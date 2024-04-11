World

    • Nicole Brown Simpson documentary coming to Lifetime with family's participation

    FILE - This Oct. 19, 1993 file photo shows O.J. Simpson and his wife, Nicole Brown Simpson, at the opening of the Harley-Davidson Cafe in New York. (AP Photo / Paul Hurschmann, File) FILE - This Oct. 19, 1993 file photo shows O.J. Simpson and his wife, Nicole Brown Simpson, at the opening of the Harley-Davidson Cafe in New York. (AP Photo / Paul Hurschmann, File)
    Lifetime is set to air a documentary centred around Nicole Brown Simpson later this year, according to a source close to the production.

    Brown Simpson’s family and friends are participating in the project, the individual said. No airdate has been set, but it is timed to the 30th anniversary of her death this summer.

    The documentary has been in the works for quite some time – long before O.J. Simpson’s death on Thursday at the age of 76. The project is not yet complete, according to the production source, and conversations are now ongoing on whether to incorporate Simpson’s death.

    A representative for Lifetime declined to comment when reached by CNN.

    Brown Simpson, who was married to Simpson from 1985 to 1992, was killed on June 12, 1994 outside her Los Angeles home. Simpson was acquitted of the murders of his ex-wife and her friend Ron Goldman after a highly covered 1995 trial.

    However, in 1997, another jury unanimously deemed Simpson liable for Brown Simpson’s and Goldman’s wrongful deaths in a civil lawsuit brought by Goldman’s family, and ordered him to pay US$33.5 million in damages. Simpson maintained his innocence. But by 2016, polling showed most Americans believed he was guilty.

    Lifetime is known for programming that centers around women’s stories, mostly recently airing docuseries on Wendy Williams and Gypsy Rose Blanchard.

