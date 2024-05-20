Judge in Trump's hush money trial threatened to throw witness out of court for behaviour on stand

Feels like mid-30s in parts of Canada, while other areas expecting snow
Anything is possible this week, as far as Canada's weather is concerned, with forecasts ranging from scorching heat in some parts of the country to rain and snow in others.
The judge in Donald Trump's hush money trial cleared the courtroom of reporters Monday and then threatened to remove the defence's witness from the trial altogether because of his behaviour on the stand, a court transcript later showed.
Judge Juan M. Merchan told Robert Costello, a former federal prosecutor, that his conduct was “contemptuous right now."
Costello aggravated Merchan repeatedly in his testimony by making comments under his breath and continuing to speak after objections were sustained — a signal to witnesses to stop talking. At one point, Costello remarked “jeez” when he was cut off by an objection. He also called the whole exercise “ridiculous.”
“I’m putting you on notice that your conduct is contemptuous," Merchan said, according to the transcript of the conversation that occurred when the press was out of the room. ”If you try to stare me down one more time, I will remove you from the stand."
Costello didn’t return a message seeking comment Monday night.
"The fact that I had to clear the courtroom and that the court officers, including the captain, had great difficulty clearing the courtroom, and that there was argument back and forth between the press and including counsel for the press, goes to why I had to clear the courtroom in the first place," Merchan told Costello. “And that is, sir, your conduct is contemptuous right now.”
When he brought the press back in, Costello's testimony continued and it will resume Tuesday. The defence is using him in an effort to attack the credibility of Trump attorney-turned-adversary Michael Cohen.
Trump's lawyers also pressed Merchan to stop the case from going to the jury and throw out the charges after prosecutors concluded their presentation of evidence. He didn't immediately rule on the request, which came at the end of a heated day that also included the prosecution’s star witness admitting to stealing tens of thousands of dollars from Trump’s company.
After jurors left for the day, defence attorney Todd Blanche told the judge that prosecutors failed to prove their case and that it should be thrown out immediately. Blanche beseeched the judge to “not let this case go to the jury relying on Mr. Cohen’s testimony.”
Todd Blanche, at podium, cross examines Michael Cohen on the witness stand in Manhattan criminal court. (Elizabeth Williams via AP)
The judge appeared unmoved by the argument, asking the defence attorney whether he believed that “as a matter of law, this person’s so not worthy of belief that it shouldn’t even be considered by the jury?”
“You said his lies are irrefutable,” the judge replied. “But you think he’s going to fool 12 New Yorkers into believing this lie?”
Cohen was the last witness — at least for now — for prosecutors, who are trying to prove that Trump sought to bury unflattering stories about himself and then falsified internal business records to cover it up as part of a scheme to illegally influence the 2016 presidential election. The defence has painted Cohen as a media-obsessed liar who is on a revenge mission aimed at taking down Trump.
The defence called Costello because of his role as a Cohen antagonist and critic in the years since their professional relationship splintered in spectacular fashion.
Costello had offered to represent Cohen soon after the lawyer’s hotel room, office and home were raided and as Cohen faced a decision about whether to remain defiant in the face of a criminal investigation or to cooperate with authorities in hopes of securing more lenient treatment.
Costello testified that Cohen told him Trump “knew nothing” about the $130,000 hush money payment to porn actor Stormy Daniels that's at the center of the case.
“Michael Cohen said numerous times that President Trump knew nothing about those payments, that he did this on his own, and he repeated that numerous times,” Costello told jurors.
Trump lawyer Emil Bove told the judge that the defence does not plan to call any other witnesses after Costello, though they may still call campaign-finance expert Bradley A. Smith for limited testimony. They have not said definitively that Trump won’t testify, but that’s the clearest indication yet that he will waive his right to take the stand in his own defence.
Back on the witness stand for a fourth day, Cohen told jurors earlier Monday that he stole from the Trump Organization after his 2016 holiday bonus was slashed to $50,000 from the $150,000 he usually received.
Cohen claimed to have paid $50,000 to a technology firm for its work artificially boosting Trump's standing in a CNBC online poll about famous businessmen. Cohen said he gave the firm only $20,000 in cash in a brown paper bag, but he sought reimbursement from Trump for the full amount, pocketing the difference.
"So you stole from the Trump Organization," Blanche asked.
"Yes, sir," Cohen replied. Cohen said he never paid the Trump Organization back. Cohen has never been charged with stealing from Trump's company.
Cohen is a key witness, but also a complicated one. He admitted on the witness stand to a number of past lies, many of which he claims were meant to protect Trump. Cohen also served prison time after pleading guilty to various federal charges, including lying to Congress and a bank and engaging in campaign-finance violations related to the hush money scheme. And he has made millions of dollars off critical books about the former president, whom he regularly slams on social media in often profane terms.
But when pushed by Blanche, Cohen stood by his recollection of conversations with Trump about the $130,000 hush money payment to porn actor Stormy Daniels that's at the center of the case.
“No doubt in your mind?” Blanche asked about whether Cohen specifically recalled having conversations Trump about the Daniels matter. No doubt, Cohen said.
Michael Cohen leaves his apartment building on his way to Manhattan criminal court in New York, May 20, 2024. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
After more than four weeks of testimony about sex, money, tabloid machinations and the details of Trump's company recordkeeping, jurors could begin deliberating as soon as next week to decide whether Trump is guilty of 34 felony counts of falsifying business records in the first criminal trial of a former U.S. president.
The charges stem from internal T rump Organization records where payments to Cohen were marked as legal expenses, when prosecutors say they were really reimbursements for Daniels' hush money payment.
Trump has pleaded not guilty. His lawyers say there was nothing criminal about the Daniels deal or the way Cohen was paid.
"There's no crime," Trump told reporters after arriving at the courthouse Monday. "We paid a legal expense. You know what it's marked down as? A legal expense."
Trump's allies, including several who joined him at the courthouse Monday, quickly seized on Cohen's admission on the witness stand. Former Trump administration official Kash Patel told reporters that Monday marked the first time in six weeks of trial proceedings that “we finally have a crime" — Cohen stealing money from the Trump Organization.
“We also have a victim. That victim is Donald J. Trump,” Patel said.
Blanche grilled Cohen on Monday about his initial public denials that Trump knew about the Daniels payoff. After The Wall Street Journal reported in January 2018 that Cohen had arranged the payout to the porn actor more than a year earlier, Cohen told journalists, friends and others that Trump had been in the dark about the arrangement
Donald Trump, left, during his possible 2012 U.S. presidential run, and attorney Michael Cohen. (Jim Cole/AP Photo)
He did not change his account until after federal authorities in April 2018 searched Cohen's home, office and other locations tied to him. Four months later, Cohen pleaded guilty to campaign-finance violations and other charges and told a court that Trump had directed him to arrange the Daniels payment.
Known for his hot temper, Cohen has remained mostly calm on the witness stand despite sometimes heated interrogation by the defence about his misdeeds and the allegations in the case.
Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg's office is expected to rest its case once Cohen is off the stand, but prosecutors would have have an opportunity to call rebuttal witnesses if Trump's lawyers put on witnesses of their own. Judge Juan M. Merchan, citing scheduling issues, says he expects closing arguments to happen May 28, the Tuesday after Memorial Day.
Defence lawyers said they have not decided whether Trump will testify. And Trump did not respond to shouted questions from reporters about whether his lawyers have advised him not to take the stand. Defence attorneys generally are reluctant to put their clients on the witness stand and open them up to intense questioning by prosecutors, as it often does more harm than good.
Trump's lawyers have said they may call Bradley A. Smith, a Republican law professor who was appointed by former President Bill Clinton to the Federal Election Commission, to refute the prosecution's contention that the hush money payments amounted to campaign-finance violations. But the judge has limited what Smith can address.
Richer reported from Washington. Associated Press reporters Jill Colvin in New York and Meg Kinnard in Columbia, South Carolina, contributed to this report.
One person has died aboard a London-Singapore flight that encountered severe turbulence, Singapore Airlines said Tuesday. The plane was diverted to Bangkok, where emergency crews rushed to help injured passengers amid stormy weather.
If you've been to a party lately and haven't seen someone drinking a BORG, you're likely not partying with college students.
As we enter another wildfire season, Environment and Climate Change Canada is advising people to pay attention to air pollution levels and check the Air Quality Health Index – especially on smoky days.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is in Philadelphia today, on his first trip south of the border since his government launched a new 'Team Canada' charm offensive in the United States.
Katy Perry said her goodbyes on 'American Idol' after seven seasons. On Sunday night’s live 'idol' season finale, a medley of Perry's hit songs were performed, including 'Teenage Dream,' 'Dark Horse' and 'California Gurls.'
An altercation over fireworks led to a stabbing at Toronto's waterfront late Monday night, Toronto police say.
A 35-year-old woman is in critical condition after the pick-up truck she was driving was struck by a Via Rail passenger train Monday morning in Quebec's Monteregie region.
It was an unusual morning for Regina's Fire and Protective Services (RFPS) — a fire rescue team was called in to assist after a man became trapped in the bucket of a garbage truck.
McGill University has denounced a pro-Palestinian protest held Sunday outside the home of one of its senior administrators.
At least six Egyptian women died Tuesday after a vehicle carrying about two dozen people slid off a ferry and plunged into the Nile River just outside Cairo, authorities said.
A video link between New York City and Dublin that was shut down due to inappropriate behaviour on both sides of the Atlantic has reopened with new security measures.
WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange can appeal against extradition to the United States on espionage charges, a London court ruled Monday -- a decision likely to further drag out an already long legal saga.
The helicopter crash that killed Iran's president and foreign minister has sent shock waves around the region. Here's what we know so far.
A defence witness in Donald Trump's hush money case whom the judge threatened to remove from the trial over his behaviour will return to the stand Tuesday as the trial nears its end.
The federal government is launching what it calls its 'national action plan' to combat auto thefts, which will include stronger penalties for thieves, and increased information sharing between police agencies, government officials and border enforcement.
When MPs file back in to the House of Commons on Tuesday, it will be for the final five-week parliamentary push before hitting the barbecue circuit. Looking ahead to what could be a raucous rush to the summer hiatus, CTVNews.ca spoke with top House representatives to get a sense of what's atop their priority list.
A new study has linked the legalization of cannabis with a rise in the number of Ontario seniors visiting emergency rooms.
British authorities and the country's public health service knowingly exposed tens of thousands of patients to deadly infections through contaminated blood and blood products, and hid the truth about the disaster for decades, an inquiry into the U.K.'s infected blood scandal found Monday.
OpenAI says it plans to halt the use of one of its ChatGPT voices after some users said it sounded like Scarlett Johansson, who famously voiced a fictional, and at the time futuristic, AI assistant in the 2013 film 'Her.'
Microsoft wants laptop users to get so comfortable with its artificial intelligence chatbot that it will remember everything you're doing on your computer and help figure out what you want to do next.
A two-story building burned to the ground more than 2,000 years ago in the Pyrenees mountains of northeastern Iberia in Spain. The inferno consumed the wooden structure, situated in an Iron Age settlement, killing six animals penned in the stable.
Katy Perry said her goodbyes on 'American Idol' after seven seasons. On Sunday night’s live 'idol' season finale, a medley of Perry's hit songs were performed, including 'Teenage Dream,' 'Dark Horse' and 'California Gurls.'
A month before Kevin Costner puts the first instalment of his multi-chapter western 'Horizon: An American Saga' into theatres, the actor-director came to the Cannes Film Festival to unveil his self-financed passion project.
As Saudi Arabia liberalizes some aspects of its society Seera, an all-women psychedelic rock band that blends traditional Arabic melodies with the resurgent psychedelia of bands like Tame Impala, represents the way women now are finding their voice and expressing themselves through the arts in a nation long associated with ultraconservative Islam and the strict separation of the sexes.
A free promotional tumbler handed out with Nutrl beverages at Ontario's alcohol retailer is being recalled over safety concerns.
Around 15,000 people passed through Red River Exhibition Park this weekend to mark the 19th annual Manito Ahbee Festival celebrating Indigenous culture and heritage.
Those who want to climb one of the most popular trails of the iconic Japanese Mount Fuji will now have to reserve ahead and pay a fee as the picturesque stratovolcano struggles with overtourism, littering and those who attempt rushed 'bullet climbing,' putting lives at risk.
Italy has dozens of secret smaller lakes that boast superb scenery, unknown to mass tourism, where locals get together on day trips and enjoy picnics.
Danny Jansen had a three-hit, five-RBI outing that included a two-run, seventh-inning homer in the Blue Jays 9-3 win against the Chicago White Sox 9-3 in the three-game series opener on Monday.
The Minnesota Timberwolves reached the Western Conference finals brimming with talent, trust and tenacity after staging the biggest Game 7 comeback since the NBA began tracking play-by-play data 28 years ago.
Almost everyone is guilty of distracted driving at one point and time, but according to a report from Transport Canada using their most recent data from 2021, 25 per cent of fatal crashes involve speeding, while another 20 per cent involve distracted driving.
Industry Minister François-Philippe Champagne says federal opposition parties should be 'celebrating' the recently announced electric vehicle deals, despite their criticisms the Liberals refuse to make public the terms and conditions laid out in the contracts.
It’s a good time to be in the market for a used Tesla.
A sanctuary dedicated to animals with disabilities is celebrating the third birthday of one of its most popular residents.
Catching 'em all with impressive speed, a 7-year-old boy from Windsor, Ont. who only started his competitive Pokémon journey seven months ago has already levelled up to compete at a world championship level.
2b Theatre recently moved into the old Video Difference building, seeking to transform it into an artistic hub, meeting space, and temporary housing unit for visiting performers in Halifax.
A B.C. woman says her service dog pulled her from a lake moments before she had a seizure, saving her life.
A Starbucks fan — whose name is Winter — is visiting Canada on a purposeful journey that began with a random idea at one of the coffee chain's stores in Texas.
Members of Piapot First Nation, students from the University of Winnipeg and various other professionals are learning new techniques that will hopefully be used for ground searches of potential unmarked grave sites in the future.
ALS patient Mathew Brown said he’s hopeful for future ALS patients after news this week of research at Western University of a potential cure for ALS.
When Adam Kirschner wrote 'Slap Shot,' he never imagined the song would be embraced by his favourite team.
A team is ready to help an entangled North Atlantic right whale in the Gulf of St. Lawrence.
A 3-2 defeat by the Edmonton Oilers Monday night ended the playoff run for the Vancouver Canucks.
Two people were transported to hospital Monday, including one in an air ambulance, after a serious crash closed the Sea-to-Sky Highway in both directions.
Mounties in southeastern British Columbia are searching for the occupants of a vehicle that allegedly fled from police after a reported "firearms incident" on Monday.
Hot and humid weather is in the forecast for Toronto early this week before a return to more seasonable temperatures this weekend.
An altercation over fireworks led to a stabbing at Toronto's waterfront late Monday night, Toronto police say.
Premier Danielle Smith was in Alaska on Victoria Day to meet with governor Mike Dunleavy in Anchorage.
Inflation does not appear to exist at Dane's Lemonade Stand. "No, it does not," Dane Benesh said. Monday, in Copperfield, a tall glass of his lemonade cost the same $1 it did when he started in 2018.
Ottawa residents have four months to adjust their garbage disposal habits before a new three-garbage item limit is imposed on curbside waste this fall.
The hot and humid weather will continue to grip Ottawa over the next two days, but there is relief on the way ahead of Ottawa Race Weekend this weekend.
Ottawa police received fewer accidental 9-1-1 calls in the first three months of the year following an update to the automatic SOS function in Android devices, according to a new report.
There is no shortage of personnel when the entire health care workforce, private and public, is taken into account, indicates a new study by IRIS.
A two-year-old child is dead after being found unconscious in a residential swimming pool in the municipality of Saint-Apollinaire, in Quebec's Chaudière-Appalaches region.
A wildfire that forced thousands of people to evacuate several Fort McMurray neighbourhoods last week is no longer classified as out-of-control.
Voters in the rural Nova Scotia electoral district of Pictou West will head to the polls for a byelection today to replace the recently retired legislative speaker.
79-year-old Madonna Wilkinson has been playing the accordion since she was 15, when she picked one up that had been left behind at one of her parents' rollicking parties in the oceanside town about 25 kilometres north of St. John's, N.L. She has played Sunday masses and St. Patrick's Day parties, and community events of all kinds.
Premier Wab Kinew announced Monday a byelection will be held in Tuxedo on June 18.
Winnipeg police is investigating after a woman was hit by a vehicle and later died from her injuries Sunday.
Flashes of purple darting across the sky mixed with the serenading sound of songs will be noticed more with spring in full force in Manitoba.
Close to 200 people showed up at the Muskowekwan Bingo Hall on Monday to address the weekly drug-related deaths casting a shadow on their communities.
There's bound to be many new faces in the province's legislature later this year. Nearly half of Saskatchewan Party members elected in 2020 will not be representing the party on the ballot this fall.
The Regina Police Service (RPS) has released very few details surrounding a shooting involving the service's Special Weapons and Tactics Team (SWAT).
Waterloo Regional Police are investigating after a reported Victoria Day shooting in Kitchener.
Waterloo Regional Police is continuing to investigate a single motor vehicle collision in Woolwich Township.
Hundreds of Canada’s best jumpers were in Waterloo this weekend for Rope Skipping Canada’s national championships.
Canada’s weather service has issued an advisory about the potential of funnel clouds forming over the City of Saskatoon.
A Saskatchewan man who had a sexual encounter with a 15-year-old girl he met on Tinder successfully appealed to shorten release conditions barring him from online dating.
The Sikh culture in Saskatoon is growing, and the massive turnout at the Nagar Kirtan parade on Sunday put the strength of their community on full display, as thousands walked up a span of Attridge Drive.
A northern Ontario NDP MPP says the province needs to tackle the issue of predatory landlords.
East Algoma Ontario Provincial Police have charged one person in Elliot Lake in connection with an ongoing neighbour dispute.
For the second day in a row, the province’s Special Investigations Unit (SIU) has invoked its mandate following an arrest in London. According to London police, a 38-year-old man was taken to hospital on Monday as a result of a medical emergency that took place while he was in police custody.
London-Middlesex and Sarnia-Lambton are under a special weather statement from Environment Canada. Hot and humid conditions are expected Tuesday as an air mass moves into southwestern Ontario.
A busy section of Dashwood Road/Highway 83 in South Huron has reopened following a crash on Monday. Crews were called to the scene near Goshen Line around 4 p.m. for what was described as a "serious collision" between a pickup truck and a motorcycle.
Safely scooting around parked roadside emergency personnel keeps everyone safe.
Barrie reminds its residents about fines for not following bylaws.
OPP monitored the waters of Georgian Bay during the Victoria Day long weekend and issued tickets to boaters who consumed alcohol.
Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent are under a special weather statement as hot and humid conditons are expected Tuesday.
Windsor police officers are investigating after multiple shots were fired at a vehicle on Erie Street.
The Town of Tecumseh is all having roadways inspected using automated road scanning technology.
The mayor of the Northern Rockies Regional Municipality in British Columbia says drones are endangering helicopters being used to fight wildfires near Fort Nelson, which was ordered evacuated earlier this month.
Two people were transported to hospital Monday, including one in an air ambulance, after a serious crash closed the Sea-to-Sky Highway in both directions.
Questions about how the team is going to handle the absence of star winger Brock Boeser from a do-or-die game seven dominated pre-game interviews with the Vancouver Canucks coach and players Monday morning.
One person is dead after a fight in Penticton early Sunday morning, according to authorities.
A suspect is at large after robbing a convenience store at gunpoint in Merritt, B.C., Friday, according to local police.
After four targeted shootings in four days, Mounties in Kamloops are taking the unusual step of warning the public about two men they believe are likely to be targeted in future violent incidents.
With just over two minutes remaining in the first overtime, Mirko Buttazzoni scored to give the Bandits a 4-3 victory over the Sherwood Park Crusaders Saturday in Brooks.
The Sherwood Park Crusaders got some great goaltending from Erick Roest Friday night on the way to a 4-3 victory over the Brooks Bandits.
The average home price in Lethbridge has jumped 11.6 per cent in the last year. A home in Lethbridge now costs just over $374,000 on average. That's according to the latest data from the Alberta Real Estate Association.
The Town of Blind River is looking at using tiny homes to create smaller and more affordable housing in the community.
A man with a history of dangerous behaviour has been charged with pulling the fire alarm at the hospital in Elliot Lake.
East Algoma Ontario Provincial Police have charged one person in Elliot Lake in connection with an ongoing neighbour dispute.
79-year-old Madonna Wilkinson has been playing the accordion since she was 15, when she picked one up that had been left behind at one of her parents' rollicking parties in the oceanside town about 25 kilometres north of St. John's, N.L. She has played Sunday masses and St. Patrick's Day parties, and community events of all kinds.
Canada's new $10-a-day child care program is expanding, but there's growing evidence that demand for the program is rising even faster, leaving many parents on the outside looking in.
A new study shows an Atlantic salmon population in southern Newfoundland is disappearing, and it says nearby aquaculture operations are a likely contributor to the decline.
