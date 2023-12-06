World

    • Reports of multiple victims in shooting at University of Nevada, Las Vegas, police say

    Breaking News
    LAS VEGAS -

    Authorities responding to reports of multiple victims in shooting at University of Nevada, Las Vegas, police say.

    This is a breaking news story. More details to come.

