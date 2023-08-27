'Don't chop me down': 100-year-old gingko trees may get axe for Tokyo redevelopment project

Miho Nakashima has her body painted like a tree by artist Andy Boerger during a public protest on Aug. 27, 2023, to point out that 100-year-old trees in the Jingu Gaien park area in Tokyo, Japan, could be cut down under a disputed development plan. (AP Photo/Stephen Wade) Miho Nakashima has her body painted like a tree by artist Andy Boerger during a public protest on Aug. 27, 2023, to point out that 100-year-old trees in the Jingu Gaien park area in Tokyo, Japan, could be cut down under a disputed development plan. (AP Photo/Stephen Wade)

MORE WORLD NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social