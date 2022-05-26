U.S. states divided on gun control, even as mass shootings rise

'Horrifying' conspiracy theories swirl around Texas shooting

By now it's as predictable as the calls for thoughts and prayers: A mass shooting leaves many dead, and wild conspiracy theories and misinformation about the carnage soon follow. Within hours of Tuesday's school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, another rash began as internet users spread baseless claims about the man named as the gunman and his possible motives.

Crime scene tape surrounds Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, May 25, 2022. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

Onlookers urged police to charge into Texas school

Frustrated onlookers urged police officers to charge into the Texas elementary school where a gunman's rampage killed 19 children and two teachers, witnesses said Wednesday, as investigators worked to track the massacre that lasted upwards of 40 minutes and ended when the 18-year-old shooter was killed by a U.S. Border Patrol team.

Trudeau cancelled B.C. appearance after RCMP warned protest could escalate: CP source

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau cancelled plans to appear in person at a Liberal fundraiser in British Columbia Tuesday after RCMP warned an aggressive protest outside the event could escalate if he arrived, said a source close to the decision. The source spoke to The Canadian Press on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss the situation publicly.

  • U.S. states divided on gun control, even as mass shootings rise

    Gun control measures are likely going nowhere in U.S. Congress, and they also have become increasingly scarce in most states. Aside from several Democratic-controlled states, the majority have taken no action on gun control in recent years or have moved aggressively to expand gun rights.

    The U.S. and Washington state flags fly at half-mast in front of the Legislative Building at the Capitol in Olympia, Wash., May 25, 2022, in memory of the victims of the mass shooting in Uvalde, Texas. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)

