hong Kong on Tuesday, sparking discussions over increasing censorship in the city.
Business
-
IMF to assess Sri Lankan governance as part of $3B bailout
The International Monetary Fund said Tuesday it is assessing Sri Lanka's governance in the first case of an Asian country facing scrutiny for corruption as part of a bailout program.
-
S&P/TSX composite up more than 150 points, U.S. stock markets also higher
Strength in energy stocks as well as the financial and technology sectors helped Canada's main stock index gain more than 150 points in late-morning trading, while U.S. stock markets also pushed higher.
-
Yellen says bank situation 'stabilizing,' system is 'sound'
Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen is trying project calm after regional bank failures, saying the U.S. banking system is 'sound' but additional rescue arrangements 'could be warranted' if any new failures at smaller institutions pose a risk to financial stability.
Lifestyle
-
Kitchen renovation unearths paintings nearly 400 years old
Murals believed to be nearly 400 years old have been discovered at an apartment in northern England following a kitchen renovation.
-
The world's happiest countries for 2023
The 2023 World Happiness Report identifies the happiest nations, those at the very bottom of the happiness scale and everything in between, plus the factors that tend to lead to greater happiness.
-
'Here I Am' photo gallery showcases older Canadians with Down syndrome
March 21 is World Down Syndrome Day and to mark the occasion a Canadian organization launched a campaign showcasing older people living with the condition.
Sports
-
Women's Sweet 16 features new format and historic field
The NCAA changed its setup for the women's tournament this season, trimming the traditional four regional sites to two. Seattle and Greenville -- a city of 71,000 in South Carolina about halfway between Atlanta and Charlotte, North Carolina -- will each host eight teams before sending the winners on to Dallas for the Final Four.
-
Carson Briere, son of Flyers GM Danny, charged for pushing wheelchair down stairs
Three misdemeanour charges were filed Monday against the son of Philadelphia Flyers interim general manager Danny Briere after a video posted on social media showed him and another Mercyhurst University athlete pushing an unoccupied wheelchair down a staircase.
-
Martina Navratilova says doctors told her she is cancer-free
Martina Navratilova returned to TV work at Tennis Channel for its coverage of the Miami Open on Tuesday, less than three months after saying she had throat cancer and breast cancer.
Autos
-
U.S. probes reports of steering glitch on 2022, 2023 Honda Civics
U.S. auto safety regulators are investigating complaints from Honda Civic drivers that their steering can stick, causing a momentary increase in effort and increasing the risk of a crash.
-
Last call: Dodge unveils last super-fast gasoline muscle car
The 2023 Challenger SRT Demon 170 will deliver 1,025 horsepower from its 6.2-litre supercharged V-8, and the automaker says it will be the quickest production car made.
-
Scratched EV battery? Your insurer may have to junk the whole car
For many electric vehicles, there is no way to repair or assess even slightly damaged battery packs after accidents, forcing insurance companies to write off cars with few miles - leading to higher premiums and undercutting gains from going electric.