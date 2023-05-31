Sudan's military says it has suspended its participation in talks with paramilitary rival

Saudi soldiers who were on a humanitarian mission in Sudan prepare to board a plane to Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, at Port Sudan airport, Thursday, May 11, 2023. The conflict between the country's military and a rival paramilitary group has killed hundreds and displaced hundreds of thousands since it broke out in mid-April, creating a humanitarian crisis inside the country and at its borders. (AP Photo/Amr Nabil) Saudi soldiers who were on a humanitarian mission in Sudan prepare to board a plane to Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, at Port Sudan airport, Thursday, May 11, 2023. The conflict between the country's military and a rival paramilitary group has killed hundreds and displaced hundreds of thousands since it broke out in mid-April, creating a humanitarian crisis inside the country and at its borders. (AP Photo/Amr Nabil)

MORE WORLD NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Personality changes, confusion could be key signs your liver is failing

Imagine being struck with a sudden onset of confusion, struggling to think of words or to recognize your surroundings — and even ending up in the emergency department because of it. No, this isn’t a description of dementia, but of a common complication that can arise from serious liver disease.

(Kindel Media / pexels.com)

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social