Israel-Hamas War

Strikes across Gaza kill at least 31 as international scholars accuse Israel of genocide

By The Associated Press

Published

Palestinians carry the body of a family member killed in an Israeli military strike as they gather outside Al-Aqsa Hospital in Deir al-Balah, in the central Gaza Strip on Sept. 1, 2025. (Abdel Kareem Hana / AP Photo)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.