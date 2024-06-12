Death of Canadian in India confirmed by Global Affairs

World

    A Canadian has died in India, Global Affairs Canada confirmed to CTV News Wednesday.

    The federal agency said in an email that Canadian officials are "engaging with local authorities, and providing consular assistance."

    Citing privacy reasons, GAC would not provide further information on the Canadian or the circumstances surrounding the death.

    CTVNews.ca has reached out to police for more information on the case, including whether they are investigating the cause.

    This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

