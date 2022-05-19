North Korea's low death count questioned amid COVID-19 outbreak
North Korea said Friday that nearly 10 per cent of its 26 million people have fallen ill and 65 people have died amid its first COVID-19 outbreak, as outside experts question the validity of its reported fatalities and worry about a possible humanitarian crisis.
After admitting the omicron outbreak last week following more than two years of claiming to be coronavirus-free, North Korea has said an unidentified fever has been explosively spreading across the country since late April. Its anti-epidemic center has since released fever tallies each morning via state media, but they don't include any COVID-19 figures.
Some observers say North Korea was likely forced to acknowledge the COVID-19 outbreak because it couldn't hide the highly contagious viral spread among its people and suffer possible public discontent with leader Kim Jong Un. They believe North Korean authorities are underreporting mortalities to try to show that its pandemic response is effective, while the country lacks test kits to confirm a large number of virus cases.
"It's true that there has been a hole in its 2 1/2 years of pandemic fighting," said Kwak Gil Sup, head of One Korea Center, a website specializing in North Korea affairs. "But there is a saying that North Korea is 'a theater state,' and I think they are massaging COVID-19 statistics."
Kwak said North Korea is likely partly using the outbreak as a propaganda tool to show that it is overcoming the pandemic with Kim's leadership. But the country has "a Plan B" and "a Plan C" to seek Chinese and other foreign aid if the pandemic gets out of hand, he said.
On Friday, the North's state emergency epidemic prevention headquarters said 263,370 more people had feverish symptoms and two more people died, bringing the total fever cases to 2.24 million and fatalities to 65. They said 754,810 people remain quarantined, according to the official Korean Central News Agency.
The outbreak likely originated from an April 25 military parade in Pyongyang that Kim organized to show off his new missiles and loyal troops. The parade and other related festivals, which marked North Korea's army foundation anniversary, drew tens of thousands of people and soldiers from Pyongyang and other parts of the country, who returned home after the events.
South Korea's spy agency told lawmakers Thursday that "a considerable number" of the fever cases reported by North Korea include people sick with waterborne diseases like measles, typhoid and pertussis.
The National Intelligence Service assessed that those diseases had already been spreading across North Korea even before COVID-19 broke out, according to Ha Tae-keung, a lawmaker who attended a private NIS briefing. Ha cited the NIS as saying the waterborne diseases were spreading due to shortages of medicines and medical supplies in the wake of the North's previous long-running anti-pandemic steps.
"(The NIS) said it doesn't know exactly what percentage of the fever cases are coronavirus patients. It said North Korea lacks coronavirus diagnostic kits but appears to have sufficient thermometers," Ha said.
The NIS has a spotty record in confirming developments in North Korea. Some civilian medical experts earlier said they believed most of the fever cases announced by North Korea were COVID-19.
Earlier this week, a health official said on state TV the government had detected 168 COVID-19 cases as of Monday, when the country's fever cases already surpassed a million. There have been no updates on the North's virus cases since then.
North Korea's public medical system remains in shambles, and experts say the country could suffer mass pandemic fatalities if it doesn't receive outside aid shipments. They say the country's elevated restrictions on movement and quarantine rules may also worsen its food insecurity.
The NIS said North Korea intends to overcome the pandemic with assistance from its main ally, China, according to Ha and Kim Byung-kee, another lawmaker who was briefed by the spy service. During an anti-virus meeting Saturday, Kim said his country faces "a great upheaval" and that officials must study how China and other nations have handled the pandemic.
Some media reports said North Korea already sent planes to China to bring back emergency supplies earlier this week, but the South Korean government said it couldn't confirm the reports. South Korea said it and the United States have offered to ship vaccines, medicines and other medical supplies to North Korea, but the North hasn't responded.
MORE WORLD NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Quebec confirms first two cases of monkeypox; 20 other suspected cases under investigation
Quebec's health ministry announced Thursday evening there are two confirmed cases of monkeypox in the province, while 20 other suspected cases are still under investigation.
Canada banning Chinese telecom giant Huawei, ZTE from 5G networks
Canada is banning China's Huawei Technologies and ZTE, another Chinese company, from participating in the country's 5G wireless networks, citing national security and cybersecurity concerns. Industry Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne and Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino made the announcement about prohibiting products and services from these 'high-risk vendors,' in Ottawa on Thursday.
Do COVID-19 rapid tests work on Omicron?
A recent study revealed that COVID-19 rapid antigen tests may be less sensitive to newer variants, leaving some to wonder just how accurate these tests actually are. Experts share how to get the most accurate results when testing for the virus.
U.S. accuses Russia of weaponizing food in Ukraine war
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken accused Russia on Thursday of weaponizing food and holding grain for millions of people around the world hostage to help accomplish what its invasion of Ukraine has not -- 'to break the spirit of the Ukrainian people.'
Elon Musk denies he sexually harassed flight attendant on private jet: report
Billionaire Elon Musk took to Twitter late on Thursday to denounce as 'utterly untrue' claims in a news report that he had sexually harassed a flight attendant on a private jet in 2016.
Stakes are high for farmers as 2022 crop shapes up to be most expensive in history
The stakes are high as Canadian farmers take to the fields to plant 2022's crop, which some are saying could find a place in the record books as 'the most expensive ever.'
Abortion accessibility in Canada: The Catholic hospital conflict
A leaked draft showing that the U.S Supreme Court justices are preparing to overturn the Roe v. Wade abortion-rights ruling has sparked debate in Canada, including whether Catholic hospitals can impede your access to abortion.
Ed Fast says it became 'untenable' to do job as Conservative finance critic
Conservative MP Ed Fast said it was becoming 'untenable' to do his job as finance critic within the Conservative Party of Canada, which is why he asked to be relieved of his duties.
Man accused in attack on Dave Chappelle faces attempted murder charges in separate incident
The man accused of attacking comedian Dave Chappelle during a performance in Los Angeles earlier this month is now facing attempted murder charges -- for an entirely different incident.
Canada
-
Quebec confirms first two cases of monkeypox; 20 other suspected cases under investigation
Quebec's health ministry announced Thursday evening there are two confirmed cases of monkeypox in the province, while 20 other suspected cases are still under investigation.
-
Maud Lewis painting, once traded for grilled cheese sandwiches, sells for $350K
A painting by Nova Scotia artist Maud Lewis that was once traded for a few grilled cheese sandwiches, recently sold for an astounding $350,000 at auction.
-
Service Canada increases staffing at passport counters, but long waits persist
With lengthy delays for Canadians seeking to get a new or renewed passport, Service Canada says it’s upped staffing at passport service counters to expedite processing ahead of the summer travel season. Yet, travellers say they’re still facing long wait times.
-
Charity calls on government to help resettle 300 LGBTQ2S+ Afghans trying to escape to Canada
A charity that focuses on helping LGBTQ2S+ refugees facing violence and discrimination internationally is calling on the Canadian government to partner with them to facilitate a way out for hundreds of Afghans who have reached out to them in desperation.
-
N.B. coroner jury says use-of-force policy needs review after officer kills woman
An independent group should review the use-of-force policy that guides New Brunswick police to ensure it is concise and understood by all officers in the province, a coroner's jury recommended Thursday.
-
Jason Kenney has quit as UCP leader. What happens to the party and government now?
With Jason Kenney having stepped down as leader of Alberta's United Conservative Party, who is now leader of the province?
World
-
UN: 18 million facing severe hunger in West Africa's Sahel
The UN is warning that 18 million people in Africa's Sahel region face severe hunger in the next three months, citing the impacts of Russia's war in Ukraine, the coronavirus pandemic, climate-induced shocks and rising costs.
-
As Biden visits Asia, China launches South China Sea drills
China is holding military exercises in the disputed South China Sea coinciding with U.S. President Joe Biden's visits to South Korea and Japan that are largely focused on countering the perceived threat from Beijing.
-
Ukraine says it repels Russian attack as war grinds in east
Ukrainian authorities said Friday that their troops repelled a Russian attack in the east, as Moscow struggled to gain ground in the region that is now the focus of the war even while intensifying its campaign there.
-
Sri Lanka closes schools, limits work amid fuel shortage
Sri Lankan authorities closed schools and asked public officials not to come to work in a desperate move to prepare for an acute fuel shortage that is expected to last days amid the nation's worst economic crisis in decades.
-
Blowback as Bush gaffes Iraq war, not Ukraine, 'unjustified'
Former U.S. President George W. Bush is facing criticism after mistakenly describing the invasion of Iraq - which he led as commander in chief - as 'brutal' and 'wholly unjustified,' before correcting himself to say he meant to refer to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
-
Biden's approval dips to lowest of presidency: poll
U.S. President Joe Biden's approval rating dipped to the lowest point of his presidency in May, a new poll shows, with deepening pessimism emerging among members of his own Democratic Party.
Politics
-
Canada banning Chinese telecom giant Huawei, ZTE from 5G networks
Canada is banning China's Huawei Technologies and ZTE, another Chinese company, from participating in the country's 5G wireless networks, citing national security and cybersecurity concerns. Industry Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne and Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino made the announcement about prohibiting products and services from these 'high-risk vendors,' in Ottawa on Thursday.
-
Liberals revive bill to create watchdog for Canada Border Services Agency
The federal Liberals are rekindling a plan to allow travellers, immigration detainees and others who feel they have been mistreated by Canada's border agency to complain to an independent body.
-
Ed Fast says it became 'untenable' to do job as Conservative finance critic
Conservative MP Ed Fast said it was becoming 'untenable' to do his job as finance critic within the Conservative Party of Canada, which is why he asked to be relieved of his duties.
Health
-
Monkeypox: What is it and how does it spread?
A growing number of countries, including Canada, the U.S., Spain, Portugal, and the U.K, are reporting an unusual outbreak of monkeypox. Here is what we know about this rare virus.
-
Britain offers smallpox shot as monkeypox cases spread in Europe
A smattering of monkeypox cases in Britain has prompted authorities to offer a smallpox vaccine to some healthcare workers and others who may have been exposed, as a handful more cases were confirmed in parts of Europe.
-
Health Canada recalls more than 256,000 packs of smokes for fire hazard concerns
Health Canada is recalling more than 256,000 packages of cigarettes over 'increased fire hazard' concerns.
Sci-Tech
-
Pro-Russia online operatives falsely claimed Zelenskyy committed suicide, cybersecurity firm says
Pro-Russia online operatives falsely claimed weeks into Moscow's war against Ukraine that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy had committed suicide, as part of an aggressive effort to dent public morale and undermine the Ukrainian government, U.S. cybersecurity firm Mandiant says.
-
Boeing tries to catch up to SpaceX after plenty of drama
Boeing is hoping for success in it second attempt at an uncrewed test flight of its commercial space craft Starliner, hoping a flawless performance will mend its image as the fallen star of human spaceflight.
-
Google's Russian subsidiary to file for bankruptcy after bank account seized
Google's Russian subsidiary plans to file for bankruptcy after authorities seized its bank account, making it impossible to pay staff and vendors, but free services including search and YouTube will keep operating, a Google spokesperson said on Wednesday.
Entertainment
-
Prince William and Kate join Tom Cruise on 'Top Gun: Maverick' red carpet
British royalty and Hollywood royalty came together on the red carpet for the charity premiere of the new Tom Cruise movie, "Top Gun: Maverick," on Thursday night.
-
Rihanna and A$AP Rocky welcome first child
Rihanna and A$AP Rocky have welcomed their first child, a source close to the couple confirmed to CNN.
-
Movie reviews: 'Downton Abbey: A New Era' is plucky film meant for fans
This week, pop culture critic Richard Crouse reviews new movies: 'Downton Abbey: A New Era,' 'The Valet' and 'Men.'
Business
-
Canada inflation: How we compare to other G7 nations
With a meeting of G7 finance ministers underway this week, a CTVNews.ca analysis found that while Canadians are feeling the pain of record-high inflation, among G7 nations we are surpassed by Germany, the U.S., and the U.K.
-
Stakes are high for farmers as 2022 crop shapes up to be most expensive in history
The stakes are high as Canadian farmers take to the fields to plant 2022's crop, which some are saying could find a place in the record books as 'the most expensive ever.'
-
G7 countries to provide US$19.8 billion in aid to Ukraine
The Group of Seven leading economies and global financial institutions are providing US$19.8 billion in aid to bolster Ukraine's public finances, Germany's finance minister said Friday.
Lifestyle
-
Canadians are more sensitive to stress than before the pandemic: report
A new report has found that 46 per cent of Canadians are feeling an increased sensitivity to stress than they were prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, impacting their overall mental health.
-
You don’t always have to be fair with your kids, parenting expert says
Being a parent can be a challenge, especially when it comes to making sure that all your kids are treated equitably. However, one parenting expert believes it can actually be better to introduce unfairness to the kids in your life.
-
B.C. winner of $2M lottery jackpot buying motorhome to travel around U.S.
B.C.'s latest lottery millionaire is planning to buy his dream motorhome then travel around the U.S. with his wife.
Sports
-
Senegal president shows support for PSG player Idrissa Gueye following homophobia row
Embroiled in a homophobia row in France, Paris Saint-German footballer Idrissa Gana Gueye has received the backing of Senegalese President Macky Sall.
-
Naomi Osaka gets rematch as she returns to French Open
Naomi Osaka's return to the French Open will be a tough test against the player who beat her at the Australian Open, Amanda Anisimova.
-
Frankfurt beats Rangers in shootout to win Europa League
Eintracht Frankfurt ended its title drought with a penalty shootout win over Rangers in the Europa League final on Wednesday.
Autos
-
Women are almost twice as likely to be trapped in a car after a crash: study
A new study out of the United Kingdom has found that women are almost twice as likely as men to be trapped in a vehicle after a crash.
-
Nearly 43,000 people died on U.S. roads last year, agency says
Nearly 43,000 people were killed on U.S. roads last year, the highest number in 16 years as Americans returned to the highways after the pandemic forced many to stay at home.
-
Mercedes just sold the world's most expensive car for $142 million
Mercedes-Benz confirmed on Thursday that it recently sold the world's most expensive car. A very rare 1955 Mercedes-Benz SLR coupe that had been kept in the German automaker's collection was sold to a private owner for €135 million, the equivalent of $142 million.