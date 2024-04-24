Hamas releases video of hostage Hersh Goldberg-Polin in proof he survived Oct. 7 injuries

Poilievre will do 'anything to win,' must condemn Alex Jones endorsement: Trudeau
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is ramping up his attacks on Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre as he promotes his government's federal budget.
Hamas released a video of Israeli-American hostage Hersh Goldberg-Polin on Wednesday, the first proof that he survived being badly wounded during his capture on Oct. 7.
Goldberg-Polin, then 23, was kidnapped from the Nova music festival during Hamas’ attacks on Israel when more than 1,200 people died and more than 200 people were taken hostage.
He is shown in the undated video with part of his left arm missing several inches above the hand.
Video filmed on Oct. 7 showed Goldberg-Polin with his arm severely injured. A firsthand account from a young woman, who was in a bunker with him when Hamas attacked, said he helped to throw grenades out, before his arm was blown off from the elbow down.
The latest video shows Goldberg-Polin sitting in a chair, addressing the camera. Gesturing occasionally with his injured arm, he identifies himself and gives his date of birth and parents’ names.
He says he has been “here for almost 200 days,” suggesting the video was filmed shortly before Tuesday, the 200th day of the war.
Goldberg-Polin’s hair is cropped short in the video, which is edited with a number of cuts from wide shot to close up.
He criticizes the Israeli government of Benjamin Netanyahu, as other Israeli hostages in Hamas propaganda videos have done. Held captive in Gaza for six months, he is almost certainly speaking under duress.
He mentions Israeli government ministers sitting down to holiday dinners with their families, an apparent reference to the Jewish holiday of Passover, which began Monday night and is traditionally celebrated with a family dinner.
He urges his own family to stay strong for him and finishes by saying he hopes he was able to give them some comfort on the holiday.
Goldberg-Polin is among the most recognizable of the 129 hostages who remain in Gaza. Banners and murals are displayed in Jerusalem, saying: “Bring Hersh Home,” and his parents Rachel and Jonathan regularly meet top U.S. officials in Washington to press the case of the hostages.
Of the 129 Oct. 7 hostages still being held in Gaza, the Israeli government believes 33 are dead.
Rachel Goldberg-Polin, Hersh’s mother, has campaigned for her son’s release for the past six months. She told CNN in January that she wears a piece a tape marking each day that has passed since Hersh was snatched by Hamas fighters.
Hersh, 23, was set to go on a round-the-world trip he had planned. On Dec. 27, when he had been scheduled to leave, his mother went to the airport with friends and handed stickers of Hersh to passengers on his flight, asking them to send photos from places they visit.
A Winnipeg man said a single date gone wrong led to years of criminal harassment, false arrests, stress and depression.
A Toronto couple are speaking out about their 'extremely dangerous' experience on board a sinking tour boat in the Dominican Republic last week.
The RCMP says a former SNC-Lavalin executive has been sentenced to three and a half years in prison in connection with a bribery scheme for a bridge repair contract in Montreal.
Appointing a trusted person to help with financial obligations can give you peace of mind. In his personal finance column for CTVNews.ca, Christopher Liew outlines the key benefits of naming a confidant to take over your financial responsibilities, if the need ever arises.
The Ontario government says it will be raising the speed limit along certain stretches of provincial highways soon, including Highway 401 and Highway 403.
Organizations across the country are gearing up for what they describe as the largest LGBTQ2S+ mobilization since the push for marriage equality.
The U.S. Supreme Court will consider Wednesday when doctors can provide abortions during medical emergencies in states with bans enacted after the high court's sweeping decision overturning Roe v. Wade.
Greece's parliamentary speaker said that he would seek criminal charges against a lawmaker who allegedly punched a colleague during a debate on Wednesday.
Australian police arrested seven teenagers accused of following a violent extremist ideology in raids across Sydney on Wednesday, as a judge extended a ban on social media platform X sharing video of a knife attack on a bishop that started the criminal investigation.
Christine Roess is a retired consultant. Ezra Bozeman has spent the last 49 years in prison, serving a life sentence for a murder he says he didn’t commit. Against the odds, the two fell in love.
New video evidence uncovered by CNN significantly undermines two Pentagon investigations into an ISIS-K suicide attack outside Kabul airport, during the American withdrawal from Afghanistan in 2021.
The office of Canada's justice minister says the public should expect politicians to support their right to bail and to be presumed innocent - warning that 'immediate' and 'uninformed reactions' only worsens matters.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said on Tuesday that it had found bird flu virus particles in some samples of pasteurized milk, but said commercial milk supply remains safe.
B.C.’s premier and one of his top lieutenants are pushing back against allegations by the Official Opposition that he covertly commissioned a report into the diversion of safe supply drugs onto the streets.
The Senate passed legislation Tuesday that would force TikTok's China-based parent company to sell the social media platform under the threat of a ban, a contentious move by U.S. lawmakers that's expected to face legal challenges.
Many animals can glow in the dark. Fireflies famously blink on summer evenings. But most animals that light up are found in the depths of the ocean.
Close flybys of Io, one of Jupiter’s moons and the most volcanically active world in our solar system, have revealed a lava lake and a towering feature called 'Steeple Mountain' on the moon's alien surface.
A photographer who worked for Megan Thee Stallion said in a lawsuit filed Tuesday that he was forced to watch her have sex, was unfairly fired soon after and was abused as her employee.
The Calgary Stampede has announced the lineup for the 2024 Big Four Roadhouse.
The proposed merger of agricultural giants Viterra and Bunge is raising competition concerns from the federal government.
Alberta's alcohol industry is pushing back against a provincial government consideration to allow liquor sales in grocery and convenience stores.
A Polish pilot proposed to his flight attendant girlfriend during a flight from Warsaw to Krakow, and she said yes.
There is a swaying sea of colour in some cities across Canada, and it's a sure sign of spring: cherry blossoms are in bloom.
Alexandar Georgiev paid back his Colorado Avalanche teammates for believing in him.
A made-in-China electric vehicle will hit North American dealers this summer offering power and efficiency similar to the Tesla Model Y, the world's best-selling EV, but for about US$8,000 less.
Tesla's first-quarter net income plummeted 55 per cent as falling global sales and price cuts sliced into the electric vehicle maker's revenue and profit margins.
Josef Newgarden’s win in IndyCar’s season-opening race at St. Petersburg was disqualified Wednesday because Team Penske manipulated its push-to-pass system during the race, making Pato O’Ward the winner.
A property tax bill is perplexing a small townhouse community in Fergus, Ont.
The giant stone statues guarding the Lions Gate Bridge have been dressed in custom Vancouver Canucks jerseys as the NHL playoffs get underway.
A local Oilers fan is hoping to see his team cut through the postseason, so he can cut his hair.
A family from Laval, Que. is looking for answers... and their father's body. He died on vacation in Cuba and authorities sent someone else's body back to Canada.
A former educational assistant is calling attention to the rising violence in Alberta's classrooms.
The federal government says its plan to increase taxes on capital gains is aimed at wealthy Canadians to achieve “tax fairness.”
At 6'8" and 350 pounds, there is nothing typical about UBC offensive lineman Giovanni Manu, who was born in Tonga and went to high school in Pitt Meadows.
Kevin the cat has been reunited with his family after enduring a harrowing three-day ordeal while lost at Toronto Pearson International Airport earlier this week.
A man was found dead in White Rock Tuesday night, leading to an investigation by B.C.’s Integrated Homicide Investigation Team.
The Ontario government is launching an artificial intelligence program they say will help reduce the paperwork burden on family doctors while also removing a requirement that employees provide a doctor's note when off sick.
Calgary police are asking witnesses to a weekend crash that injured three people to come forward.
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith says it’s a good idea to have a physician who accused the province of exaggerating COVID-19's impact on hospitals now lead a review of pandemic-era health data.
Beginning this summer, the speed limit will increase from 100 km/h to 110 km/h on approximately 70 kilometres of Hwy. 416 between Hwy. 401 and Ottawa.
Residents in Ottawa's Hunt Club neighbourhood are raising concerns about plans to build an Inuit women's shelter in the south end neighbourhood.
Police say they have reason to believe a man wanted for murder in Edmonton could be in the Ottawa area.
The widow of a Quebec man who died competing in an Ironman competition is looking for answers.
The completion of Montreal's Reseau express metropolitain has been postponed yet again.
A sharp cold front sweeping across Quebec should drop temperatures rapidly throughout the day, with some areas possibly seeing rain change to wet snow.
Edmonton police will provide on Wednesday an update on their investigation into a series of extortions and fires affecting local South Asian home builders.
Edmonton city council unanimously agreed on an 8.9-per cent property tax increase Tuesday evening.
A funeral will be held Wednesday afternoon in Bedford, N.S., for a 16-year-old boy who died earlier this week following an incident near the Halifax Shopping Centre.
A New Brunswick woman who raised awareness about the dangers of radon gas after receiving a terminal lung cancer diagnosis last year has died.
A New Brunswick mom is speaking out for her son after learning that after over a decade of care, he is now too old for the IWK in Halifax, which age mandate is 16 years of age for children
Anyone who visits Assiniboine Park Zoo can see empty or near-empty exhibits scattered throughout the grounds – spaces that previously served as homes for aging animals that have since passed away.
When you step through the front door of Matthew Jacobi's 119-year-old home, it's like jumping back through history. For the past year, Jacobi has been restoring his Queen Anne Revival-era home in Winnipeg's North Point Douglas neighbourhood back to its former glory.
Regina city councillors are set to consider lowering the speed limit in the Cathedral neighbourhood to 30 kilometres per hour on Wednesday.
Daniel "Juma" Drie Atem, wanted in connection to a Regina homicide last summer, is now one of Canada's Top 25 Most Wanted.
A pedestrian had to be taken to an out-of-region hospital following a crash in Kitchener.
Expect delays on Queen Street in Cambridge today as film crew shoots in the area.
For Kitchener resident Chris Wilson, indoor parking is much more than a convenient place to leave his vehicle.
The union representing the city’s bus drivers says violence against transit workers is out of control.
One of the owners of Saskatoon’s iconic diamond-shaped restaurant says his family is looking to sell the business and building because “everybody’s getting too old.”
People in Saskatchewan will keep getting Canada Carbon Rebate payments, despite an ongoing feud between Ottawa and the provincial government.
An Ontario senior’s attempt to get technical help online led him into a spoofing scam where he lost $25,000. Now, he’s sharing his story to warn others.
Police on Manitoulin Island are looking for an 'armed and dangerous' man following an incident involving a firearm on Friday.
It was a scary sight in northern Ontario Monday morning after an electric mobility scooter caught on fire.
OPP have charged a driver in Lambton County for speeding and operating an unsafe vehicle after a traffic stop on Tuesday. Around 12:40 p.m., police stopped a vehicle on Townsend Line in Arkona for reportedly driving over 80 km/h in a posted 50 km/h zone.
A mild winter is being blamed for 87 miners and maintenance staff being laid off at Goderich’s salt mine.
If you think you've got what it takes to become an Olympic athlete, you'll have a chance to show off your skills next month. The Canadian Olympic Committee is hosting a free talent search in London on May 4.
Barrie Police laid charges on a man after video surveillance captured him breaking into a store and smashing the front glass door.
Police laid impaired driving charges following a traffic stop in Brockton on Tuesday evening.
A fire at a paper straw company occurred Tuesday night.
A man wanted in a sexual assault investigation involving a minor was arrested in Brantford, Ont., and taken back to Windsor late Tuesday night.
Windsor police have charged two suspects after seizing illegal drugs and a Taser during a traffic stop.
Environment Canada has issued a frost advisory for Windsor-Essex.
Three Mounties in British Columbia will not face charges in the killing of a 38-year-old Indigenous man on Vancouver Island in 2021.
Search and rescue crews have been called in after a vehicle belonging to a missing senior was located near a rural intersection outside of Kelowna Tuesday.
Major crime detectives in British Columbia are investigating a suspected homicide after a body was found in a remote area southeast Kelowna over the weekend.
A banana ball python that was stolen from a Kelowna pet store on Saturday has been returned unharmed, Mounties said.
Wildfires in Alberta and B.C. appear to be getting off to an early start this year. Both province's wildfire services are doing what they can to prepare for what's expected to be a tough summer.
An assault over property at a Lethbridge encampment ended with a man in hospital suffering from a serious head injury.
A southern Alberta woman says she began to hyperventilate when she realized she had won $2 million.
Michelle Boileau is set to be the first Timmins mayor to have a baby while in office as she announced her pregnancy Wednesday morning.
It was a heartbreaking loss in Game 7 of the OHL playoffs for the Soo Greyhounds on Tuesday night in Saginaw.
Season 3 of Shoresy, which is filmed and based in Sudbury, Ont., debuts next month with a two-episode premiere.
Uber Technologies Inc. says it has brought its ridesharing platform to Newfoundland and Labrador.
Newfoundlander Christian Sparkes has shot several films around his home province, but with his new psychological thriller 'The King Tide' he saw an opportunity to wander into one unique town that had eluded him over the years.
The Department of Fisheries and Oceans says two people were found dead and four others survived after a boat capsized off the west coast of Newfoundland.
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.