ADVERTISEMENT

Trump's Tariffs

Tariff-related layoffs hit five U.S. auto plants that supply factories in Canada and Mexico

By CNN

Published

The Stellantis Warren Stamping Plant in Warren, Michigan, US, in May 2024. Roughly 1,000 members of the United Auto Workers (UAW) will vote May 6 on whether to authorize a strike at Warren Stamping Plant north of Detroit. (Emily Elconin/Bloomberg/Getty Images via CNN Newsource)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.