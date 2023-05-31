Sudan's military says it has suspended its participation in talks with paramilitary rival
Sudan's military suspended its participation in talks with a paramilitary force it's been battling for weeks for control of the northeastern African country, a military spokesman said Wednesday.
The development was a blow to the United States and Saudi Arabia, who have been mediating between the two sides. The conflict has plunged Sudan into chaos.
Brig. Nabil Abdalla, a spokesman for the Sudanese armed forces, told The Associated Press that the move is a protest against the Rapid Support Forces' "repeated violations" of the humanitarian ceasefire, including their continued occupation of hospitals and other civilian infrastructure in the capital, Khartoum.
Sudan descended into chaos after fighting erupted in mid-April between the military, led by Gen. Abdel-Fattah Burhan, and the RSF, commanded by Gen. Mohammed Hamdan Dagalo. The fighting has killed at least 866 civilians and wounded thousands more, according to the Sudanese Doctors' Syndicate, which tracks civilian casualties. The toll could be much higher, the medical group had previously said.
Abdalla, the spokesman, said the military wants to ensure that the terms of a U.S.-Saudi-brokered truce "be fully implemented" before discussing further steps. He did not elaborate.
On May 21, both sides signed a ceasefire agreement allowing for the delivery of humanitarian assistance and the restoration of essential services destroyed in the clashes. They also agreed to stop the looting of residential properties and humanitarian aid, as well as the taking over of civilian infrastructure such as hospitals and power plants.
There was no immediate comment from Saudi Arabia or the United States. So far, there have been seven declared ceasefires, all of which have been violated to some extent.
Responding to the military's move, the RSF said it "unconditionally backs the Saudi-U.S. initiative."
Two other senior military officials said the army sent a letter to the Saudi and American mediators detailing what they called the RSF violations. They said the military delegation was still in the venue of the talks in the Saudi coastal city of Jeddah.
One of the officials said the decision was prompted by the mediators' efforts to move to the next stage of negotiations without "fully implementing the terms" of the humanitarian ceasefire. That stage includes a long-term ceasefire and engaging in negotiations to settle the disputes between the two sides, he said.
Both senior officials spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to brief media.
On Tuesday, the military released footage that showed Burhan inspecting troops. The army chief warned that the military would resort to "full lethal force" if the RSF "doesn't respond to the voice of reason." The military's aircrafts were also seen flying over the capital.
Residents, meanwhile, reported clashes late Tuesday in parts of Khartoum and its neighbouring city of Omdurman.
Both sides traded blame for violating the cease-fire.
The military's move came two days after the sides agreed to extend the shaky ceasefire for five more days, after Washington and Riyadh signalled impatience with persistent truce violations.
In a joint statement Sunday, the U.S. and Saudi Arabia called out both warring sides for specific breaches of a weeklong truce rather than issue another general appeal to respect agreements.
The statement said the military continued to carry out airstrikes, while the RSF was still occupying people's homes and seizing properties. Fuel, money, aid supplies and vehicles belonging to a humanitarian convoy were stolen, with theft occurring both in areas controlled by the military and by the RSF, it added.
The fighting has caused widespread destruction in residential areas in Khartoum and its adjacent cities of Omdurman and Bahri. Residents reported storming and looting of their homes, mostly by the RSF. Many posted photos and videos of their looted homes on social media, condemning the pillaging.
The conflict has also turned Khartoum, and other urban areas into battlefields, forcing nearly 1.4 million people to flee their homes to safer areas inside Sudan or crossing into neighbouring countries. Early on, foreign governments raced to evacuate their diplomats and nationals as thousands of foreign residents scrambled to get out of the African nation.
MORE WORLD NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Personality changes, confusion could be key signs your liver is failing
Imagine being struck with a sudden onset of confusion, struggling to think of words or to recognize your surroundings — and even ending up in the emergency department because of it. No, this isn’t a description of dementia, but of a common complication that can arise from serious liver disease.
'Get out or be in the fire': Nova Scotians detail the moments when they fled their homes
Wildfires in Nova Scotia have burned thousands of hectares across the province, forcing many to flee their homes. Halifax-area residents tell CTV News what it was like for them when they had to evacuate.
Economic growth beats expectations with 3.1 per cent gain in Q1: StatCan
The Canadian economy grew at a stronger-than-expected annualized rate of 3.1 per cent in the first quarter of 2023.
Quebec firm to pay $10M to avoid charges over bribes promised to Philippine officials
A Quebec forensics company promised millions of dollars in bribes to officials in the Philippines, including a cabinet minister and his brother, as it sought lucrative police contracts, according to a statement of facts attached to a deal the firm struck to avoid prosecution in Canada.
Woman who accused Biden of sexually assaulting her in 1993 defects to Russia
A former staffer who accused Joe Biden of sexual assault has defected to Moscow and spoken to Russian state media in a news conference that lasted several hours.
Who are the bride and groom in Jordan's royal wedding?
He's heir to the throne in one of the oldest monarchies in the Middle East and a descendant of the Prophet Muhammad. She's a Saudi architect with an aristocratic pedigree of her own.
'This is going to be a prolonged operation': Halifax-area wildfire grows to 837 hectares
Officials say the wildfire burning in the Upper Tantallon, N.S., area has grown to 837 hectares.
Sia reveals she is on the autism spectrum
Singer and songwriter Sia shares that she has autism, in an episode of the 'Rob Has a Podcast.'
Alleged Russian 'spy' whale now in Swedish waters
A beluga whale widely speculated to be an alleged Russian 'spy' has entered Swedish waters, according to OneWhale, an organization set up to protect the animal’s health and welfare.
Canada
-
'This is going to be a prolonged operation': Halifax-area wildfire grows to 837 hectares
Officials say the wildfire burning in the Upper Tantallon, N.S., area has grown to 837 hectares.
-
Quebec firm to pay $10M to avoid charges over bribes promised to Philippine officials
A Quebec forensics company promised millions of dollars in bribes to officials in the Philippines, including a cabinet minister and his brother, as it sought lucrative police contracts, according to a statement of facts attached to a deal the firm struck to avoid prosecution in Canada.
-
Economic growth beats expectations with 3.1 per cent gain in Q1: StatCan
The Canadian economy grew at a stronger-than-expected annualized rate of 3.1 per cent in the first quarter of 2023.
-
Eyewitness accounts: A glimpse inside N.S. fire damaged neighbourhoods
A burnt metal frame of a trampoline offers a tiny trace of the young family who until Sunday, lived on Jenna Lane.
-
'Get out or be in the fire': Nova Scotians detail the moments when they fled their homes
Wildfires in Nova Scotia have burned thousands of hectares across the province, forcing many to flee their homes. Halifax-area residents tell CTV News what it was like for them when they had to evacuate.
-
Air Canada failing to provide full services in both official languages: report
Whether travelling by plane, train or automobile, francophone travellers are struggling to access services in their language, Canada's official languages commissioner said Tuesday.
World
-
Who are the bride and groom in Jordan's royal wedding?
He's heir to the throne in one of the oldest monarchies in the Middle East and a descendant of the Prophet Muhammad. She's a Saudi architect with an aristocratic pedigree of her own.
-
Ex-New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie planning to launch GOP presidential campaign next week
Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie is expected to launch a Republican presidential campaign next week in New Hampshire.
-
Western efforts to defuse Kosovo crisis mount as ethnic Serbs in Kosovo rally anew after clashes
International efforts to defuse a crisis in Kosovo intensified Wednesday as ethnic Serbs held more protests in a northern town where clashes with NATO-led peacekeepers earlier this week left dozens injured and sparked fears of renewed conflict in the troubled region.
-
Woman who accused Biden of sexually assaulting her in 1993 defects to Russia
A former staffer who accused Joe Biden of sexual assault has defected to Moscow and spoken to Russian state media in a news conference that lasted several hours.
-
China responds to U.S. complaint over plane intercept with demand for end to surveillance flights
Beijing responded Wednesday to complaints from the United States about a Chinese fighter jet's dangerous interception of an American Air Force reconnaissance aircraft in international airspace over the South China Sea by demanding an end to such flights.
-
Russia reports hits on oil refineries and town near Ukraine
Moscow said Ukrainian artillery had hit a town inside Russia for a third time this week and reported drone strikes on two Russian oil refineries on Wednesday, while Ukrainian shelling in Russian-occupied eastern Ukraine killed five people.
Politics
-
Alberta Premier Smith wants to 'reset' federal-provincial relationship while eyeing sovereignty act
Fresh off leading Alberta's United Conservative Party to a majority victory on Monday night, Premier Danielle Smith says she wants to 'reset' her relationship with the federal government, while readying to invoke the province's sovereignty act over emissions targets, if needed.
-
O'Toole says CSIS told him he was focus of Chinese misinformation, suppression effort
Conservative MP Erin O'Toole says Canada's spy agency has told him he was the target of Chinese interference intended to to discredit him and promote false narratives about his policies while party leader.
-
Liberals voice support for embattled rapporteur Johnston, as MPs debate asking him to step down
Federal Liberals say they continue to have confidence in David Johnston's work as foreign interference special rapporteur, despite opposition MPs calling for him to step down after recommending against a public inquiry. During debate, opposition MPs spoke about being targeted by China, while at committee former federal security officials voiced support for an inquiry.
Health
-
Nevada Republican governor approves abortion protections in rare cross-party move
Nevada's Joe Lombardo on Tuesday became one of the first Republican governors to enshrine protections for out-of-state abortion patients and in-state providers, adding the western swing state to the list of those passing new laws to solidify their status as safe havens for people seeking abortions.
-
Russian lawmakers introduce draft bill to ban gender-affirming surgery
Russian lawmakers on Tuesday introduced a draft bill that would impose a ban on gender-affirming surgery, the latest move in the Kremlin-orchestrated crackdown on LGBTQ+ rights.
-
Personality changes, confusion could be key signs your liver is failing
Imagine being struck with a sudden onset of confusion, struggling to think of words or to recognize your surroundings — and even ending up in the emergency department because of it. No, this isn’t a description of dementia, but of a common complication that can arise from serious liver disease.
Sci-Tech
-
Orcas ramming boats doing some 'teenage roughhousing': UBC researchers
Gangs of killer whales have been causing chaos off the coast of Spain for the past few years, ramming into hundreds of boats, causing expensive damage to some and even sinking three since 2020. And UBC researchers have a theory why.
-
Top AI CEOs, experts raise 'risk of extinction' from AI
Top artificial intelligence executives including OpenAI CEO Sam Altman on Tuesday joined experts and professors in raising the 'risk of extinction from AI,' which they urged policymakers to equate at par with risks posed by pandemics and nuclear war.
-
Toronto blogger warns of 'seismic shift' in SEO amid AI advancements
As text-generative artificial intelligence programs like ChatGPT change the tide of web surfing, one Toronto blogger warns of a “seismic shift” in search engine optimization.
Entertainment
-
Sia reveals she is on the autism spectrum
Singer and songwriter Sia shares that she has autism, in an episode of the 'Rob Has a Podcast.'
-
3rd man charged in 2002 shooting death of Run-DMC star Jam Master Jay
A third man has been charged in the 2002 shooting death of Run-DMC star Jam Master Jay, prosecutors said Tuesday, marking the latest movement in a case that languished for years.
-
Billie Eilish hits back at criticism over her more feminine fashion choices
Billie Eilish is taking on critics who apparently have an issue with how her style has evolved over the years.
Business
-
Ahead of House debt ceiling vote, Biden shores up Democrats and McCarthy scrambles for GOP support
Hard-fought to the end, the debt ceiling and budget cuts package is heading toward a crucial U.S. House vote as President Joe Biden and Speaker Kevin McCarthy assemble a coalition of centrist Democrats and Republicans to push it to passage over fierce blowback from conservatives and some progressive dissent.
-
Economic growth beats expectations with 3.1 per cent gain in Q1: StatCan
The Canadian economy grew at a stronger-than-expected annualized rate of 3.1 per cent in the first quarter of 2023.
-
Stock market today: Global markets shaky ahead of vote on debt in US and slowing factories in China
Wall Street dipped early Wednesday along with global stock markets ahead of a vote by the U.S. Congress to avert a government debt default, while a downturn in Chinese factory activity deepened, another indication that the global economy is slowing.
Lifestyle
-
Gaza Strip's Palestinians polarized by unorthodox watermelon delicacy
Locals call it "watermelon salad." But this delicacy popular in the southern Gaza Strip at this time of year is far from the sweet, refreshing taste the name evokes.
-
Chaotic U.K. cheese wheel race knocks Canadian unconscious before she wins
The big cheese of extreme U.K. sports events is back. The first racer to finish behind the fast-rolling cheese gets to keep it. Canadian contestant Delaney Irving, 19, won the women's race despite being briefly knocked unconscious.
-
DJ dad in Guelph, Ont. brings his beats to the streets on the back of stroller
A Guelph man is gaining online popularity for scratching and sampling during his walks around the Royal City.
Sports
-
Pride Toronto director says Blue Jays have opportunity after Anthony Bass apology
Pride Toronto executive director Sherwin Modeste feels the Toronto Blue Jays have an opportunity to turn a player's negative action into a positive.
-
Sports minister: Djokovic must abstain from political messages at French Open
French Sports minister Amelie Oudea-Castera said Wednesday that Novak Djokovic's political message about Kosovo was "not appropriate" and warned the former top-ranked Serb player that he should not do it again.
-
Sevilla, Roma's Mourinho put perfect European records on line in Europa League final
A remarkable perfect record in European soccer must fall when Sevilla faces Jose Mourinho's Roma in the Europa League final on Wednesday.
Autos
-
Edmunds: The top five EV startups you need to know about
Shopping for a new electric vehicle can seem a bit like the Wild West. While most people are familiar with Tesla and established automakers, they're less likely to know much about all-new companies looking to replicate the success of Tesla and take a share of the quickly growing market. Edmunds highlights five EV startups for shoppers willing to take the plunge.
-
China's industry minister, Tesla's Musk meet, discuss electric cars
China's industry minister met Tesla Ltd. CEO Elon Musk on Wednesday and the two discussed development of electric and "intelligent networked" vehicles, the ministry said.
-
Alonso feels he's far from catching F1 leader Verstappen despite his own remarkable form
Fernando Alonso has five podiums in six races in a remarkable season for Aston Martin, yet still feels he's no closer to catching Red Bull's Max Verstappen. The two-time Formula One champions now head to a race with special significance for both of them.