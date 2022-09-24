Queen Elizabeth II's final resting place revealed in new Windsor Castle photograph

MORE WORLD NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Kremlin stages votes in Ukraine, sees protests in Russia

Russian forces launched new strikes on Ukrainian cities Saturday as Kremlin-orchestrated votes took place in occupied regions to create a pretext for their annexation by Moscow, while hundreds of people were arrested in Russia for protesting a military mobilization order aimed at beefing up the country's troops in Ukraine.

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social