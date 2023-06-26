Guatemala voters send 2 presidential candidates on opposite sides of political spectrum to a runoff

GUATEMALA CITY -

Guatemala voters sent two presidential candidates from opposite sides of the political spectrum to an Aug. 20 runoff, giving hope to many disenchanted citizens that change might be possible, according to preliminary results Monday.

With 98 per cent of the votes counted from Sunday's election, the Supreme Electoral Tribunal said former first lady Sandra Torres for the conservative UNE party had 15.7 per cent and Bernardo Arevalo for the leftist Seed Movement had 11.8 per cent.

The two leaders didn't come close to the 50 per cent threshold needed to win in the first round. A cluster of other candidates hovered between 6 per cent and 8 per cent of the votes. There was 60 per cent turnout, and nearly 1 million invalid ballots from a frustrated electorate led all the candidates, with nearly all ballots tallied.

As Arevalo crossed Constitution Plaza in front of the National Palace Monday afternoon, the crowd of several hundred supporters turned toward him. Someone shouted: "There's hope!"

With the look of a slightly rumpled academic, Arevalo took questions from reporters and supporters present.

When asked what the most important issue was, he said it was the "fight against corruption.

"Without the fight against corruption we are not going to be able to achieve development or the fight against poverty." He also promised to combat the "persecution of the press."

Earlier Monday, Torres watched the results from a downtown hotel conference room. She told reporters that regardless of her opponent, she was ready for the runoff and "God willing, to be Guatemala's first woman president."

The vote came amid Guatemala's worrisome drift toward authoritarianism. Voters worried about security, education and jobs hoped that even if the next president didn't represent the changes they hoped for, he or she would at least recognize the importance of the country's institutions and halt the erosion that occurred under President Alejandro Giammattei, who could not seek re-election.

In four years, Guatemala went from an aggressive pursuit of networks of corrupt actors to a relentless persecution of the very prosecutors and judges who propelled it. More than two dozen justice figures have fled the country.

With them in exile, the government then turned its sights on other critical voices, including the media. Earlier this month, a tribunal sentenced newspaper founder Jose Ruben Zamora to six years in prison for money laundering, in what press freedom groups decried as Giammattei silencing a prominent critic.

As the presidential campaign got underway earlier this year, electoral authorities and courts kept three prominent candidates who had promised to disrupt the status quo -- from both the left and right -- off the ballot. Barred from participating, they called for their supporters to cast null ballots.

The stronger-than-expected showing by the Seed Movement -- a progressive party whose candidate hadn't been among leading candidates in most recent polls -- was perhaps the biggest shock. Arevalo is the son of Juan Jose Arevalo, one of only two leftist presidents in Guatemala's democratic era.

The elder Arevalo, who governed from 1945 to 1951, is credited with establishing foundational elements of Guatemala's democracy that remain in place today, including its labor code and social security.

In 2019, the son won a seat in the congress for the Seed Movement, which he had helped found. He previously was a career diplomat, serving as Guatemala's ambassador to Spain and a deputy foreign affairs minister in the administration of President Ramiro de Leon Carpio during the mid-1990s.

The Seed Movement is progressive, but with centrist tendencies making it difficult to place on the ideological spectrum, in part because it was founded by urban, mestizo intellectuals and academics like Arevalo who do not necessarily agree among themselves, said Ana Maria Mendez Dardon, Central America director at the Washington Office on Latin America, a U.S.-based human rights organization.

"It is not a group that is necessarily diverse in terms of really representing the Guatemalan population," Mendez Dardon said. "We don't see Indigenous candidates, Indigenous women, for example."

Arevalo, 64, is a social democrat and campaigned on social justice themes as well as restoring the rule of law and separation of powers.

Andrea Fajardo, a 19-year-old veterinary student said Monday she voted for Arevalo and was thrilled with the election result.

"A person so different has arrived who I feel represents hope for the country, for all citizens and all the young people who are staying here" rather than emigrating, she said.

This is the 67-year-old Torres' third try for the presidency. She was first lady during the 2008-2012 presidency of social democrat Alvaro Colom, until they divorced in 2011.

Her running mate is a former evangelical preacher and they have pledged to maintain Guatemala's strict anti-abortion law and other policies related to conservative family values. She promised during the campaign to increase support for the poor and improve security.

She has been Giammattei's strongest ally in congress, marshalling her party's votes to support him, something that earned her the distrust of many Guatemalans.

Torres was charged with campaign finance crimes in 2019 and jailed. She never went to trial, however, because the Constitutional Court ruled that she couldn't be charged because of a legal reform approved with the support of her party.

Mendez Dardon, another analyst at the Washington Office on Latin America, called Sunday's results the most sweeping popular rejection of Guatemala's direction since huge street protests in 2015 against President Otto Perez Molina.

She said the high percentage of null votes reflected not just excluded popular candidates telling their supporters to vote that way, but also a considered vote from an electorate tired of corruption.

Conservative forces divided between various first-round candidates can be expected to coalesce behind Torres to try to block Arevalo from the presidency, Mendez Dardon said. But she said Torres generates a strong anti-vote that should help Arevalo.

If Arevalo should prevail in August, he would also face an opposition congress.

"He is not going to have an easy path," she said.