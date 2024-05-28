In Trump's hush money trial, prosecutors and defence lawyers are poised to make final pitch to jury

More Canadians only making minimum payment on credit cards: TransUnion
Some Canadians are seeing their credit card balances grow as the cost-of-living crisis and higher interest rates eat into household budgets, a new report shows.
Prosecutors and defence lawyers in Donald Trump's hush money trial are set to deliver closing arguments to the jury Tuesday, each side looking to score final points with the panel before it starts deliberating the fate of the first former American president to be charged with felony crimes.
The arguments, expected to last the entire day, will give the attorneys one last chance to address the Manhattan jury hearing the landmark case. After more than four weeks of testimony, the summations tee up a momentous and historically unprecedented task for the jury as it decides whether to convict the presumptive Republican presidential nominee in connection with payments during the 2016 election to prevent a porn actor from going public with her claims of a sexual encounter with Trump.
Prosecutors will tell jurors that they have heard enough testimony to convict Trump of all charges while defence attorneys will aim to create doubts about the strength of evidence by targeting the credibility of Michael Cohen, Trump's former lawyer and personal fixer who pleaded guilty to federal charges for his role in the hush money payments and who served as the star prosecution witness in the trial.
After the closing arguments are given, the judge will instruct the jury, likely Wednesday, on the law governing the case and the factors it can take into account during deliberations. The deliberations will then proceed in secret, though some clues as to the jury's thinking may arrive through any notes it sends to the judge with questions.
Trump faces 34 felony counts of falsifying business records, charges punishable by up to four years in prison. He has pleaded not guilty and denied any wrongdoing. It's unclear whether prosecutors would seek imprisonment in the event of a conviction, or if the judge would impose that punishment if asked.
The case centres on a US$130,000 payment Cohen made to porn actor Stormy Daniels in the final days of the 2016 election to prevent her from going public with her story of a sexual encounter she says she had with Trump 10 years earlier in a Lake Tahoe hotel suite. Trump has denied Daniels' account, and his attorney, during hours of questioning in the trial, accused her of making it up.
When Trump reimbursed Cohen, the payments were logged as being for legal services, which prosecutors say was designed to conceal the true purpose of the transaction with Daniels and to illegally interfere in the 2016 election, in which Trump defeated Democrat Hillary Clinton.
Trump's lawyers contend they were legitimate payments for actual legal services, and they say that his celebrity status, particularly during the campaign, made him a target for extortion, points they are expected to revisit during their closing arguments Tuesday.
The nearly two dozen witnesses included Daniels, who described in sometimes vivid detail the encounter she says she had with Trump; David Pecker, the former publisher of the National Enquirer, who testified that he used his media enterprise to protect Trump by squelching stories that could harm his campaign, including by paying US$150,000 to a former Playboy model to keep her from going public with a claim that she had had a yearlong affair with Trump; and Cohen, who testified that Trump was intimately involved in the hush money discussions — “Just pay it,” the now-disbarred lawyer quoted Trump as saying.
Prosecutors are expected to remind jurors of the bank statements, emails and other documentary evidence they have viewed, as well as an audio recording in which Cohen and Trump can be heard discussing the deal involving the Playboy model, Karen McDougal.
Defence lawyers called two witnesses — neither of them Trump. They focused much of their energy on discrediting Cohen, pressing him on his own criminal history, his past lies and his recollection of key details.
On cross-examination, for instance, Cohen admitted stealing tens of thousands of dollars from Trump’s company by asking to be reimbursed for money he had not spent. Cohen acknowledged once telling a prosecutor he felt that Daniels and her lawyer were extorting Trump.
Though jurors witnessed numerous memorable moments, they won't be told during closing arguments about exchanges and rulings that occurred outside their presence — and there were many. Judge Juan M. Merchan, for instance, fined Trump $10,000 for violating a gag order barring incendiary out-of-court comments and threatened to jail him if it continued.
The New York prosecution is one of four criminal cases Trump is confronting as he seeks to reclaim the White House from Democrat Joe Biden.
The three other state and federal cases centre on charges of illegally hoarding classified documents at his estate in Palm Beach, Florida, and conspiring to overturn the 2020 presidential election. But it’s unclear that any of them will reach trial before the November election.
Some Canadians are seeing their credit card balances grow as the cost-of-living crisis and higher interest rates eat into household budgets, a new report shows.
Emergency services in the town of Rigaud, Que. are investigating after a tornado touched down shortly after 5:30 p.m. on Friday.
The 13-year-old sister of a young man killed in the attack on her family’s Mississauga restaurant in 2021 took the stand in a Brampton courthouse on Monday to describe the terrifying moments of coming under fire.
Israeli tanks reached the centre of Rafah for the first time on Tuesday, witnesses said, three weeks into a ground operation in the southern Gaza city that has sparked global condemnation.
Slowed or interrupted travel, the passing of goods and significantly restricted borders should be expected if Canadian border workers take upcoming strike action.
Mexico's federal archaeology agency on Monday accused the conservative-governed city of Guanajuato of mistreating one of the country’s famous mummified 19th century bodies.
A new pothole-riddled street in Hamilton has taken the top spot for the worst road in Ontario, according to a new list released by the Canadian Automotive Association (CAA) on Tuesday.
Prosecutors and defence lawyers in Donald Trump's hush money trial are set to deliver closing arguments to the jury Tuesday, each side looking to score final points with the panel before it starts deliberating the fate of the first former American president to be charged with felony crimes.
A lawyer for Red Lobster Canada, Inc. says he will ask an Ontario court today to recognize and enforce the chain’s U.S. bankruptcy protection proceedings, a process which documents show could include selling Canadian assets.
Peel Regional Police say they have arrested 16 suspects and issued arrest warrant for another 10 individuals in connection with an auto theft investigation carried out by a 'highly orchestrated criminal operation.'
The second of two men charged in the death of a Vancouver senior during a 2021 home invasion has pleaded guilty to manslaughter.
Ottawa paramedics will not be calling on taxis to help transport some non-urgent patients, as the service had initially planned.
The trial for a Langley man accused of killing his wife began Monday, with the prosecutor laying out a disturbing series of facts agreed upon by both Crown and defence.
The University of Toronto is asking the courts to authorize police action to remove protesters who refuse orders to leave a pro-Palestinian encampment set up on campus earlier this month.
Emergency services in the town of Rigaud, Que. are investigating after a tornado touched down shortly after 5:30 p.m. on Friday.
Prosecutors and defence lawyers in Donald Trump's hush money trial are set to deliver closing arguments to the jury Tuesday, each side looking to score final points with the panel before it starts deliberating the fate of the first former American president to be charged with felony crimes.
Iran has further increased its stockpile of uranium enriched to near weapons-grade levels, according to a confidential report on Monday by the United Nations' nuclear watchdog, the latest in Tehran's attempts to steadily exert pressure on the international community.
A two mile (3.2-kilometer) stretch of a popular Southern California beach was closed for the Memorial Day holiday after a shark bumped a surfer off his board the night before, authorities said.
A North Korean rocket carrying its second spy satellite exploded midair on Monday, state media reported, after its neighbours strongly rebuked its planned launch.
Israeli tanks reached the centre of Rafah for the first time on Tuesday, witnesses said, three weeks into a ground operation in the southern Gaza city that has sparked global condemnation.
Mexico's federal archaeology agency on Monday accused the conservative-governed city of Guanajuato of mistreating one of the country’s famous mummified 19th century bodies.
A bill that would ban federal employers from using replacement workers or 'scabs' during lockouts or strikes passed the House of Commons unanimously on Monday.
Incidents of harassment and intimidation targeting politicians appears to be on the rise.
The federal Conservatives have advanced a motion that will force MPs to vote on whether to oust Greg Fergus as House of Commons Speaker, after MPs' deputy adjudicator ruled Monday that the Liberal member's allegedly errant partisan event invite required urgent attention.
Peak tick season is only just beginning but reports of bites – and tick-borne illnesses – are already higher than normal in Ontario.
It takes a lot of calories to be pregnant — and fewer of the calories are going to the fetus than previously thought, according to a new study.
A rare cancer treatment could potentially extend the life of an Ontario woman. The problem is, the province won’t approve the pricey drug.
Treasury Board President Anita Anand says Ottawa is developing a new artificial intelligence strategy for government operations.
Real quick — what did you have for lunch yesterday? Were you with anyone? Where were you? Can you picture the scene? The ability to remember things that happened to you in the past, especially to go back and recall little incidental details, is a hallmark of what psychologists call episodic memory — and new research indicates that it’s an ability humans may share with birds called Eurasian jays.
The Toronto-based research arm of life sciences technology firm Klick Health has found a way to analyze voices in a manner that’s so granular, it can tell whether it's a person or an artificial intelligence-powered machine.
The B.C. Lions have announced rapper 50 Cent will headline the team's home opener next month in Vancouver.
Filmmaker Payal Kapadia made history Saturday, as she became the first person from India to clinch the prestigious Grand Prix at the 77th Cannes Film Festival, the second highest prize after the Palme d'Or.
Toronto native Mae Martin will host the 2024 Canadian Screen Awards.
A lawyer for Red Lobster Canada, Inc. says he will ask an Ontario court today to recognize and enforce the chain’s U.S. bankruptcy protection proceedings, a process which documents show could include selling Canadian assets.
Some Canadians are seeing their credit card balances grow as the cost-of-living crisis and higher interest rates eat into household budgets, a new report shows.
Amid mounting outrage over high grocery prices, a retail expert says there's a solution to fostering more competition in the country.
A record was broken ahead of the Memorial Day weekend for the number of airline travellers screened at U.S. airports, the Transportation Security Administration said Saturday.
A Winnipeg pinball wizard is heading to the granddaddy of them all – the IFPA World Pinball Championship.
Dairy-loving daredevils threw caution to the wind Monday for one of Britain’s most extreme annual events: Cheese rolling.
Three players quit Argentina's national women's squad Monday after a dispute over a lack of pay and conditions at a camp ahead of two international friendlies, an unthinkable scenario for the country's World Cup winning men's squad.
Scott Arniel believes overcoming the lowest point in his career will help him reach higher aspirations with the Winnipeg Jets.
The B.C. Lions have announced rapper 50 Cent will headline the team's home opener next month in Vancouver.
A new pothole-riddled street in Hamilton has taken the top spot for the worst road in Ontario, according to a new list released by the Canadian Automotive Association (CAA) on Tuesday.
Canadians feel both 'optimism and concern' over the prospect of flying cars and drones whizzing between remote communities and above city blocks, a new report says.
Canada is looking at the massive new U.S. import tariffs on Chinese-made electric vehicles imposed by U.S. President Joe Biden earlier this month, but is not making any commitment to following suit north of the border.
A Winnipeg pinball wizard is heading to the granddaddy of them all – the IFPA World Pinball Championship.
It’s the chance of a lifetime for a group of Ottawa athletes who are getting ready to represent Team Canada at the World Junior Ultimate championships in the United Kingdom.
Parishioners at Holy Trinity Anglican Church are praying for a monetary miracle, as their historic place of worship could collapse at any moment.
A Saskatchewan man made it to the summit of Mount Everest earlier this month.
IAMGOLD’s Cote Gold open pit mine, located off Highway 144 between Timmins and Sudbury, had its official ribbon-cutting ceremony this week as production ramps up.
When one is extended an invitation to the Royal Garden Party in London, England, there's undoubtedly no shortage of pomp and circumstance. Barrie, Ont. natives Megan Kirk Chang and her husband Brandon experienced just that as they entered the prestigious event hosted at Buckingham Palace on Tuesday.
An unlikely celebrity emerged from social media to cheer on the Edmonton Oilers as they face the Dallas Stars tonight in Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals.
The proprietors of Regina's sole discount theatre are aware they're carrying on a significant legacy.
When Jujhar Mann said he wanted to be a pastry chef on a grade school career project, he didn't imagine that pursuing his dream would land him on a popular Netflix baking competition.
The trial for a Langley man accused of killing his wife began Monday, with the prosecutor laying out a disturbing series of facts agreed upon by both Crown and defence.
First responders are at the scene of a fatal car crash in Surrey Monday evening.
Peng-Sealin Penny is a senior on a pension and finds herself once a month coming to the Mustard Seed Food Bank in downtown Victoria for groceries. She's one of the many who rely on the non-profit to make ends meet.
A new pothole-riddled street in Hamilton has taken the top spot for the worst road in Ontario, according to a new list released by the Canadian Automotive Association (CAA) on Tuesday.
The University of Toronto is asking the courts to authorize police action to remove protesters who refuse orders to leave a pro-Palestinian encampment set up on campus earlier this month.
Peak tick season is only just beginning but reports of bites – and tick-borne illnesses – are already higher than normal in Ontario.
A man's daring rescue of a newborn wild foal that was trapped after falling down a steep embankment was caught on video over the weekend.
Alberta’s government is using a controversial report forecasting a decline in oil and gas production in Canada to rally against the federal government’s proposed greenhouse gas emissions caps.
Alberta sheriffs have closed a problem property in Calgary, saying officers were frequently called to the Beddington Heights home because of drug activity.
Organizers of the 2024 CityFolk festival have announced this year's lineup. Headline acts include Greta Van Fleet, Rise Against, Jason Isbell & The 400 Unit, The Beaches, and Milky Chance.
Ottawa paramedics will not be calling on taxis to help transport some non-urgent patients, as the service had initially planned.
Showers and a risk of a thunderstorm will return Tuesday after Ottawa saw a record-breaking amount of rain on Monday.
Emergency services in the town of Rigaud, Que. are investigating after a tornado touched down shortly after 5:30 p.m. on Friday.
A hanging image of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was allegedly on display for 'several hours' outside McGill University.
A fire was ignited at a restaurant in Brossard's Quartier DIX30.
Jason Robertson's hat-trick goal midway through the third period broke a deadlock and proved to be the eventual winner as the Dallas Stars beat the host Edmonton Oilers 5-3 in Game 3 of the Western Conference Final to take a 2-1 series lead.
The Dallas Stars DJ has apologized for playing La Bamba after the Game 2 win over the Edmonton Oilers on Saturday.
With National Blood Donor week coming up, parents of children who receive blood transfusions and products are thanking donors for their contributions.
It’s been three days since New Brunswick Premier Blaine Higgs lashed out at a sexual health awareness presentation done by Teresa Norris and she’s still upset about it.
Canadian businesses and police services are working together to cut down on retail theft and violence.
Slowed or interrupted travel, the passing of goods and significantly restricted borders should be expected if Canadian border workers take upcoming strike action.
Community centres in Winnipeg are ringing alarm bells over what they say is an increase in break-ins.
A Manitoba school division is saying comments made by a parent that were posted on social media are defamatory and untrue in a recently filed lawsuit.
Three pedestrians have been hit by vehicles in Winnipeg in as many weeks, and according to the Winnipeg Police Service, these types of incidents are on the rise.
Former Government House Leader Jeremy Harrison has apologized for what he calls a "terrible mistake" after it became known that he brought a firearm into the legislature approximately a decade ago.
The Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) has First Nations and Metis Health Services available directly in Saskatchewan's major cities, but Saskatchewan doctors hope to see access expanded.
A proposed residential high-rise apartment in the Douglas Park neighbourhood is in front of the City of Regina Planning Commission.
A rare cancer treatment could potentially extend the life of an Ontario woman. The problem is, the province won’t approve the pricey drug.
A Chihuahua is recovering after she was found abandoned in the holding tank of a public washroom at Guelph Lake.
Fairview Park Mall has once again been targeted by thieves. Police say four males, armed with hammers, robbed an unnamed store on Monday.
Former Government House Leader Jeremy Harrison has apologized for what he calls a "terrible mistake" after it became known that he brought a firearm into the legislature approximately a decade ago.
Residents of a remote village in Northern Saskatchewan are calling on government officials to visit their community and see their road conditions first hand.
Métis Nation – Saskatchewan (MN–S) has launched a new treaty document that will set the stage for self-governance.
Three northern Ont. police officers who shot and killed an Indigenous man four years ago were cleared of wrongdoing and now a coroner's inquest is underway to prevent similar incidents in the future.
There could be good news on the horizon for northern Ontario dairy farmers and the community of Temiskaming Shores.
Boaters who were stranded in the rapids of the Vermilion River were rescued by helicopter over the weekend.
A youth cyclist from Southwest Middlesex in facing multiple charges after riding a bicycle on Highway 401.
On Monday, a report was released by administration of London Transit detailing several concerns about launching a free bus pass pilot project for students at Clarke Road Secondary School this September.
The London Knights withheld an early onslaught from a desperate Moose Jaw team to beat the Warriors 5-4 and stay unbeaten at the Memorial Cup in Saginaw, MI.
One of Ontario's worst roads in CAA's competition belongs in Orillia.
Drayton Entertainment is hosting week-long theatre camps for kids eight to 18.
There were dramatic moments inside an Orangeville courtroom on Monday as sentencing for an OPP officer accused of assaulting her former boyfriend two years ago was delayed.
A 19 year old has been charged with aggravated assault and assault with a weapon after a 16-year-old boy was stabbed multiple times following a verbal dispute on Saturday night.
Dave Cassidy has a new role, and it's with the provincial government. Cassidy, former President of Unifor Local 444, has been hired as a Skilled Trades Special Advisor (STSA) to the Minister of Labour, Immigration, Training and Skills Development.
The media has successfully argued against a publication ban on the Windsor murder trial of a Toronto man.
A Courtenay, B.C., senior is downsizing and packing to move as she comes to accept she can no longer afford to stay in her home, after falling victim to a scam that robbed her of her life savings worth more than $100,000.
Peng-Sealin Penny is a senior on a pension and finds herself once a month coming to the Mustard Seed Food Bank in downtown Victoria for groceries. She's one of the many who rely on the non-profit to make ends meet.
Some Canadian universities are taking legal action to end pro-Palestinian encampments on their campuses, but three schools in British Columbia are taking less confrontational approaches.
Mounties in Kamloops are appealing for information after two recent reports of a man chasing children in a park.
Firefighters in Kelowna were busy on Sunday morning, knocking down two “major” structure fires.
One person is dead after a fight in Penticton early Sunday morning, according to authorities.
Lethbridge gardeners are hoping the growing season will be better than previously expected, thanks to recent rain.
Alberta's police watchdog says there will be no criminal charges for two police officers who broke rules when they surveilled a legislature member.
The entertainment and collector expo in Lethbridge got underway Friday afternoon.
Immigration is spurring growth across the north and Monday’s meeting of Northern Ontario Large Urban Mayors discussed some of the related benefits and challenges.
Incidents of harassment and intimidation targeting politicians appears to be on the rise.
As of Monday, there were still two active wildfires in northeastern Ontario with no new fires confirmed in the region over the weekend.
The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary says a 23-year-old man was arrested for drunk driving on two separate occasions overnight.
An unknown Newfoundland soldier, who fought and died on the battlefields in northeastern France during the First World War, is back home this weekend for the first time in more than a hundred years.
Canadian soldiers and government officials arrived in northeastern France this week for a historic mission: returning an unknown Newfoundland soldier back home.
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.