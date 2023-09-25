Russian drone strikes on Odesa region hit port area and cut ferry service to Romania
Russia struck the Black Sea region of Odesa in a drone barrage that damaged a warehouse, charred dozens of trucks and injured two drivers in fiery explosions that led to the suspension of the ferry service between Romania and Ukraine, officials said Tuesday.
Video shot from the Romanian side of the Danube River showed rapid bursts of Ukrainian anti-aircraft fire streaking through the night sky followed by two orange fireballs exploding near the port area. Photos showed burned-out frames of trucks.
Romanian Border Police said ferries were anchored on the Romanian shores of the Danube in Isaccea due to the attacks on Ukraine. Traffic was being redirected through Galati, a Romanian town upstream on the Danube.
Ukraine's air force said it downed 26 of 38 drones launched by Russia overnight.
Russian forces targeted the area of Izmail in the Odesa region, in what has become a sustained campaign to target Ukraine's ability to export grain. Attacks on Monday killed two people in a grain warehouse in Odesa and badly damaged an abandoned high-rise hotel, officials said.
After Moscow pulled out of a U.N.-brokered grain deal this summer, the strikes on Izmail and cities located in the southern part of the Odesa region became routine. Attacks on the cities on the Danube have been especially damaging because the route has emerged as the most promising for continued Ukrainian exports.
At least nine civilians were killed in Ukraine and 15 people were injured over the past 24 hours, the presidential office said, as Russian strikes hit several cities near the front lines of the war where Ukraine is waging its slow-moving counteroffensive.
Although neither side has released casualty figures, the counteroffensive is believed to have taken a heavy toll on both sides and it has been devastating to the towns and villages where fighting has raged.
New aerial video footage of Klishchiivka, on the outskirts of Bakhmut, shot with a drone for The Associated Press shows how the battle has turned the village in eastern Ukraine into a pile of rubble after months of fierce fighting.
The footage shot two days ago shows the village in ruins with destroyed Russian tanks and military vehicles littering the main road. Barely a building remains intact in the village that was once home to almost 400 people.
A rare structure that still had four walls standing was missing its roof. Single walls stood like tombstones to mark where someone once lived.
Ukraine recaptured the village Sept. 17 after months of fighting, two days after it won back neighbouring Andriivka, the Ukrainian military said.
Both are tiny towns but were considered tactically important for Ukrainian forces as they extend gains around Bakhmut, 6 miles (10 kilometres) to the north.
The commanding heights of the village offer a view into the Russian-occupied town of Bakhmut and open up new opportunities for Ukrainian forces to encircle the town.
It also potentially allows Ukrainians a better view of Russian logistic lines.
In other developments:
-- A senior Russian naval officer that Ukraine claimed to have killed in a missile strike was seen attending an online conference. On Monday, Ukraine claimed without evidence that its strike on the Crimean headquarters of Russia's navy last week killed 34 officers, including fleet commander Adm. Viktor Sokolov. Russia did not comment on that report, but on Tuesday Sokolov was seen among other senior officers attending a video conference with Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu.
-- Responding to news that American-made Abrams tanks had arrived in Ukraine and that the U.S. would be sending an unspecified number of long-range ATACMS missiles, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said they would have no impact on the battlefield. Dmitry Medvedev, the deputy head of Russia's Security Council who often takes a harder line, said the moves would push NATO closer to a direct conflict with Russia.
------
Associated Press journalists Hanna Arhirova in Kyiv, Ukraine; Yuras Karmanau in Tallinn, Estonia; Stephen McGrath in Sighisoara, Romania; and Brian Melley in London contributed to this report.
Correction
This story has been corrected to reflect that the Odesa region, not the city of Odesa, was struck by drones.
MORE WORLD NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
DEVELOPING All sides, including senior Liberals calling for Speaker to resign, as Rota set to meet party reps
Pressure is ramping up for House of Commons Speaker Anthony Rota to resign, with all parties now publicly calling for him to 'do the honourable thing,' and vacate the Speaker's chair over his invitation to and the House's subsequent recognition of a man who fought for a Nazi unit during the Second World War.
Canadian air force investigating 'inappropriate and unapproved' call sign broadcast on U.K. flight
The Royal Canadian Air Force (RCAF) is investigating an ‘inappropriate and unapproved’ call sign that was transmitted electronically from one of its aircraft on Monday.
Ontario businessman loses $38K in cheque-cashing scam
An Ontario businessman says he has to pay about $38,000 after he was the victim of a cheque-cashing scam and failed to immediately report the fraudulent activity to his bank. The businessman says that the reason for the delay is because he doesn't use online banking.
'Deeply hurtful': Polish ambassador condemns Nazi veteran's invitation to Canada's Parliament
Polish ambassador to Canada says House Speaker Anthony Rota's apology doesn’t go far enough after a Nazi veteran was honoured in the House of Commons last Friday.
What happens after you swallow gum? Experts weigh in
If you’re one of many people who have swallowed a whole piece of chewing gum by accident, one question likely popped in your head right after that startling sensation.
Poster advertising 'whites-only' children's playtime sparks outrage in B.C. community
Police have launched an investigation into a poster inviting "proud parents of European children" to participate in racially segregated playtime in B.C.'s Lower Mainland.
Developer says it's moving to build 5,000 rental units because of Liberals' GST break
A Toronto-based real estate company says it is planning to build 5,000 new rental units in urban centres across the country as a result of the federal government's decision to eliminate GST charges on rental developments.
No new oil, coal projects needed as fossil fuel demand to peak this decade: IEA
Even if no new government climate policies are introduced before 2030, global demand for fossil fuels will still peak before the end of the decade, a new report by the International Energy Agency states.
How the Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce connection started with a friendship bracelet
Taylor Swift fans have famously worn and traded personalized friendship bracelets, typically featuring the names of her songs and albums. So when Swift played Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City Chiefs’ tight end Travis Kelce said he made a play by attempting to give her a friendship bracelet with his phone number.
Canada
-
Arguments set to begin in Peter Nygard sex-assault case in Toronto
Arguments in the Toronto sexual-assault case against former Canadian fashion mogul Peter Nygard are expected to begin today.
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING All sides, including senior Liberals calling for Speaker to resign, as Rota set to meet party reps
Pressure is ramping up for House of Commons Speaker Anthony Rota to resign, with all parties now publicly calling for him to 'do the honourable thing,' and vacate the Speaker's chair over his invitation to and the House's subsequent recognition of a man who fought for a Nazi unit during the Second World War.
-
Calls for Halifax-area campgrounds to stay open into the fall amid housing crisis
Mel Ellsworth from Halifax has fallen on hard times, and is now one of many people sleeping rough in the city.
-
Poster advertising 'whites-only' children's playtime sparks outrage in B.C. community
Police have launched an investigation into a poster inviting "proud parents of European children" to participate in racially segregated playtime in B.C.'s Lower Mainland.
-
Canadian Sikhs stage protests against Indian government over murder
Canadian Sikhs staged small protests outside India's diplomatic missions on Monday, a week after Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said there may be a link between New Delhi and the murder of a Sikh separatist advocate in British Columbia.
-
'Absolutely it was racially motivated' says RBC bank client after police called to investigate transaction
An Ottawa woman plans to file a human rights complaint against the Royal Bank of Canada after a routine trip to her branch to pick-up her credit card resulted in what she calls a dehumanizing and racist experience to prove her identity to police.
World
-
At least 20 dead in gas station explosion as Nagorno-Karabakh residents flee to Armenia
At least 20 people were killed and nearly 300 others injured by an explosion at a crowded gas station in Nagorno-Karabakh as thousands of people rushed to flee the cross into Armenia, separatist authorities in the region said Tuesday.
-
Biden will join the UAW strike picket line. Experts can't recall the last time a president did that
President Joe Biden's decision to stand alongside United Auto Workers pickets on Tuesday on the 12th day of their strike against major carmakers underscores an allegiance to labour unions that appears to be unparalleled in presidential history.
-
Congress is moving into crisis mode to avoid a government shutdown
With a government shutdown five days away, Congress is moving into crisis mode as Speaker Kevin McCarthy faces an insurgency from hard-right Republicans eager to slash spending even if it means curtailing federal services for millions of Americans.
-
Russian drone strikes on Odesa hit port area and cut off ferry service to Romania
Russia struck the Black Sea port city of Odesa for a second night in a row in a drone barrage that damaged a warehouse, charred dozens of trucks and injured two drivers in fiery explosions that led officials to suspend ferry service between Romania and Ukraine, officials said Tuesday.
-
Serbia demands that NATO takes over the policing of Kosovo's north after a deadly shootout
Serbia's president demanded on Tuesday that NATO-led troops stationed in Kosovo take over the security from police in the north of the country, days after violent clashes between armed Serbs and Kosovo police left one officer and three gunmen dead.
-
China goes on charm offensive at Asian Games, but doesn't back down from regional confrontations
At the Asian Games, outward aggression has taken a backseat to unctuous charm as China seeks to win the hearts of more than 40 Asian nations and regions by dazzling them with technology and slathering them with praise. Elsewhere, Beijing has continued to engage in tense standoffs and diplomatic spats.
Politics
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING All sides, including senior Liberals calling for Speaker to resign, as Rota set to meet party reps
Pressure is ramping up for House of Commons Speaker Anthony Rota to resign, with all parties now publicly calling for him to 'do the honourable thing,' and vacate the Speaker's chair over his invitation to and the House's subsequent recognition of a man who fought for a Nazi unit during the Second World War.
-
Speaker's Nazi veteran invite 'profoundly embarrassing' Trudeau says, as Rota faces calls to resign
Tensions flared in the Commons on Monday over opposition calls for House Speaker Anthony Rota to resign after apologizing to Parliament for inviting, recognizing and leading the chamber in a standing ovation for a man who fought for a Nazi unit during the Second World War.
-
Kremlin says Canadian recognition of veteran from Nazi unit is 'outrageous'
The Kremlin said on Monday it was 'outrageous' that a Ukrainian man who served in one of Adolf Hitler's Waffen SS units during the Second World War had been presented to Canada's parliament last week as a hero.
Health
-
Canada approves Ebola virus vaccine for adults exposed to the deadly disease
Canada has approved a vaccine to prevent Ebola in non-pregnant and otherwise healthy adults aged 18 and older.
-
Four in 10 child patients face unsafe spinal surgery wait times in Canada: report
Four out of ten child patients in Canada are facing unsafe spinal surgery wait times, which could cost the health-care system $44.6 million, according to a new report that was published Monday.
-
What happens after you swallow gum? Experts weigh in
If you’re one of many people who have swallowed a whole piece of chewing gum by accident, one question likely popped in your head right after that startling sensation.
Sci-Tech
-
We carry DNA from extinct cousins like Neanderthals. Science is now revealing their genetic legacy
Using the new and rapidly improving ability to piece together fragments of ancient DNA, scientists are finding that traits inherited from Neanderthals are still with us now, affecting our fertility, our immune systems, even how our bodies handled the COVID-19 virus.
-
Photo giant Getty took a leading AI image-maker to court. Now it's also embracing the technology
Seattle-based Getty Images is taking a two-pronged approach to the threat and opportunity that AI poses to its business. First, it sued a leading purveyor of AI-generated images earlier this year for what it alleged was 'brazen infringement' of Getty's image collection 'on a staggering scale.' Now, it's embracing the technology.
-
It's here! Rare asteroid sample lands on Earth after OSIRIS-REx drops cargo
Seven years after OSIRIS-REx was sent into space to retrieve a sample of an asteroid, the NASA-led spacecraft has delivered its cargo into Earth’s orbit, and Canada is set to receive a piece.
Entertainment
-
How the Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce connection started with a friendship bracelet
Taylor Swift fans have famously worn and traded personalized friendship bracelets, typically featuring the names of her songs and albums. So when Swift played Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City Chiefs’ tight end Travis Kelce said he made a play by attempting to give her a friendship bracelet with his phone number.
-
Carrie Underwood to perform during Grey Cup week in Hamilton
Country superstar Carrie Underwood will perform Nov. 17 as part of the Grey Cup Music Festival, the Hamilton organizing committee announced Tuesday.
-
Spain charges pop singer Shakira with tax evasion for a second time and demands more than US$7 million
Spanish prosecutors have charged pop star Shakira with failing to pay 6.7 million euros in tax on her 2018 income, authorities said Tuesday, in Spain's latest fiscal allegations against the Colombian singer.
Business
-
Unifor contract talks with General Motors begin after workers ratify Ford deal
Contract talks between Unifor and General Motors Canada begin today. The negotiations cover about 4,300 workers at the automaker's St. Catharines Powertrain Plant, the Oshawa Assembly Complex and the Woodstock Parts Distribution Centre.
-
London's Gatwick Airport limits flights this week due to staff illness, including COVID-19
Gatwick Airport, London's second-busiest, is limiting flights this week, partly because of an outbreak of COVID-19 within air traffic control.
-
No new oil, coal projects needed as fossil fuel demand to peak this decade: IEA
Even if no new government climate policies are introduced before 2030, global demand for fossil fuels will still peak before the end of the decade, a new report by the International Energy Agency states.
Lifestyle
-
Leaf-peeping social media users are clogging a Vermont back road. The town is closing it
Social media users take note: You won't be able to snap that fall foliage selfie at a popular Vermont spot. The town has temporarily closed the road to nonresidents due to overcrowding and 'poorly behaved tourists.'
-
What happens after you swallow gum? Experts weigh in
If you’re one of many people who have swallowed a whole piece of chewing gum by accident, one question likely popped in your head right after that startling sensation.
-
Toymaker Lego to stick to its quest to find sustainable materials despite failed recycle attempt
Denmark's Lego said on Monday that it remains committed to its quest to find sustainable materials to reduce carbon emissions, even after an experiment by the world's largest toymaker to use recycled bottles did not work.
Sports
-
Olympic doping case involving Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva starts in Switzerland
The doping case involving teenage Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva that marred the 2022 Beijing Olympics returned to the Court of Arbitration for Sport on Tuesday.
-
Carrie Underwood to perform during Grey Cup week in Hamilton
Country superstar Carrie Underwood will perform Nov. 17 as part of the Grey Cup Music Festival, the Hamilton organizing committee announced Tuesday.
-
Struggling Chargers cornerback J.C. Jackson has arrest warrant issued in Massachusetts
An arrest warrant has been issued for Los Angeles Chargers cornerback J.C. Jackson after he failed to appear for a court hearing on traffic charges in Massachusetts.
Autos
-
Unifor contract talks with General Motors begin after workers ratify Ford deal
Contract talks between Unifor and General Motors Canada begin today. The negotiations cover about 4,300 workers at the automaker's St. Catharines Powertrain Plant, the Oshawa Assembly Complex and the Woodstock Parts Distribution Centre.
-
Ford pausing construction of Michigan battery plant amid contract talks with auto workers union
Ford Motor Co. said Monday that it's pausing construction of a US$3.5 billion electric vehicle battery plant in Michigan until it is confident it can run the factory competitively.
-
Canada's largest private sector union sets sights on GM for next round of auto talks
Canada's largest private sector union says it will turn to negotiations with General Motors after members voted to accept its labour agreement with Ford Motor Co. of Canada.