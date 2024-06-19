World

    • Nationwide power outage leaves Ecuador in the dark

    Ecuador fans hold up the nation's flag in the closing minutes of the second half of a friendly soccer match against Mexico, Saturday, May 31, 2014, in Arlington, Texas. (Tony Gutierrez / AP Photo) Ecuador fans hold up the nation's flag in the closing minutes of the second half of a friendly soccer match against Mexico, Saturday, May 31, 2014, in Arlington, Texas. (Tony Gutierrez / AP Photo)
    QUITO -

    Ecuador has been hit by a nationwide power outage, leaving the nation of some 18 million in the dark as authorities work to resolve the problem, public works minister Roberto Luque said on X on Wednesday.

    "There is a failure in the transmission line that caused a cascade disconnection, so there's no electricity at a national scale," said Luque, who is also the acting energy minister.

    In April, Ecuadorean President Daniel Noboa declared an energy emergency and announced planned electricity cuts. The South American country has struggled with a drought affecting hydro-electricity power generation.

    "Due to a general failure of the national interconnected electrical energy system, the operation of the Quito Metro is interrupted while the systems are restarted and verified," the metro system of capital city Quito posted on X.

    (Reporting by Alexandra Valencia; Editing by Anthony Esposito)

    Peek inside the new dinosaur exhibit opening at UBC

    It's been roughly 66 million years since dinosaurs roamed the earth. And when you see this fossil cast of a daspletosaurus in tight quarters – you wouldn't want the gap between our times on this planet to be any closer.

