Large fire in central London railway arch now under control: fire service

A large fire that broke out in a railway arch in Southwark, central London, on Wednesday morning was under control by midday, the London Fire Brigade (LFB) said.

The blaze prompted the evacuation of several buildings and the suspension of train services to lines linking London Bridge and Waterloo stations.

The fire brigade, which sent 10 fire engines and around 70 firefighters to the scene, said there were no reports of any injuries and investigators had launched an investigation into the cause of the blaze.

Video posted on social media showed smoke rising above buildings in the local area, with London's iconic Shard building in the distance.

Video posted by the fire brigade on Twitter showed large plumes of smoke coming from under the railway arch, which the fire brigade said contained a number of vehicles and had been "completely alight."

Both Southwark and London Bridge stations were closed.

Trains on the London Underground network's Jubilee Line were also impacted, with LFB saying smoke coming from a platform at London Bridge underground station was confirmed to have been from the railway arch blaze.