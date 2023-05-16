Ukraine says it downed Russian hypersonic missiles during 'exceptional' air attack on Kyiv
Ukrainian air defences, bolstered by sophisticated Western-supplied systems, thwarted an intense Russian air attack on Kyiv early Tuesday, shooting down all missiles aimed at the capital, officials said.
The bombardment, which targeted locations across Ukraine, included six Russian Kinzhal aero-ballistic hypersonic missiles, the most fired in a single attack in the war so far, according to Ukrainian air force spokesman Yurii Ihnat.
Russian President Vladimir Putin has repeatedly touted the Kinzhals as providing a key strategic competitive advantage and among the most advanced weapons in his country's arsenal. The missiles are difficult to detect and intercept because of their hypersonic speed and manoeuvrability.
If Ukraine's claim of having shot down six fired Tuesday is confirmed, it would mark another blow to Putin's war efforts and show the increasing effectiveness of the country's air defences.
Air force spokesman Ihnat, who said in March that Ukraine lacked the equipment to intercept the Kinzhals, didn't explain Tuesday what systems were used to knock them down. Since March, Western countries have supplied Ukraine with various air defence systems.
Russia fired the Kinzhals from MiG-31K warplanes, along with nine cruise missiles from ships in the Black Sea and three S-400 cruise missiles launched from the ground, Ihnat said. In all, Ukraine's military said later, Russia had targeted Ukraine with 27 missiles in a day and launched 37 airstrikes.
Loud explosions boomed over Kyiv in the major nighttime attack apparently aimed at overwhelming Ukraine's air defences. Kyiv's mayor reported three people were wounded.
The barrage came as European leaders sought new ways to punish Russia for the war and a Chinese envoy sought traction for Beijing's peace proposal, which appears to have made little impression on the warring sides. It also came as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy returned home from a whirlwind European tour to seek more military aid.
The overnight attack on Kyiv was "exceptional in its density -- the maximum number of attacking missiles in the shortest period of time," said Serhii Popko, the head of the Kyiv military administration.
Kyiv resident Valentyna Myronets, 64, said she felt "pain, fear, nervousness, restlessness" amid the assaults. "God, we are waiting for victory and when all this is over," she said.
U.K. Ambassador Melinda Simmons tweeted that the barrage was "pretty intense."
"Bangs and shaking walls are not an easy night," she wrote.
It was the eighth time this month that Russian air raids had targeted the capital, a clear escalation after weeks of lull and ahead of a much-anticipated Ukrainian counteroffensive using newly supplied advanced Western weapons.
After the first onslaught, Russia also launched Iranian-made Shahed attack drones and conducted aerial reconnaissance, Ihnat said.
Debris fell across several districts in the capital, starting fires, Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said.
Sophisticated Western air defence systems, including American-made Patriot missiles, have helped spare Kyiv from the kind of destruction witnessed along the main front line in the country's east and south. While most of the ground fighting is stalemated along that front line, both sides are targeting other territory with long-range weapons.
Associated Press reporters saw a metal fragment that landed inside the Kyiv zoo labelled Lockheed Martin and Boeing, two of the companies involved in manufacturing the Patriot missile system.
Russian Defence Ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov said a Kinzhal destroyed a Patriot missile battery in Kyiv but he didn't provide evidence, and the statement couldn't be independently verified. Ihnat, the Ukrainian air force spokesman, refused to comment on the claim.
Russia began using the Kinzhal to strike targets in Ukraine early in the invasion but has used the expensive weapon sparingly and against priority targets, apparently reflecting limited availability.
The Russian military says the missile's range is up to 2,000 kilometres (about 1,250 miles) and it can fly at 10 times the speed of sound. Its speed and heavy warhead allow the Kinzhal to destroy heavily fortified targets, such as underground bunkers or mountain tunnels.
Ukraine's bolstered air defences have deterred Russia's aircraft from going deep into the neighbour country and helped shape the course of the war, military experts say.
In Iceland, European leaders are taking part in a rare summit of the 46-nation Council of Europe, the continent's main human rights body, to discuss how to manage claims for compensation from Russia's damage to Ukraine.
Meanwhile, a Chinese envoy is preparing to visit Ukraine and Russia as Beijing advocates a peace plan it released in February. Li Hui, a former ambassador to Moscow, also will visit Poland, France and Germany, according to the Chinese foreign ministry.
Ukraine has cautiously welcomed China's proposal while saying it would wait to see what specific actions China takes. Chinese leader Xi Jinping's government says it is neutral and wants to mediate in the war, but has given Moscow political support, and a breakthrough appears unlikely.
In Russian-occupied southern Ukraine, about 500 kilometres (300 miles) from Kyiv, Russian officials began training to evacuate 3,100 staff members of the shut-down Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant and their families, a representative of Energoatom, Ukraine's state nuclear company, said Tuesday.
The plant, Europe's largest nuclear power station, employed around 11,000 people before the war, some 6,000 of whom remain at the site and in the surrounding town of Enerhodar.
More Russian military units have arrived at the plant and are mining it, the representative told The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to speak publicly on the matter. Russian troops have barred remaining workers from communicating with each other or leaving, Energoatom said on Telegram.
In other developments:
-- Ukrainian forces recaptured around 20 kilometres (7.7 square miles) of territory north and south of Bakhmut since last week, but Russian troops continue their grinding advance within the city, Ukraine's deputy defence minister said Tuesday. "Heavy battles continue with differing results," Hanna Malyar said on Telegram. The Russian-installed head of the partially occupied Donetsk region, Denis Pushilin, told Russian state TV that Russian forces near Bakhmut have reinforced their flanks in the face of Ukrainian successes.
-- In Ukraine's latest corruption scandal, which saw the head of the Supreme Court detained for alleged bribery on Monday, the chief of Ukraine's National Anti-Corruption Bureau, Semen Kryvonos, identified the main suspect in the case as mining magnate Kostiantyn Zhevago. Zhevago was arrested in the French Alps in January on suspicion of embezzling tens of millions of dollars.
-- South African President Cyril Ramaphosa said his Russian and Ukrainian counterparts have agreed to separate meetings with a delegation of African leaders to discuss a possible plan to end the war. Ramaphosa's office said he spoke with Putin and Zelenskyy by phone over the weekend and they agreed to host "an African leaders’ peace mission" in Moscow and Kyiv, respectively.
------
Vasilisa Stepanenko in Kyiv, and Yuras Karmanau in Tallinn, Estonia, contributed to this report.
MORE WORLD NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Groceries, gas, mortgages: These are the items that saw the biggest price increases in April
If inflation is cooling, why are some items still so expensive? Here's a look at what products saw the biggest price increases in April.
Amber Alert issued for 8-year-old boy abducted in Thunder Bay, Ont.
Police in Thunder Bay, Ont., have issued an Amber Alert for an eight-year-old boy after he was abducted Tuesday morning.
New cancer diagnoses dropped sharply in 2020 in Canada amid health-care turmoil: StatCan
There were more than 140,000 new cancer cases diagnosed in Canada during the first year of the pandemic, but a sharp drop in rates among the most common cancers suggests that many cases may have gone undiagnosed.
Justice minister unveils bail bill targeting repeat violent offenders with reverse onus reforms
Justice Minister David Lametti tabled new legislation on Tuesday aimed at making it harder for repeat violent offenders to be granted bail, through a handful of targeted Criminal Code reforms.
Rent, mortgage interest helped drive inflation higher in April: Statistics Canada
The first increase in annual inflation since its June 2022 peak was driven in part by higher mortgage interest costs and higher rent prices, Statistics Canada said Tuesday.
Here's why the sun appears red during wildfire season
A hazy sunrise can sometimes be seen in Canada during wildfire season but why it turns a deep red has to do with some pollutants in the air.
opinion | Tom Mulcair: Poilievre could wind up the big winner if Trudeau's 'bluff' doesn't pay off
Chinese government interference in our politics is Trudeau's biggest obstacle to try to remove before launching another election campaign, writes former NDP leader Tom Mulcair in his column for CTVNews.ca. And if he can’t remove it, he has to pull a 'David Copperfield' and convince enough people it's disappeared.
Toddler dead, 23 others missing as hippo capsizes boat in Malawi
A toddler has died after a boat ferrying more than 30 villagers across the Shire River in Malawi’s Nsanje district was attacked by a hippo, causing it to overturn, authorities said.
Jurassic sea giants were twice the size of a killer whale, study finds
The chance discovery of large fossil specimens in a museum drawer have led researchers to conclude there was a gigantic marine reptile called a pliosaur swimming the seas 152 million years ago, according to a recent study.
Canada
-
Air quality in Calgary a 'very high risk' due to wildfire smoke
Winds have brought in a considerable amount of smoke to Calgary from area wildfires, pushing the Air Quality Health Index to its maximum level and forcing Environment Canada to issue an air quality advisory on Tuesday.
-
Amber Alert issued for 8-year-old boy abducted in Thunder Bay, Ont.
Police in Thunder Bay, Ont., have issued an Amber Alert for an eight-year-old boy after he was abducted Tuesday morning.
-
Alberta wildfires on Tuesday: Wind blowing smoke into capital region, could lead to unpredictable fire behaviour
Wildfire smoke sank Edmonton's air quality rating on Tuesday.
-
Here's why the sun appears red during wildfire season
A hazy sunrise can sometimes be seen in Canada during wildfire season but why it turns a deep red has to do with some pollutants in the air.
-
New cancer diagnoses dropped sharply in 2020 in Canada amid health-care turmoil: StatCan
There were more than 140,000 new cancer cases diagnosed in Canada during the first year of the pandemic, but a sharp drop in rates among the most common cancers suggests that many cases may have gone undiagnosed.
-
Annual inflation rate edged up in April, raises chances of higher interest rates
The annual pace of inflation rose in April for the first time since it peaked in June last year, a move some economists say will test the Bank of Canada's decision to pause hiking interest rates if the economy does not cool as expected later this year.
World
-
Skeletons found in Pompeii ruins reveal deaths by earthquake, not just Vesuvius' ancient eruption
The discovery of two skeletons buried beneath a collapsed wall in the Pompeii archaeological site point to deaths by powerful earthquakes that accompanied the devastating eruption of Mount Vesuvius in the first century, experts said Tuesday, in addition to the victims of volcanic ash and gas.
-
An Illinois girl vanished with her mother 6 years ago. Now a teen, she was just found in North Carolina
A young girl who was abducted by her mother in Illinois has finally been found safe six years after she vanished, when a North Carolina store owner recognized her from a Netflix show.
-
Toddler dead, 23 others missing as hippo capsizes boat in Malawi
A toddler has died after a boat ferrying more than 30 villagers across the Shire River in Malawi’s Nsanje district was attacked by a hippo, causing it to overturn, authorities said.
-
Chicken loose on subway tracks halts service in Mexico City
Service was temporarily halted on a line of Mexico City's subway system after a chicken got loose on the tracks.
-
San Francisco DA releases video of Walgreens security guard fatally shooting alleged shoplifter
San Francisco's district attorney Monday released surveillance video showing the fatal shooting of a suspected shoplifter by an on-duty Walgreens security guard, along with other footage and documents that she said support her decision not to file charges against the guard.
-
Executions worldwide increased by 53 per cent in 2022, rose in Iran, Saudi Arabia: Amnesty
Executions worldwide increased by 53 per cent in 2022 from a year earlier, with a significant rise in Iran and Saudi Arabia, Amnesty International said in an annual report Tuesday that also criticized Indonesia as having one of the highest numbers of new death sentences in Asia.
Politics
-
Justice minister unveils bail bill targeting repeat violent offenders with reverse onus reforms
Justice Minister David Lametti tabled new legislation on Tuesday aimed at making it harder for repeat violent offenders to be granted bail, through a handful of targeted Criminal Code reforms.
-
More money from Ontario needed to end 'stalemate' over Stellantis battery plant: feds
Industry Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne says Ontario needs to bring more money to the table to end the 'stalemate' with Stellantis over its new electric-vehicle battery plant.
-
Joly promotes friendship with South Korea as Canada seeks closer ties
Canada is vying to be the 'best of friends' with South Korea, Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly said Tuesday after launching closer talks on economic security with her counterparts in Seoul.
Health
-
Brain activity before death: Study pinpoints a 'hot zone' surge
A small study out of the United States offers evidence that an area of the brain associated with consciousness can experience a wave of activity for some people right before they die.
-
Hallway medicine, dying patients, muzzled doctors: The Crisis at Surrey Memorial Hospital
Another group of doctors is speaking up about dire conditions in their hospital, warning patients are dying after waiting a day or longer to be seen by a doctor in the emergency department of Surrey Memorial Hospital.
-
Recalled Gerber baby formula was sent to U.S. retailers after recall began, wholesaler says
An infant formula recalled over potential bacteria contamination was distributed to retailers across eight states after the recall began, according to a release published by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration this week.
Sci-Tech
-
ChatGPT's chief to testify before Congress as concerns grow about artificial intelligence's risks
The head of the artificial intelligence company that makes ChatGPT told Congress on Tuesday that government intervention 'will be critical to mitigate the risks of increasingly powerful' AI systems.
-
What you need to know about a glass cliff and why it could put Twitter's new CEO in danger
The appointment of Twitter's new CEO renewed questions about the 'glass cliff,' a theory that women -- as well as underrepresented minorities -- are more likely to be hired for leadership jobs when there's a crisis, which sets them up for failure.
-
Here's why the sun appears red during wildfire season
A hazy sunrise can sometimes be seen in Canada during wildfire season but why it turns a deep red has to do with some pollutants in the air.
Entertainment
-
Willie Nelson's 90th birthday concerts getting a theatrical release
If you missed out on Willie Nelson's 90th birthday concerts last month in Los Angeles, you can see all the special performances honouring the 12-time Grammy winner in a limited theatrical run.
-
Swedish Eurovision winner Loreen returns home, performs winning power ballad 'Tattoo'
Swedish singer Loreen, who won the Eurovision Song Contest with her power ballad 'Tattoo,” 'returned home on Tuesday, saying she was proud to be only the second person in Eurovision history to have won the contest twice.
-
Cannes Film Festival kicks off Tuesday with Johnny Depp and 'Jeanne du Barry'
The Cannes red carpet springs to life again Tuesday as the 76th Cannes Film Festival gets underway with the premiere of the Louis XV period drama 'Jeanne du Barry,' with Johnny Depp.
Business
-
Heads of failed banks questioned on executive pay, how they handled risk at Senate hearing
Executives from two of three banks that recently failed appeared in front of the Senate Banking Committee on Tuesday to respond to questions about why their banks went under and what regulators could have done to avoid the calamities.
-
Rent, mortgage interest helped drive inflation higher in April: Statistics Canada
The first increase in annual inflation since its June 2022 peak was driven in part by higher mortgage interest costs and higher rent prices, Statistics Canada said Tuesday.
-
Groceries, gas, mortgages: These are the items that saw the biggest price increases in April
If inflation is cooling, why are some items still so expensive? Here's a look at what products saw the biggest price increases in April.
Lifestyle
-
Museum uncovers hidden dog in century-old Picasso painting
Kept secret for more than a century, researchers have uncovered a hidden dog in an early painting from legendary Spanish artist Pablo Picasso.
-
Nigerian chef cooks nonstop for 100 hours to set new global record
A Nigerian chef on Monday set a new global record for the longest hours nonstop cooking as she cooked for 100 hours, surpassing the current record.
-
Flight searches among Canadians surge by 77 per cent since last year, according to Kayak
Recent data from a travel booking website suggests searches for international and domestic travel among Canadians have increased significantly, despite a 33 per cent increase in flight prices.
Sports
-
Former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou strikes deal with PFL
Francis Ngannou's reign as one of the top heavyweights in MMA will continue in the Professional Fighters League following the former champion's contentious split with UFC.
-
Yankees slugger Aaron Judge sparks controversy with glance at bench in Toronto
Aaron Judge said he was trying to identify which of his Yankees teammates was yelling at plate umpire Clint Vondrak when he peeked into his own dugout before hitting a 462-foot home run in Toronto on Monday night.
-
Are sports betting ads getting out of control in Canada? Experts weigh in
A new campaign wants to see sports betting ads banned in Canada over potential harms to young people and those facing gambling addiction.
Autos
-
Stellantis recalls nearly 220,000 Jeep Cherokee SUVs worldwide due to fire risk
Stellantis is telling owners of nearly 220,000 Jeep Cherokee SUVs worldwide to park them outdoors and away from other vehicles because the power liftgates can catch fire even when the engines are off.
-
Ex-Audi chief pleads guilty in automaker's diesel emissions scandal
The former head of Volkswagen's luxury division Audi pleaded guilty Tuesday to charges tied to the automaker's diesel emissions scandal, becoming the highest-ranking executive convicted over cars that cheated on emissions tests with the help of illegal software.
-
Construction stops at Windsor EV battery plant site, Stellantis says feds have 'not delivered'
Stellantis has confirmed that construction has stopped at the Windsor EV battery plant site.