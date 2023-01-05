Putin orders weekend truce in Ukraine; Kyiv won't take part
Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday ordered his armed forces to observe a unilateral 36-hour cease-fire in Ukraine this weekend for the Orthodox Christmas holiday, the first such sweeping truce move in the nearly 11-month-old war. Kyiv indicated it won't follow suit.
Putin did not appear to make his cease-fire order conditional on Ukraine's acceptance, and it wasn't clear whether hostilities would actually halt on the 1,100-kilometer (684-mile) front line or elsewhere. Ukrainian officials have previously dismissed such Russian moves as playing for time to regroup their invasion forces and prepare additional attacks.
At various points during the war that started on Feb. 24, Russian authorities have ordered limited and local truces to allow evacuations of civilians or other humanitarian purposes. Thursday's order was the first time Putin has directed his troops to observe a cease-fire throughout Ukraine.
"Based on the fact that a large number of citizens professing Orthodoxy live in the combat areas, we call on the Ukrainian side to declare a cease-fire and give them the opportunity to attend services on Christmas Eve, as well as on the Day of the Nativity of Christ," according to Putin's order, addressed to Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu and published on the Kremlin's website.
Ukrainian officials dismissed Putin's move.
Presidential adviser Mykhailo Podolyak tweeted that Russian forces "must leave the occupied territories -- only then will it have a `temporary truce.' Keep hypocrisy to yourself."
The head of Ukraine's National Security Council, Oleksiy Danilov, told Ukrainian TV: "We will not negotiate any truces with them."
He also tweeted: "What does a bunch of little Kremlin devils have to do with the Christian holiday of Christmas? Who will believe an abomination that kills children, fires at maternity homes and tortures prisoners? A cease-fire? Lies and hypocrisy. We will bite you in the singing silence of the Ukrainian night."
U.S. President Joe Biden declined to comment directly but said at the White House on Thursday it was "interesting" that Putin was ready to bomb hospitals, nurseries and churches on Christmas and New Year's. "I think he's trying to find some oxygen," he said.
Putin acted at the suggestion of the head of the Russian Orthodox Church, Patriarch Kirill, who proposed a truce from noon Friday through midnight Saturday Moscow time (0900 GMT Friday to 2100 GMT Saturday; 4 a.m. EST Friday to 3 p.m. EST Saturday). The Orthodox Church, which uses the ancient Julian calendar, celebrates Christmas on Jan. 7 -- later than the Gregorian calendar -- although some Christians in Ukraine also mark the holiday on that date.
Kirill has previously justified the war as part of Russia's "metaphysical struggle" to prevent a liberal ideological encroachment from the West.
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy had proposed a Russian troop withdrawal earlier, before Dec. 25, but Russia rejected it.
Independent political analyst Tatyana Stanovaya said Putin's cease-fire order is intended to make him look reasonable and interested in peace.
The move "fits well into Putin's logic, in which Russia is acting on the right side of history and fighting for justice," she said.
"We must not forget that in this war, Putin feels like a `good guy,' doing good not only for himself and the `brotherly nations,' but also for the world he's freeing from the `hegemony' of the United States," Stanovaya, founder of the independent R.Politik think tank, wrote on Telegram.
She also linked Putin's move to Ukrainian forces' recent strike on Makiivka that killed at least 89 Russian servicemen. "He really doesn't want to get something like that for Christmas," the analyst said.
Ukrainians reacted with suspicion to Putin's holiday cease-fire announcement.
"Frankly speaking, the 8th of March (Women's Day), (Ukraine's) independence day, Christmas (Dec. 25) and the New Year, there were no cease-fires. Why should there be one now?" said Sophiia Romanovska, a 21-year-old student who fled besieged Mariupol for Kyiv, peppering her comment with expletives.
Putin issued the truce order after Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan urged him in a phone call Thursday to implement a "unilateral cease-fire," according to the Turkish president's office. The Kremlin said the Russian president "reaffirmed Russia's openness to a serious dialogue" with Ukrainian authorities.
Erdogan also told Zelenskyy later by phone that Turkey was ready to mediate a "lasting peace." Erdogan has made such offers frequently, helped broker a deal allowing Ukraine to export millions of tons of grain, and has facilitated a Ukrainian-Russian prisoner swap.
Russia's professed readiness for peace talks came with the usual preconditions: that "Kyiv authorities fulfill the well known and repeatedly stated demands and recognize new territorial realities," the Kremlin said, referring to Moscow's insistence that Ukraine recognize Crimea as part of Russia and acknowledge other illegal territorial gains.
Previous attempts at peace talks have failed over Russia's territorial demands, because Ukraine insists that Russia withdraw from occupied areas.
Elsewhere, the head of NATO detected no change in Moscow's stance on Ukraine, insisting that the Kremlin "wants a Europe where they can control a neighboring country."
"We have no indications that President Putin has changed his plans, his goals for Ukraine," NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said in Oslo, Norway.
Individual NATO countries are stepping up their military support of Ukraine with increasingly advanced weapons.
In the latest pledge, the French Defense Ministry said it plans talks soon with its Ukrainian counterpart on delivering armored combat vehicles. France's presidency says it would be the first time this type of Western-made wheeled tank destroyer would be sent to Ukraine's military.
In the United States, Biden said Bradley Fighting Vehicles, a medium armored combat vehicle that can serve as a troop carrier, could be sent to Ukraine.
While more weapons arrive, the battlefield situation appears to have settled into a stalemate, increasingly a war of attrition. As winter sets in, troop and equipment mobility is more limited.
In the latest fighting, Kyrylo Tymoshenko, deputy head of the Ukrainian presidential office, said Thursday at least five civilians were killed and eight wounded across the country by Russian shelling in the previous 24 hours.
An intense battle has left 60% of the eastern city of Bakhmut in ruins, Donetsk Gov. Pavlo Kyrylenko said Thursday. Ukrainian defenders appear to be holding the Russians back. Taking the city in the Donbas region, an expansive industrial area bordering Russia, would not only give Putin a major battlefield gain after months of setbacks, but would rupture Ukraine's supply lines and open the way for Moscow's forces to press on toward key Ukrainian strongholds in Donetsk.
In what appeared to be a move to entice more men to join the fight, the first convicts recruited for battle by the Wagner Group, a Russian private military contractor, received a promised government pardon after serving six months on the front line.
A video the state RIA Novosti news agency released showed Yevgeny Prigozhin, the Wagner Group's millionaire owner, shaking hands with about 20 pardoned men.
The White House said last month that Wagner had some 50,000 personnel fighting in Ukraine, including 40,000 recruited convicts. The U.S. assesses that Wagner is spending about $100 million a month in the fight.
Video journalist Bela Szandelszky in Kyiv and Yuras Karmanau in Tallinn, Estonia, contributed
MORE WORLD NEWS
-
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Officials: 8 dead in Utah the result of murder-suicide
-
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Sunwing 'incredibly sorry' after holiday travel disruptions leave customers stranded
Sunwing has issued an apology to passengers left stranded after winter storms upended operations but says "most of our customers enjoyed their holidays with minimal disruption."
Putin orders weekend truce in Ukraine; Kyiv won't take part
Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday ordered Moscow's armed forces to hold a 36-hour ceasefire in Ukraine this weekend for the Russian Orthodox Christmas holiday, the Kremlin said.
BREAKING | Officials: 8 dead in Utah the result of murder-suicide
A 42-year-old man killed seven family members, including five children, then killed himself two weeks after the suspect's wife had filed for divorce, according to authorities and public records.
OPINION | Don Martin on Pierre Poilievre's seven New Year's resolutions to top polls in 2023
From a more coherent public health and carbon tax position, to cutting the 'Freedom Convoy' connection and smiling more, Pierre Poilievre has seven New Year's resolutions to woo the voters in 2023, writes Don Martin in an exclusive column for CTVNews.ca.
Prince Harry says William attacked him during argument: report
Prince Harry alleges in a much-anticipated new memoir that his brother Prince William lashed out and physically attacked him during a furious argument over the brothers' deteriorating relationship, The Guardian reported Thursday.
Mexico arrests a son of 'El Chapo' ahead of Biden, Trudeau visit
Organized crime paralyzed the western Mexico city of Culiacan, a stronghold of the Sinaloa drug cartel, as alleged cartel members carjacked residents and set vehicles ablaze on Thursday in apparent response to the arrest of a cartel leader.
Idaho slaying suspect's DNA found at crime scene: police
The DNA of the man accused of killing four University of Idaho students was found on a knife sheath recovered at the crime scene and cellphone data shows that in the months before the attack, he was in the area of the victims' home multiple times, an investigator said in court documents unsealed Thursday.
Family of Montreal man killed while unlawfully jailed wants systemic racism inquiry
The family of a man who died after an altercation with guards at a Montreal jail while he was being unlawfully detained is demanding an inquiry. Nicous D'Andre Spring, 21, died after being fitted with a spit hood and pepper-sprayed twice by jail guards the day after he should have been released from detention at the Bordeaux jail.
Journey continues for Quebec family travelling the world before their children lose their vision
The journey of a lifetime continues for Edith Lemay, Sebastien Pelletier and their four children, who have been travelling the world to make as many 'visual memories' as possible before three of the kids lose their vision.
Canada
-
Sunwing 'incredibly sorry' after holiday travel disruptions leave customers stranded
Sunwing has issued an apology to passengers left stranded after winter storms upended operations but says "most of our customers enjoyed their holidays with minimal disruption."
-
Canada's 'broken' travel complaint process is 'unacceptable': aviation expert
Canada's process for handling travel complaints is 'broken,' one aviation expert says, as passengers struggled to get to their destinations this holiday season amid widespread delays and cancellations.
-
Saskatoon woman accused of faking deaths, abducting son pleads not guilty
A woman accused of faking her death and that of her son before crossing the border into the United States has pleaded not guilty to the charges she faces in Canada.
-
Family of Montreal man killed while unlawfully jailed wants systemic racism inquiry
The family of a man who died after an altercation with guards at a Montreal jail while he was being unlawfully detained is demanding an inquiry. Nicous D'Andre Spring, 21, died after being fitted with a spit hood and pepper-sprayed twice by jail guards the day after he should have been released from detention at the Bordeaux jail.
-
Migrant's body found near Quebec border crossing site
An investigation is underway after the body of a migrant was found Wednesday afternoon in Montérégie, Que., near the Roxham Road crossing point between Canada and the U.S.
-
Bail hearing dates set for some teens charged in death of Toronto homeless man
Seven of the eight teenaged girls accused in a downtown murder which Toronto police described as a swarming were back in court ahead of scheduling bail hearings, as one of the eight remains free on bail ahead of trial.
World
-
Putin orders weekend truce in Ukraine; Kyiv won't take part
Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday ordered Moscow's armed forces to hold a 36-hour ceasefire in Ukraine this weekend for the Russian Orthodox Christmas holiday, the Kremlin said.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Officials: 8 dead in Utah the result of murder-suicide
A 42-year-old man killed seven family members, including five children, then killed himself two weeks after the suspect's wife had filed for divorce, according to authorities and public records.
-
Mexico arrests a son of 'El Chapo' ahead of Biden, Trudeau visit
Organized crime paralyzed the western Mexico city of Culiacan, a stronghold of the Sinaloa drug cartel, as alleged cartel members carjacked residents and set vehicles ablaze on Thursday in apparent response to the arrest of a cartel leader.
-
McCarthy fails again to win speakership: House stalemate
Pressure mounting, the speaker's chair of the U.S. House sat empty for a third day Thursday, as Republican leader Kevin McCarthy failed anew on the seventh of an excruciating string of ballots to win enough votes from his party to seize the chamber's gavel.
-
Faithful mourn Benedict XVI at funeral presided over by Pope
With bells tolling, tens of thousands of faithful, political leaders and the pope himself mourned Benedict XVI, the German theologian who made history by resigning the papacy, at a rare requiem Mass Thursday for a dead pontiff presided over by a living one.
-
Moms working from home carried heavier child care burden than dads in 2020: study
During the first year of the COVID-19 pandemic, mothers working from home spent an average of two hours more each day than fathers did supervising their children while they worked, according to a new U.S. study.
Politics
-
Political parties should list fundraising venue locations, Elections Canada suggests
Elections Canada suggests that venue names should be listed for fundraising events after a political party asked whether it had to disclose the specific location in light of safety concerns.
-
Opposition MPs request 'urgent' meeting to discuss Via Rail and airline holiday travel issues
Opposition MPs have teamed up to call for an 'urgent' meeting of the House of Commons' Transport, Infrastructure and Communities Committee to discuss the treatment of Via Rail and airline passengers this holiday season, and to hear directly from the minister responsible.
-
A year after Canada banned conversion therapy, Ottawa says no criminal charges laid
The Justice Department says it is not aware of any charges or prosecutions under the new criminal code offences prohibiting conversion therapy, which came into force on Jan. 7 last year.
Health
-
21 cases of COVID subvariant XBB.1.5 detected in Canada, says PHAC
The new Omicron subvariant suddenly making up 40 per cent of cases in the U.S. may be better at evading antibodies than previous variants, according to some experts.
-
Canadian scientists watching for new COVID variants in airplane wastewater
On Friday, Vancouver International Airport will join Toronto's Pearson International Airport in taking samples of fecal matter from airplane toilets to identify what coronavirus variants and subvariants passengers and crew might be bringing into Canada.
-
Rate of dispensing Paxlovid up 130 per cent since Ontario pharmacists were allowed to prescribe
The rate of dispensing Paxlovid has increased by more than 130 per cent since pharmacists were permitted to prescribe the medication, the Ontario government says.
Sci-Tech
-
Quebec court approves class-action lawsuit against Facebook over alleged discriminatory employment, housing ads
The Quebec Court of Appeal is allowing a class-action lawsuit against Facebook to proceed after the social media giant was accused of allowing advertisers to discriminate against Quebecers based on their age, race and gender in ads for jobs and housing.
-
New image of the Serpens constellation glitters with starlight
Astronomers glimpsed a stellar nursery the -- Sh2-54 Nebula -- in a new light, thanks to the Visible and Infrared Survey Telescope for Astronomy in Chile.
-
Meta fined 390M euros in latest European privacy crackdown
European Union regulators on Wednesday hit Facebook parent Meta with hundreds of millions in fines for privacy violations and banned the company from forcing users in the 27-nation bloc to agree to personalized ads based on their online activity.
Entertainment
-
Jeremy Renner has hospital bed 'spa day' with mother and sister as recovery continues
Jeremy Renner continues to recover in a hospital intensive care unit Thursday but was treated to a bedside 'spa day' with the help from his sister and mother.
-
Man charged in Takeoff's death released on US$1 million bond
The man charged with murder in the fatal shooting of Migos rapper Takeoff in Houston has been released on US$1 million bond.
-
No foul play in Jeremy Renner's snow tractor injury: sheriff
The serious injuries actor Jeremy Renner suffered while using a snow tractor to free a snowbound motorist on a private mountain road near Lake Tahoe appear to be a 'tragic accident,' the sheriff in Reno said Tuesday.
Business
-
Consumer insolvencies in November reach highest number since pandemic began
Consumer insolvencies were up 16.3 per cent in November 2022 compared with the same month the year prior, and business insolvencies were up 58.3 per cent.
-
Moms working from home carried heavier child care burden than dads in 2020: study
During the first year of the COVID-19 pandemic, mothers working from home spent an average of two hours more each day than fathers did supervising their children while they worked, according to a new U.S. study.
-
Statistics Canada reports $41M merchandise trade deficit for November
Canada's merchandise trade balance slipped into a small deficit in November as energy exports fell amid lower prices, Statistics Canada said Thursday.
Lifestyle
-
Journey continues for Quebec family travelling the world before their children lose their vision
The journey of a lifetime continues for Edith Lemay, Sebastien Pelletier and their four children, who have been travelling the world to make as many 'visual memories' as possible before three of the kids lose their vision.
-
These are the most hated email communication habits at work, survey says
When emailing co-workers, be sure not to rely on these communication habits, as many employees find them annoying, or offensive, according to a recent survey.
-
US$940M Mega Millions prize just latest of massive jackpots
The latest haul up for grabs is a US$940 million Mega Millions jackpot, with a drawing set for Friday night. The prize ranks as the sixth largest in U.S. history.
Sports
-
Damar Hamlin showing 'remarkable improvement': Buffalo Bills
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin has shown what physicians treating him are calling 'remarkable improvement over the past 24 hours,' the team announced Thursday, three days after the player went into cardiac arrest and had to be resuscitated on the field.
-
Going for gold: Canada roars back to beat U.S. in world junior semifinal
Canada is one step away from its 20th gold medal at the world junior hockey championship. Adam Fantilli scored the go-ahead goal in the second period and Thomas Milic was outstanding in making 43 saves as the tournament hosts fought back from an early 2-0 deficit to defeat the United States 6-2 on Wednesday in another emotional matchup of the bitter international rivals.
-
World Juniors superfan reschedules oncology appointment to watch Canada win over U.S.
A World Juniors superfan from Ontario says she rescheduled her oncology appointment so she could watch Canada play the United States in the semifinals.
Autos
-
Sony unveils prototype electric vehicle, Afeela, to be made with Honda
Sony unveiled a new high-tech prototype car it will produce in partnership with Honda at the CES tech show Wednesday.
-
Top vehicles to look out for in 2023, according to Edmunds
The latest models try to sway buyers with more power, the latest tech and fashionable looks. But which are the most impressive? Experts rounded up five of the most noteworthy vehicles hitting dealerships this year.
-
Hitting record, electric cars sales in Norway near 80 per cent in 2022
Four out of five new cars sold in Norway in 2022 were battery powered, led by Tesla, but some in the industry say new taxes could thwart the country's goal of becoming the first to end the sale of petrol and diesel automobiles by 2025.