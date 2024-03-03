World

    • Teenager arrested by Swiss police on suspicion of stabbing an Orthodox Jewish man

    Teenager arrested in Zurich by Swiss police on suspicion of stabbing a Jewish man (Pexels/Nate Hovee) Teenager arrested in Zurich by Swiss police on suspicion of stabbing a Jewish man (Pexels/Nate Hovee)
    Share
    WARSAW, Poland -

    A teenager has been arrested on suspicion of stabbing and critically wounding an Orthodox Jewish man on the streets of Zurich, Swiss police said Sunday.

    Zurich police said in a statement that they suspect antisemitism as the motive in the stabbing attack that occurred Saturday evening.

    Police said they received a report of an argument involving several people at 9:35 p.m. According to their initial findings, the perpetrator attacked the 50-year-old man "and critically injured him with a stabbing weapon."

    Police described the perpetrator as 15-year-old Swiss citizen, and said they arrested him at the scene.

    Police later issued a second statement saying that they were increasing security around certain sites with a Jewish connection as a precaution. They said they made the decision in consultation with Jewish groups.

    The Swiss Organization of Jewish Communities said it was "deeply shocked that a community member fell victim to such an attack."

    "Physical attacks on Jewish people in Switzerland are very rare," it said. "The Jewish community has been spared from such life-threatening attacks for the past two decades. However, there has been a significant increase in such physical attacks since Oct. 7."

    Across Europe there has been a rise in antisemitic acts since the start of the Israel-Hamas war, when Hamas-led militants stormed across southern Israel on Oct. 7, killing 1,200 people and taking about 250 others hostage. The number of Palestinians killed in the Gaza Strip since then has exceeded 30,000.

    In France, a man wearing a Jewish skullcap was attacked while leaving a Paris synagogue on Friday evening, police said.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Search for Malaysia Airlines Flight 370 may resume

    Malaysia's government said Sunday it may renew the hunt for missing Malaysia Airlines flight MH370 after a U.S. technology firm proposed a fresh search in the southern Indian Ocean where the plane is believed to have crashed a decade ago.

    Canada

    World

    Politics

    Health

    Sci-Tech

    Entertainment

    Business

    Lifestyle

    • The eyes have it: The intriguing history of kohl

      The earliest iteration of eyeliner — which has been integral to Arab culture for millennia — can be traced back to ancient Egypt where it served not only beautification purposes but was also thought to offer protection against the harsh desert sun and even the evil eye.

    • A fusion of eras, cultures and styles hits Paris Fashion Week runways

      On a rain-soaked Saturday at Paris Fashion Week, the luxury world saw a spectacle of contrasts, where the audacious spirit of punk melded with historical elegance. Displays blurred the lines between rebellion and refinement, presenting collections that navigated through time — evoking medieval serfs with a modern twist and embracing minimalist aesthetics reminiscent of the 1990s.

    Sports

    Autos

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News