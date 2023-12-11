Leaders of Guyana and Venezuela to meet this week as region worries over their territorial dispute
As the leaders of Guyana and Venezuela prepare to meet this week to address an escalating dispute over a region rich in oil and minerals, Guyana's president said he is coming with "goodwill' but insisted that his country be respected and the case be heard at the International Court of Justice.
Guyana President Irfaan Ali spoke to reporters late Sunday, while his security detail wore shirts reading "ESSEQUIBO BELONGS TO GUYANA."
The dispute over Essequibo, which represents two-thirds of Guyana and borders Venezuela, worsened after Venezuela held a referendum earlier this month on whether to claim sovereignty over the region located near massive oil deposits.
Venezuela maintains that Essequibo was within its boundaries during the Spanish colonial period, and it rejects the border drawn by international arbitrators in 1899 when Guyana was under British rule.
Guyana's president is scheduled to meet Thursday with Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro behind closed doors on the eastern Caribbean island of St. Vincent. Invited to the talks are leaders including Brazilian President Inacio Lula da Silva.
"We are very confident that good sense will prevail," Ali said. "We want peace, but we must be respected."
He stressed that Guyana will not negotiate with Venezuela, insisting that the case be heard by the International Court of Justice in the Netherlands as planned.
"The world is behind us," he said.
When asked if the U.S. has committed any military aid, Ali said he signed an advanced defence agreement with the U.S. to ensure that "major training programs and exercises" will continue.
"We also are talking to many other partners," he said, without details. "We don't want any conflict. We don't want any war."
Venezuelan Vice President Delcy Rodriguez announced the creation of a commission to carry out the "broadest consultations" on what Venezuela's proposal should be for the meeting. The commission includes the attorney general, head of the National Assembly and defence minister.
Venezuelan Foreign Minister Yvan Gil told reporters that "any decision must be mutual" and asserted that the dispute cannot be settled by the world's court. In a video posted Sunday on social media, he said he met with his counterpart in Guyana and noted, "We are always in favour of dialogue between both countries to solve this controversy."
Gil said he also has met with the presidents of CELAC -- the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States -- and Caricom, a Caribbean trade bloc.
In a statement Saturday, Ralph Gonsalves, prime minister of St. Vincent and the Grenadines, said the leaderships of CELAC and Caricom believe there is "the urgent need to de-escalate the conflict and institute an appropriate dialogue."
Gonsalves noted that Ali agreed to discuss the controversy with Maduro despite Guyana's Parliament unanimously instructing him not to do it.
"Let us all resolve to make this historic gathering a successful one," Gonsalves said. "So much is at stake for our Caribbean and Latin American civilization."
------
Associated Press writer Regina Garcia Cano in Caracas, Venezuela, contributed.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
MORE WORLD NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING Kenneth Law charged with 14 counts of murder in Ontario sodium nitrite deaths
An Ontario man already facing charges of aiding and abetting suicides through kits he sold online now faces 14 new second-degree murder charges, according to documents obtained by CTV News.
Anna 'Chickadee' Cardwell, of 'Here Comes Honey Boo Boo,' dead at 29
Reality personality Anna Cardwell, who was featured on the TLC program “Here Comes Honey Boo Boo” has died, according to social media posts made by her family. She was 29.
2 young boys dead, mother in critical condition after incident in Scarborough
Toronto police say a homicide investigation is underway after an incident at a Scarborough apartment building Sunday night left two young boys dead and their mother in critical condition.
Most Albertans don't want the province to pull out of CPP, survey finds
One month after finance ministers met to discuss the Alberta government's intent to pull out of the Canada Pension Plan (CPP) public opinion polling by the Angus Reid Institute suggests there's little desire among Albertans or the rest of Canada to see Alberta leave the plan.
Three dead after shed fire outside northwest Calgary hardware store
Three people were found dead in the Crowfoot Crossing area of northwest Calgary on Monday after a fire.
'I know I messed up': House Speaker Fergus challenged by MPs probing video controversy
A repentant Greg Fergus testified Monday before his peers about what he says was his unintentional participation in a partisan provincial Liberal party event in early December, telling MPs that as the House of Commons Speaker, he knows he 'messed up.'
Missing woman from First Nation in Saskatchewan found safe, police say
A 39-year-old woman who was reported missing from Kahkewistahaw First Nation in Saskatchewan has been found safe, police say.
Grocer profits set to exceed record in 2023, expert says, ahead of committee meeting
Profits in the Canadian grocery sector will likely exceed $6 billion in 2023, setting a new record as they rise eight per cent from last year, according to the Centre for Future Work. New research by the progressive research institute found that food retailers are now earning more than twice as much profit as they did pre-pandemic.
Poland's parliament elects centrist party leader Donald Tusk as prime minister
Poland's parliament elected centrist party leader Donald Tusk as prime minister on Monday, paving the way for a new pro-EU government after eight years of stormy national conservative rule.
Canada
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Kenneth Law charged with 14 counts of murder in Ontario sodium nitrite deaths
An Ontario man already facing charges of aiding and abetting suicides through kits he sold online now faces 14 new second-degree murder charges, according to documents obtained by CTV News.
-
Wind warnings in place across the Maritimes, more than 70K without power
More than 70,000 Maritimers are without power Monday as a storm brings high winds and rain to the region.
-
New N.W.T. premier to focus on emergency readiness, working with Indigenous leaders
Few understand better the growing need for communities to be prepared for emergencies and disasters than the new premier of the Northwest Territories.
-
Missing woman from First Nation in Saskatchewan found safe, police say
A 39-year-old woman who was reported missing from Kahkewistahaw First Nation in Saskatchewan has been found safe, police say.
-
Advocates, victims' families oppose police plan to destroy Robert Pickton evidence
Sarah Jean de Vries fears there will be no justice for the victims of serial killer Robert Pickton if the RCMP goes through with its plan to destroy or return thousands of pieces of evidence seized in the case.
-
2 young boys dead, mother in critical condition after incident in Scarborough
Toronto police say a homicide investigation is underway after an incident at a Scarborough apartment building Sunday night left two young boys dead and their mother in critical condition.
World
-
Poland's parliament elects centrist party leader Donald Tusk as prime minister
Poland's parliament elected centrist party leader Donald Tusk as prime minister on Monday, paving the way for a new pro-EU government after eight years of stormy national conservative rule.
-
Russia targets Kyiv with ballistic missiles as fears increase of attacks on energy infrastructure
A Russian missile attack on Ukraine's capital early Monday destroyed several homes and left more than 100 households without electricity.
-
Israeli defence chief resists pressure to halt Gaza offensive, says campaign will 'take time'
Israel's defence minister on Monday pushed back against international calls to wrap up the country's military offensive in the Gaza Strip, saying the current phase of the operation against the Hamas militant group will "take time."
-
Man shoots woman and 3 children, then himself, at Las Vegas apartment complex, police say
A man shot and killed a woman and two children and critically wounded a third child Monday before fatally shooting himself at a Las Vegas apartment complex, authorities said.
-
Leaders of Guyana and Venezuela to meet this week as region worries over their territorial dispute
As the leaders of Guyana and Venezuela prepare to meet this week to address an escalating dispute over a region rich in oil and minerals, Guyana's president said he is coming with 'goodwill' but insisted that his country be respected and the case be heard at the International Court of Justice.
-
Iraq scrambles to contain fighting between U.S. troops and Iran-backed groups, fearing Gaza spillover
Dozens of attacks on U.S. military facilities by Iran-backed factions in Iraq over the past two months as the Israel-Hamas war has raged have forced Baghdad into a balancing act that's becoming more difficult by the day.
Politics
-
'I know I messed up': House Speaker Fergus challenged by MPs probing video controversy
A repentant Greg Fergus testified Monday before his peers about what he says was his unintentional participation in a partisan provincial Liberal party event in early December, telling MPs that as the House of Commons Speaker, he knows he 'messed up.'
-
Tories have 'successfully' scapegoated carbon price in affordability crisis: Trudeau
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says the Conservative party has been successful at "scapegoating" the carbon price as the reason everything is more expensive.
-
Seniors over 87 can apply to join federal dental plan starting next week
The federal government unveiled some details Monday of a long-awaited plan to help uninsured Canadians afford dental care -- a rollout industry professionals say they'll be watching closely for its impact on staff shortages and private coverage.
Health
-
Doctor and self-exiled activist Gao Yaojie who exposed the AIDS epidemic in rural China dies at 95
Renowned Chinese doctor and activist Gao Yaojie who exposed the AIDS virus epidemic in rural China in the 1990s died Sunday at the age of 95 at her home in the United States.
-
A pregnant Texas woman asked a court for permission to get an abortion, despite a ban. What's next?
Kate Cox, a mother of two in Texas, became pregnant again in August but soon after learned devastating news: Her baby has a fatal condition and is likely to either be stillborn or die shortly after birth.
-
Quebec health reform bill passes after government invokes closure
After sitting through the night, early Saturday morning, members of the Quebec legislature finally passed Bill 15 to reform the health-care network, voting 75 to 27.
Sci-Tech
-
What did you Google in 2023? 'Barbie,' Israel-Hamas war among 2023's top internet searches
Google has released its "Year in Search," a roundup of 2023's top global queries, ranging from unforgettable pop culture moments to the loss of beloved figures and tragic news carrying worldwide repercussions.
-
Europe reaches a deal on the world's first comprehensive AI rules
European Union negotiators clinched a deal Friday on the world's first comprehensive artificial intelligence rules, paving the way for legal oversight of AI technology that has promised to transform everyday life and spurred warnings of existential dangers to humanity.
-
Pompeii archeologists uncover bakery that doubled as a prison
An ancient bakery operated by slaves has been discovered in the ruins of Pompeii, the Pompeii Archaeological Park said in a statement released Friday.
Entertainment
-
'Barbie' leads Golden Globe nominations with 9, followed closely by 'Oppenheimer'
Greta Gerwig’s 'Barbie' dominated the Golden Globe Awards nominations with nine nods for the blockbuster film, including best picture musical or comedy as well as acting nominations for Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling and three of its original songs.
-
Prince Harry ordered to pay Daily Mail publisher legal fees for failed court challenge
A judge ordered Prince Harry on Monday to pay nearly 50,000 pounds (more than US$60,000) in legal fees to the publisher of the Daily Mail tabloid for his failed court challenge in a libel lawsuit.
-
Why Mariah Carey's 'All I Want for Christmas is You' became so popular - and stayed that way
If anything about Mariah Carey's 'All I Want for Christmas is You' annoys you, best to avoid shopping malls now. Or the radio. Maybe music altogether, for that matter.
Business
-
BlackBerry names new CEO, calls off plans for IPO of Internet of Things business
BlackBerry Ltd. has promoted John Giamatteo to chief executive and called off plans for an initial public offering of its Internet of Things business, but still plans to split its operations.
-
Indigenous advisory council for CN says railway won't take responsibility, resigns
A council of prominent Indigenous leaders tasked with advising Canadian National Railway Co. says all 12 members have submitted resignations over what they say is the company's failure to acknowledge past wrongs and to follow its recommendations for reconciliation.
-
TD Bank names Ray Chun as new group head of Canadian personal banking
TD Bank Group has named Ray Chun as its new group head for Canadian personal banking.
Lifestyle
-
Canadians Googled a lot of things in 2023, here are some of the top queries
From the Women's World Cup and Jeremy Renner to the Titan submersible, deadly earthquakes and the war in Gaza, Canadians searched far and wide on Google this year. These are the top queries in Canada for 2023.
-
Forget the surprise if you're thinking of giving a pet as a holiday present
Giving a pet as a blind gift isn't recommended, but offering one without the surprise element and with a little planning can enrich the lives of animals and humans alike. That's especially important now, when shelters and rescue groups are experiencing crisis-level numbers of animals due to the economy and higher costs for supplies.
-
Buckingham Palace releases this year’s Christmas card
Buckingham Palace released an image of the Christmas card that King Charles III and Queen Camilla will be sending out this year.
Sports
-
Missed opportunity or dodged bullet? What Ohtani's L.A. pick means for Rogers
While baseball star Shohei Ohtani's decision not to sign with the Toronto Blue Jays over the weekend has left fans wondering what might have been, one sports economist says team owner Rogers Communications Inc. is better off for having struck out.
-
Ohtani cashes in as fans in Japan wait for him to deliver more goods and play in a World Series
Now that Shohei Ohtani has his money -- a record $700 million, 10-year contact with the Los Angeles Dodgers -- some fans in Japan are waiting for one more thing to complete the deal.
-
The Dodgers gave Shohei Ohtani US$700 million to hit and pitch - but also because he can sell
Shohei Ohtani's jaw-dropping US$700 million, 10-year deal with the Los Angeles Dodgers has some similarities to other contracts for the world's biggest sports stars, including soccer icons Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, along with NFL quarterback Patrick Mahomes.
Autos
-
Ontario G driving test changes done without safety evaluations, auditor finds
A decision to remove certain elements of the G class driving test in Ontario was done without safety evaluations or formal approval from cabinet, the province’s auditor general says.
-
GM's Cruise robotaxi service faces potential fine in alleged cover-up of San Francisco accident
California regulators say a San Francisco robotaxi service owned by General Motors covered up an accident involving one of its driverless cars, raising the specter they may add a fine to the recent suspension of its California license.
-
BMW recalls SUVs after Takata air bag inflator blows apart, hurling shrapnel and injuring driver
BMW is recalling a small number of SUVs in the U.S. because the driver's air bag inflators can blow apart in a crash, hurling metal shrapnel and possibly injuring or killing people in the vehicles.