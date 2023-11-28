Family of infant hostage pleads for his release before Israel-Hamas truce winds down
Kfir Bibas has spent nearly a fifth of his life as a Hamas hostage.
The 10-month-old was taken from his home in a southern Israeli kibbutz on Oct. 7, when Hamas abducted about 240 people and dragged them to Gaza.
Kfir was the youngest of about 30 children who were taken hostage. Under a current temporary ceasefire, Hamas has released women, children and teens, but the infant with red hair and a toothless smile hasn't been included on the lists of those set to be freed, according to his family.
With most other young hostages already released, Kfir's fate and that of his 4-year-old brother, Ariel, are now a rallying cry for Israelis seeking the speedy release of all the hostages. A demonstration in support of the Bibas family was held in Tel Aviv on Tuesday.
"There is no precedent for something like this, for a baby who was kidnapped when he was 9 months old," Eylon Keshet, a cousin of Kfir's father, told reporters. "Is baby Kfir the enemy of Hamas?"
Shortly after the Hamas attack, video emerged of Kfir and Ariel swaddled in a blanket around their mother, Shiri, as gunmen shouting in Arabic surrounded her. The mother appears terrified.
"No one will hurt her, so she would know that we care about humanity. Cover her and keep her until you take her alive. Let her know," a man is heard saying in the video. "She has children," says another. "She has children, yes," the first speaker responds.
The boys' father, Yarden Bibas, also was taken captive with his wife and sons and appears in photos to have been wounded.
His sister, Ofri Bibas Levy, wondered Tuesday why it was taking so long for the boys to be freed.
"Maybe it's part of a psychological war against us," she said. "My hope is that they don't see them as a trophy."
Their family, like other relatives of hostages, has been in emotional torment since Oct. 7. They have received no sign that Kfir is still alive and wonder how such a helpless child can cope with being in captivity.
"I am mostly trying to understand how they pass an entire day there," Bibas Levy told The Associated Press in an interview earlier this month. "Is Kfir getting his bottle?" she asked.
The baby still was only crawling when he was seized, but is likely to have reached the stage when he starts using objects to stand up and move around, his aunt noted.
In Israel and beyond, Kfir has become a symbol of the brutality of Hamas' attack last month. Former Prime Minister Naftali Bennett has brought Kfir's picture to international media studios and brandished it on camera. Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant referred to him in a news conference, wondering who was looking out for him.
A reporter for Channel 12 broke down on camera while reporting about the family this week, saying "I think an entire nation wished they were coming home."
On Monday, Israel and Hamas agreed to extend their temporary truce until Wednesday, opening up the door for the possible release of Kfir, his brother and his mother, though they were not expected to be released on Tuesday. Under the terms of the ceasefire, men are excluded from the releases.
When Kfir wasn't freed on Monday, his family released a statement saying that "the understanding that we won't receive the embrace we so wished for has left us without words."
In what appeared to be an effort to ramp up pressure on Hamas to free the Bibas boys and their mother before the truce expires, Israel's military spokesman and the spokesman for Arabic media both mentioned Kfir in separate statements.
More than 100 people gathered in Tel Aviv at the Hostages and Missing Persons Square on Tuesday afternoon to release orange balloons as they demanded the release of the Bibas family, especially the children.
"They have been 53 days in Gaza, and we don't know who is hugging them, or giving them baths, or calming them down if they are crying," Bibas Levy said during a press conference.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
MORE WORLD NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING All 41 workers rescued from collapsed tunnel in India after 17-day ordeal
Rescuers in northern India have successfully removed all 41 workers trapped in a collapsed tunnel under the Himalayas, the climax of a 17-day rescue operation to drill through rock and debris.
Preparing for illness: Here's what happens when you see a person who is sick
New research suggests that just being around a sick person is enough to trigger your body to start preparing to fight the illness.
Up to 35 cm of snow in some areas, fog in other: Weather advisories in place in parts of Canada
Environment Canada issued several weather alerts Tuesday, with warnings ranging from fog to blizzards.
Conservative deputy calls MP 'unhinged' for linking Poilievre and Winnipeg killings
Federal Conservative deputy leader Melissa Lantsman is calling a Metro Vancouver MP 'unhinged' for a social media post that questioned if there was a connection between Pierre Poilievre and a weekend shooting in Manitoba that killed four people.
Family of infant hostage pleads for his release before Israel-Hamas truce winds down
Kfir Bibas has spent nearly a fifth of his life as a Hamas hostage. The 10-month-old was taken from his home in a southern Israeli kibbutz on Oct. 7, when Hamas abducted about 240 people and dragged them to Gaza.
Life expectancy for Canadians fell in 2022 for third year in a row, says StatCan
Life expectancy for Canadians decreased for the third straight year in 2022, and more people died of COVID-19 than in any other year since the pandemic began, according to a report released Monday.
Mother of 2 and 4 exchange students identified as victims killed in crash in Huntsville, Ont.
The woman killed in a head-on collision in Huntsville over the weekend that also claimed the lives of four teenagers has been identified.
How Western Canada's sugar shortage is affecting bakeries, chocolatiers
Amid an ongoing strike at Western Canada's largest sugar refinery, bakery owners and chocolatiers are finding it hard to locate the amounts of sugar they need to keep their businesses going as we head into the holiday season.
Six teens in court in connection with beheading of French teacher
Six teenagers go on trial behind closed doors on Monday in connection with the beheading of French history teacher Samuel Paty in 2020, a murder that shocked the country.
Canada
-
Life expectancy for Canadians fell in 2022 for third year in a row, says StatCan
Life expectancy for Canadians decreased for the third straight year in 2022, and more people died of COVID-19 than in any other year since the pandemic began, according to a report released Monday.
-
Up to 35 cm of snow in some areas, fog in other: Weather advisories in place in parts of Canada
Environment Canada issued several weather alerts Tuesday, with warnings ranging from fog to blizzards.
-
'Hold the line' rallying cry doesn't imply illegal behaviour: Tamara Lich's lawyer
Defence lawyers representing Tamara Lich say her frequent use of the phrase 'hold the line' doesn't imply that the 'Freedom Convoy' organizer was encouraging illegal activity.
-
Newfoundland RCMP officer charged with assault after airport altercation
Newfoundland and Labrador's police watchdog agency says it has charged an RCMP officer with assault.
-
Hundreds of thousands of Quebec union workers announce week-long strike
The Common Front of unions announced strike days from Dec. 8 to 14, meaning nearly half a million of Quebec's public workers will be off the job again if a deal is not reached.
-
Deal between Ottawa and province similar to Toronto likely coming: sources
The City of Ottawa could see a deal similar to one brokered between the City of Toronto and the Ontario government, provincial sources say.
World
-
BREAKING
BREAKING All 41 workers rescued from collapsed tunnel in India after 17-day ordeal
Rescuers in northern India have successfully removed all 41 workers trapped in a collapsed tunnel under the Himalayas, the climax of a 17-day rescue operation to drill through rock and debris.
-
Elevator drops 200 metres at a platinum mine in South Africa, killing 11 workers and injuring 75
An elevator suddenly dropped around 200 metres (656 feet) while carrying workers to the surface in a platinum mine in South Africa, killing 11 and injuring 75, the mine operator said Tuesday.
-
Israel and Hamas extend their truce, but it seems only a matter of time before the war resumes
A truce between Israel and Hamas entered its fifth day on Tuesday, with the militant group promising to release more civilian hostages to delay the expected resumption of the war and Israel under growing pressure to spare Palestinian civilians when the fighting resumes.
-
Jimmy Carter set to lead presidents, first ladies in mourning and celebrating Rosalynn Carter
Rosalynn Carter will be memorialized Tuesday with classical music and beloved hymns, some of her favourite Biblical passages, and a rare gathering of all living U.S. first ladies and multiple presidents, including her 99-year-old husband Jimmy Carter.
-
French police arrest yoga guru accused of exploiting female followers
French authorities arrested the leader of a multinational tantric yoga organization Tuesday on suspicion of indoctrinating female followers for sexual exploitation.
-
3 young Palestinian men were shot in Vermont. Their families thought the U.S. would be safer
Far away from the war in Gaza, three students were enjoying another visit to Vermont, celebrating Thanksgiving and a pair of family birthdays. But the place their Palestinian families thought would be safe was anything but.
Politics
-
Conservatives bristle at Liberal charge they're deserting Ukraine with vote against bill
A committee of MPs is expected to begin clause-by-clause study today of a bill that implements an update to the Canada-Ukraine Free Trade Agreement, following a decision by the federal Tories to vote against the legislation.
-
Poilievre pushing for MPs to call on 'unelected' Senate to 'immediately' pass farm fuels carbon tax bill
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre is pushing for MPs to call on senators to 'immediately' pass a bill that would exempt certain farm fuels from the carbon price.
-
Ottawa was always flexible on clean-energy rules, despite Alberta concerns: Wilkinson
Energy Minister Jonathan Wilkinson says the federal government is open to extending the deadline for existing natural gas plants to operate without emissions-trapping technology.
Health
-
Preparing for illness: Here's what happens when you see a person who is sick
New research suggests that just being around a sick person is enough to trigger your body to start preparing to fight the illness.
-
France to ban smoking on beaches at it seeks to avoid 75,000 tobacco-related deaths per year
France will ban smoking on all beaches, in public parks, forests and some other public areas as part of a national anti-tobacco plan presented by the health minister on Tuesday.
-
Life expectancy for Canadians fell in 2022 for third year in a row, says StatCan
Life expectancy for Canadians decreased for the third straight year in 2022, and more people died of COVID-19 than in any other year since the pandemic began, according to a report released Monday.
Sci-Tech
-
Google will start deleting 'inactive' accounts in December. Here's what you need to know
Under Google's updated inactive-account policy, which the tech giant announced back in May, accounts that haven't been used in at least two years could be deleted. Accounts deemed inactive will be erased in a phased-approach beginning Friday.
-
Elon Musk visits Israel to meet top leaders as accusations of antisemitism on X grow
Elon Musk, who's been under fire over accusations of antisemitism flourishing on his social media platform X, paid a visit Monday to Israel, where he toured a kibbutz that was attacked last month by Hamas militants and was set to meet with top leaders.
-
Court document claims Meta knowingly designed its platforms to hook kids, reports say
Facebook parent Meta Platforms deliberately engineered its social platforms to hook kids and knew -- but never disclosed -- it had received millions of complaints about underage users on Instagram but only disabled a fraction of those accounts, according to a newly unsealed legal complaint described in reports.
Entertainment
-
The Last of Us named the 'largest series ever filmed in Canada'
The monumental effort it took to bring the first season of The Last of Us to the small screen paid off big time for Alberta, a new report says.
-
Morgan Wallen tops Apple Music's 2023 song chart while Taylor Swift and SZA also top streaming lists
Country singer Morgan Wallen's 'Last Night' topped Apple Music's global song chart in 2023 as the giant music streamer released year-end lists Tuesday and provided listeners with data on their own most listened-to tunes.
-
'Get Ready With Me': Video genre focusing on everyday life is everywhere, and not slowing down
"Get Ready with Me" videos are everywhere these days, and they're as straightforward as the name suggests. Social media users, often influencers, invite viewers to watch them get ready to do something or go somewhere.
Business
-
Government impersonation, phishing are top financial scams, Interac survey finds
Government impersonation is one of the most common financial scams plaguing people across Canada, a new survey from payment processing company Interac Corp. has found.
-
Canada Goose buys European knitwear supplier Paola Confectii
Canada Goose Holdings Inc. says it has acquired a long-standing knitwear supplier and its European manufacturing facility.
-
Scotiabank profits weighed down by bad loan provisions, layoff charges
Scotiabank's profits took a sizable hit last quarter as it felt the early effects of the slowing economy, and prepared for worse to come.
Lifestyle
-
What's Merriam-Webster's word of the year for 2023? Hint: Be true to yourself
In an age of deepfakes and post-truth, as artificial intelligence rose and Elon Musk turned Twitter into X, the Merriam-Webster word of the year for 2023 is "authentic."
-
In the U.S., Hmong 'new year' recalls ancestral spirits while teaching traditions to new generations
For the annual fall renewal of her shaman spirit, Mee Vang Yang will soon ritually redecorate the tall altar in her living room where she keeps her father's ring-shaped shaman bells.
-
'It's a miracle': Missing B.C. cat found after almost 7 months far from home
A cat named Mucky has been reunited with his Vancouver Island family after being missing since May.
Sports
-
Injuries force Canada coach to make roster changes ahead of Australia friendlies
Coach Bev Priestman has called up forward Latifah Abdu and veteran midfielder Sophie Schmidt to replace the injured Evelyne Viens and Julia Grosso for Canada's upcoming friendlies against Australia.
-
Women's soccer in England to be run by independent organization in bid to set new standards
Women's soccer in England will be run by an independent organization rather than the Football Association from next year in a move aimed at setting new standards in the game.
-
B.C. Place to be renamed Christine Sinclair Place for soccer star's final match
B.C. Place Stadium is being renamed 'Christine Sinclair Place' for one night only, in honour of the Canada captain's final international outing
Autos
-
Tesla sues Swedish agency as striking workers stop delivering licence plates for its new vehicles
Tesla on Monday filed a lawsuit against the Swedish state via Sweden's Transport Agency as striking postal workers in the Scandinavian country halted the delivery of licence plates of new vehicles manufactured by the Texas-based automaker.
-
Honda recalls select Accords and HR-Vs over missing piece in seat belt pretensioners
Honda is recalling select 2023-2024 Accord and HR-V vehicles due to a missing piece in the front seat belt pretensioners, which could increase injury risks during a crash.
-
Buyers worldwide go for bigger cars, erasing gains from cleaner tech. EVs would help
The negative impact on the climate from passenger vehicles, which is considerable, could have dropped by more than 30 per cent over the past decade if not for the world's appetite for large cars, a new report from the Global Fuel Economy Initiative suggests.