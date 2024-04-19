World

    • Person engulfed in flames outside N.Y. courthouse where Trump trial underway, says CNN

    CTV News breaking news
    Share

    Warning: Contains graphic content

    A person was covered in flames outside the New York courthouse where former President Donald Trump's criminal hush money trial is underway, CNN reported on Friday.

    Representatives for New York's fire and police departments as well as the mayor's office could not be immediately reached for comment.

    The person on fire received medical attention and was taken from the area, said CNN reporters at the scene, adding that the circumstances of the fire was unclear. The smell of smoke and burning human flesh lingered in the air, they added.

    The courthouse in New York City is already under heightened security given the former president's presence in the courtroom each day.

    (Additional reporting by Kanishka Singh; writing by Susan Heavey, editing by David Ljunggren)

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Canada

    World

    Politics

    Health

    Sci-Tech

    Entertainment

    Business

    Lifestyle

    Sports

    Autos

    Local Spotlight

    Vancouver

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Edmonton

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Kitchener

    Saskatoon

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Barrie

    Windsor

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Lethbridge

    Sault Ste. Marie

    N.L.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News