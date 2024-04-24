World

    • Hamas releases video of hostage Hersh Goldberg-Polin in proof he survived Oct. 7 injuries

    This undated photo provided by Rachel Goldberg shows her son Hersh Goldberg-Polin. (Courtesy of Rachel Goldberg / Associated Press) This undated photo provided by Rachel Goldberg shows her son Hersh Goldberg-Polin. (Courtesy of Rachel Goldberg / Associated Press)
    Hamas released a video of Israeli-American hostage Hersh Goldberg-Polin on Wednesday, the first proof that he survived being badly wounded during his capture on Oct. 7.

    Goldberg-Polin, then 23, was kidnapped from the Nova music festival during Hamas’ attacks on Israel when more than 1,200 people died and more than 200 people were taken hostage.

    He is shown in the undated video with part of his left arm missing several inches above the hand.

    Video filmed on Oct. 7 showed Goldberg-Polin with his arm severely injured. A firsthand account from a young woman, who was in a bunker with him when Hamas attacked, said he helped to throw grenades out, before his arm was blown off from the elbow down.

    The latest video shows Goldberg-Polin sitting in a chair, addressing the camera. Gesturing occasionally with his injured arm, he identifies himself and gives his date of birth and parents’ names.

    He says he has been “here for almost 200 days,” suggesting the video was filmed shortly before Tuesday, the 200th day of the war.

    Goldberg-Polin’s hair is cropped short in the video, which is edited with a number of cuts from wide shot to close up.

    He criticizes the Israeli government of Benjamin Netanyahu, as other Israeli hostages in Hamas propaganda videos have done. Held captive in Gaza for six months, he is almost certainly speaking under duress.

    He mentions Israeli government ministers sitting down to holiday dinners with their families, an apparent reference to the Jewish holiday of Passover, which began Monday night and is traditionally celebrated with a family dinner.

    He urges his own family to stay strong for him and finishes by saying he hopes he was able to give them some comfort on the holiday.

    Goldberg-Polin is among the most recognizable of the 129 hostages who remain in Gaza. Banners and murals are displayed in Jerusalem, saying: “Bring Hersh Home,” and his parents Rachel and Jonathan regularly meet top U.S. officials in Washington to press the case of the hostages.

    Of the 129 Oct. 7 hostages still being held in Gaza, the Israeli government believes 33 are dead.

    Rachel Goldberg-Polin, Hersh’s mother, has campaigned for her son’s release for the past six months. She told CNN in January that she wears a piece a tape marking each day that has passed since Hersh was snatched by Hamas fighters.

    Hersh, 23, was set to go on a round-the-world trip he had planned. On Dec. 27, when he had been scheduled to leave, his mother went to the airport with friends and handed stickers of Hersh to passengers on his flight, asking them to send photos from places they visit.

