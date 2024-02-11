Mardi Gras beads are creating a plastic disaster in New Orleans. Are there green alternatives?

Canada to send firefighting experts, equipment to Chile to help battle wildfires
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced that Canada will be sending firefighting experts and equipment to Chile as the country battles wildfires.
It's a beloved century-old Carnival season tradition in New Orleans -- masked riders on lavish floats fling strings of colorful beads or other trinkets to parade watchers clamoring with outstretched arms.
It's all in good fun but it's also a bit of a "plastics disaster," says Judith Enck, a former Environmental Protection Agency regional administrator and president of the advocacy group Beyond Plastics.
Carnival season is at its height this weekend. The city's annual series of parades began more than a week ago and will close out on Tuesday -- Mardi Gras -- a final day of revelry before Lent. Thousands attend the parades and they leave a mess of trash behind.
Despite a massive daily cleanup operation that leaves the post-parade landscape remarkably clean, uncaught beads dangle from tree limbs like Spanish moss and get ground into the mud under the feet of passers-by. They also wash into storm strains, where they only complicate efforts to keep the flood-prone city's streets dry. Tons have been pulled from the aging drainage system in recent years.
And those that aren't removed from the storm drains eventually get washed through the system and into Lake Pontchartrain -- the large Gulf of Mexico inlet north of the city. The nonbiodegradable plastics are a threat to fish and wildlife, Enck said.
"The waste is becoming a defining characteristic of this event," said Brett Davis, a New Orleans native who grew up catching beads at Mardi Gras parades. He now heads a nonprofit that works to reduce the waste.
One way of making a dent in the demand for new plastic beads is to reuse old ones. Parade-goers who carry home shopping bags of freshly caught beads, foam footballs, rubber balls and a host of other freshly flung goodies can donate the haul to the Arc of New Orleans. The organization repackages and resells the products to raise money for the services it provides to adults and children with disabilities.
The city of New Orleans and the tourism promotion organization New Orleans & Co. also have collection points along parade routes for cans, glass and, yes, beads.
Aside from recycling, there's a small but growing movement to find something else for parade riders to lob.
Grounds Krewe, Davis's nonprofit, is now marketing more than two dozen types of nonplastic, sustainable items for parade riders to pitch. Among them: headbands made of recycled T-shirts; beads made out of paper, acai seeds or recycled glass; wooden yo-yos; and packets of locally-made coffee, jambalaya mix or other food items -- useful, consumable items that won't just take up space in someone's attic or, worse, wind up in the lake.
"I just caught 15 foam footballs at a parade," Davis joked. "What am I going to do with another one?"
Plastic imports remain ubiquitous but efforts to mitigate their damage may be catching on.
"These efforts will help green Mardi Gras," said Christy Leavitt, of the group Oceana, in an email.
Enck, who visited New Orleans last year and attended Mardi Gras celebrations, hopes parade organizers will adopt the biodegradable alternatives.
"There are great ways to have fun around this wonderful festival," she said. "But you can have fun without damaging the environment."
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced that Canada will be sending firefighting experts and equipment to Chile as the country battles wildfires.
Two European officials criticized Donald Trump on Sunday after comments the former U.S. president made about not protecting NATO allies who aren't paying enough from a potential Russian invasion.
When Maryam Ali saw a headlight on her car turn on in the middle of the night, she knew something wasn’t right — and rushed out to confront two car thieves, screaming at them.
Ottawa paramedics say a 2-year-old girl was taken to CHEO as a precaution Saturday after she found a syringe at a local park and put it in her mouth.
A new book offers an unprecedented peek into Canadians' bedrooms.
Canada is approaching total irrelevance in the world's fastest-growing continent, experts argue, saying that a pattern of disengagement in trade, diplomacy and investment in Africa means Ottawa is ceding ground to Russia and China.
Italy has been shaken by the alleged gang rape of a 13-year-old girl in front of her boyfriend in a public park in the Sicilian city of Catania, the latest in a string of shocking sexual attacks in the country.
A U.S. Customs and Border Protection dog sniffed out something unusual in luggage from a traveller returning from Africa -- mummified monkeys.
King Charles III is showing the world he is a 'steady hand,' says CTV News royal commentator Afua Hagan, after the King attended Sunday services for the first time since his cancer diagnosis was revealed.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced that Canada will be sending firefighting experts and equipment to Chile as the country battles wildfires.
The warm temperatures in Quebec broke multiple records across the province, including in Montreal whose previous high mark was set more than 20 years ago.
The Carnaval de Quebec's Palais de Bonhomme was closed prematurely on Sunday for safety reasons and will only be viewable from outside of the structure.
Ottawa paramedics say a 2-year-old girl was taken to CHEO as a precaution Saturday after she found a syringe at a local park and put it in her mouth.
Ontario Provincial Police say two drivers are facing stunt driving charges after being stopped on Highway 417 Saturday night.
An Ontario brewery that hosted Prime Minister Justin Trudeau this week says it’s been inundated with hundreds of hateful messages since then.
Israel shouldn't go ahead with a military operation in the densely populated Gaza border town of Rafah without a 'credible' plan to protect civilians, President Joe Biden told Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday, the White House said.
The remnants of a slow-moving atmospheric river storm delivered the first notable snowfall of the season across eastern New Mexico on its way toward the Texas Panhandle and central Oklahoma.
Russian forces launched 45 drones over Ukraine Sunday in a five-and-a-half-hour barrage, officials said, as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy continued the reshuffle of his war cabinet as the war enters its third year.
As a growing number of Republicans oppose U.S. aid to Ukraine, the Senate's leaders are arguing in strong terms that the money is crucial to pushing back against Russian President Vladimir Putin and maintaining America's global standing.
Chicago will again extend its 60-day limit on shelter stays for asylum seekers, Mayor Brandon Johnson announced, just days ahead of a deadline that could have evicted nearly 2,000 migrants.
Two European officials criticized Donald Trump on Sunday after comments the former U.S. president made about not protecting NATO allies who aren't paying enough from a potential Russian invasion.
Health Minister Mark Holland says he has 'every confidence' his government can deliver pharmacare legislation by the promised March 1 deadline, and that the Liberals are 'not pulling the fire alarm' on their confidence-and-supply deal with the NDP over the issue.
An Ontario brewery that hosted Prime Minister Justin Trudeau this week says it’s been inundated with hundreds of hateful messages since then.
Canada is approaching total irrelevance in the world's fastest-growing continent, experts argue, saying that a pattern of disengagement in trade, diplomacy and investment in Africa means Ottawa is ceding ground to Russia and China.
An Alberta Health Services investigation into a long-running dispute involving six physicians and conflict of interest allegations has been animated by new counter-accusations and legal warnings.
A synthetic opioid 25 times more powerful than fentanyl has made its way to the Quebec City region, where public health officials reported Saturday they have detected the dangerous compound in pale green tablets that mimic the appearance of other prescription opioids.
The academic publisher Sage Publications has retracted studies used by a Texas judge in a ruling that would suspend federal approval of the abortion pill mifepristone. The retractions, Sage said, were based on unreliable data and conflicts of interest around the authors’ ties to the anti-abortion movement.
Viral videos of people who appear to be driving Tesla vehicles while wearing mixed reality headsets have sparked safety concerns within the U.S. government and among Canadian tech experts.
Despite worries artificial intelligence lacks empathy and could be coming to steal their jobs, a growing number of Canadians are turning to AI tools, a new poll suggests.
Astronauts from Turkiye, Italy and Sweden returned to Earth on Friday, ending a private three-week mission to the International Space Station.
Rapper and hip-hop star Drake surprised a cancer survivor and fan who just finished chemotherapy with US$100,000 at his Bridgestone Arena concert in Nashville.
A new book offers an unprecedented peek into Canadians' bedrooms.
The great adventure Taylor Swift promised fans in Tokyo continued Sunday at Allegiant Stadium, where the pop star planned to watch boyfriend Travis Kelce and the rest of the Kansas City Chiefs play the San Francisco 49ers in the Super Bowl.
Five things to watch for in the Canadian business world in the coming week include new housing and economic data.
Jeff Bezos filed a statement with federal regulators indicating his sale of nearly 12 million shares of Amazon stock worth more than US$2 billion.
Elon Musk's brain implant company Neuralink has moved its legal corporate home from Delaware to Nevada after a Delaware judge struck down Musk's US$55.8 billion pay package as CEO of Tesla.
When gathering to watch the Super Bowl on Sunday, the culinary choices may be as important as the final score.
Valentine's Day is one of those holidays that haters call "forced," commercialized and downright expensive to pull off if expectations are to be met. This year, the day of romance that has grown into a celebration of all-around love and friendship is the first since the U.S. surgeon general issued a public health advisory last spring declaring loneliness and isolation an "epidemic" with dire consequences.
Cristina Farina was disappointed when she was stood up in London, but then she got chatting with stranger Matt Reinecke, changing the course of their lives forever.
Canada's women's basketball team has qualified for the Paris Olympics.
Toronto Maple Leafs defenceman Morgan Rielly has been offered an in-person hearing for cross-checking Ottawa Senator’s Ridly Greig Saturday night.
Canada's women's 4x100-metre freestyle relay team earned bronze on Sunday at the world aquatics championships.
When Maryam Ali saw a headlight on her car turn on in the middle of the night, she knew something wasn’t right — and rushed out to confront two car thieves, screaming at them.
Ontario Provincial Police say two drivers are facing stunt driving charges after being stopped on Highway 417 Saturday night.
Carmakers say they're caught in a game of cat-and-mouse with criminals as auto thefts surge.
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.