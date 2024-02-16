Passengers evacuate D.C. Metro as smoke crawls along ceiling after fire

Passengers had to evacuate a Metro station in Washington, D.C., Thursday after an insulator caught fire under a rail car.

Video that captured the moment shows smoke filling a corridor, appearing to crawl along the ceiling, as passengers flee the Eastern Market station.

A Metro worker can be heard in the video shouting "empty the station" while people head for the exit.

D.C.'s Fire and Emergency Services posted on X, the site formerly known as Twitter, that nine people were evaluated for injuries and one was taken to hospital for treatment.

Emergency officials said the fire was quickly put out, though service was briefly suspended on three lines because of the incident.

With files from Reuters and The Associated Press