    • Madagascar's top court ratifies president's reelection in vote boycotted by opposition

    FILE - President Andry Rajoelina addresses supporters at an election rally in Antananarivo, Sunday Nov. 12, 2023. Madagascar’s top court has ratified the victory of incumbent President Andry Rajoelina in last month’s election. It gives him a third term as leader following a boycott of the Nov. 16 vote by opposition candidates. (AP Photo/Alexander Joe) FILE - President Andry Rajoelina addresses supporters at an election rally in Antananarivo, Sunday Nov. 12, 2023. Madagascar’s top court has ratified the victory of incumbent President Andry Rajoelina in last month’s election. It gives him a third term as leader following a boycott of the Nov. 16 vote by opposition candidates. (AP Photo/Alexander Joe)
    ANTANANARIVO, Madagascar -

    Madagascar's top court on Friday ratified the victory of incumbent President Andry Rajoelina in last month's election, giving him a third term as leader following a boycott of the vote by opposition candidates.

    The High Constitutional Court said Rajoelina received 58.96 per cent of votes in the first round and was reelected without the need for a runoff. The results had already been announced by Madagascar's electoral commission but the constitution requires they are ratified by the top court.

    Rajoelina, 49, first served as president of a provisional government from 2009-2014 following a political crisis and a coup in the Indian Ocean island. He won a vote in 2019.

    The Nov. 16 election was marked by trouble. It was delayed for a week because of a series of anti-Rajoelina protests led by the opposition. A curfew was announced on the eve of the election after protesters torched some ballot stations.

    A coalition of opposition candidates called for a boycott, although their names still appeared on ballots. Turnout was low, with only 46 per cent of those registered casting a vote.

