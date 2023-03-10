Iraq's crackdown on booze, social media posts raises alarm

People buy alcohol in a liquor store in Baghdad, Iraq, March. 9, 2023. (AP Photo/Hadi Mizban) People buy alcohol in a liquor store in Baghdad, Iraq, March. 9, 2023. (AP Photo/Hadi Mizban)

MORE WORLD NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social