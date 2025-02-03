ADVERTISEMENT

Trump's Tariffs

Fact check: Canada makes up just 0.2% of U.S. border fentanyl seizures

By CNN

Published

Donald Trump says it is 'very tough' to do business with Canada, and the U.S. doesn't need them for cars or lumber.


















