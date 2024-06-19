Climate protesters spray paint Stonehenge orange

BREAKING Six-year-old boy struck and killed by school bus north of Toronto: police
A six-year-old boy is dead after he was struck by a school bus north of Toronto on Wednesday morning, York Regional Police say.
Two climate protesters were arrested Wednesday for spraying orange paint on the ancient Stonehenge monument in southern England, police said.
The latest act by Just Stop Oil was quickly condemned by Prime Minister Rishi Sunak as a "disgraceful act of vandalism."
The incident came just a day before thousands are expected to gather at the 4,500-year-old stone circle to celebrate the summer solstice -- the longest day of the year in the Northern Hemisphere.
English Heritage, which manages the site, said it was "extremely upsetting" and said curators were investigating the damage. Just Stop Oil said on the social media platform X that the paint was made of cornstarch and would dissolve in the rain.
Wiltshire Police said the pair were arrested on suspicion of damaging one of the world's most famous prehistoric monuments and a UNESCO World Heritage Site.
Stonehenge was built on the flat lands of Salisbury Plain in stages starting 5,000 years ago, with the unique stone circle erected in the late Neolithic period about 2,500 B.C. Some of the stones, the so-called bluestones, are known to have come from southwest Wales, nearly 150 miles (240 kilometers) away, but the origins of others remain a mystery.
Just Stop Oil is one of many groups around Europe that have gained attention -- and received a lot of blowback -- for disrupting sporting events, splashing paint and food on famous works of art and interrupting traffic to draw attention to global warming.
The group said it acted in response to the Labour Party's recent election manifesto. Labour has said if it wins the election on July 4, it would not issue further licenses for oil and gas exploration. Just Stop Oil backs the moratorium but said it wasn't enough.
In a statement, the group said Labour, which is leading in polls and widely expected by pundits and politicians to lead the next government, needs to go further and sign a treaty to phase out fossil fuels by 2030.
"Continuing to burn coal, oil and gas will result in the death of millions," the group said in a statement.
A six-year-old boy is dead after he was struck by a school bus north of Toronto on Wednesday morning, York Regional Police say.
How did as many as 30 North Korean soldiers wander over the line separating North from South, causing South Korea to fire warning shots before the North Koreans withdrew? The short answer appears to be shrubbery.
The WestJet Group has cancelled about 40 flights in anticipation of a possible strike by its aircraft maintenance workers on Thursday.
Without the evidence obtained from the undercover operation carried out by the Toronto Police Service in 2016, the court found there was no longer a reasonable prospect of convicting Mr. Amin.
As reports of avian flu circulate south of the border, the Canadian Food Inspection Agency has released the latest results from its national testing program.
The case of convicted rapist and former Canadian singer Jacob Hoggard will be back in court today as the 40-year-old appeals his guilty verdict on a violent sexual assault.
'How I spent my summer vacation' is a classic that's often the first composition asked of students when they return to class in the fall. In his latest column for CTVNews.ca, former NDP leader Tom Mulcair explores what the essays of the various federal party leaders might look like at the end of this summer's break.
Experts say workers should regularly check that they’re taking advantage of vacation time and other benefits, lest they leave money on the table.
Central and southern Ontario and much of western Quebec are forecast to experience another day of sweltering weather.
A six-year-old boy is dead after he was struck by a school bus north of Toronto on Wednesday morning, York Regional Police say.
The WestJet Group has cancelled about 40 flights in anticipation of a possible strike by its aircraft maintenance workers on Thursday.
An Ontario court is set to hear the University of Toronto's application for an injunction to clear a pro-Palestinian protest encampment today and tomorrow.
A former child actor and his business partners with major real estate holdings in northern Ontario have been facing insolvency after failing to keep up with debts meant for buying and renovating hundreds of properties.
Without the evidence obtained from the undercover operation carried out by the Toronto Police Service in 2016, the court found there was no longer a reasonable prospect of convicting Mr. Amin.
The federal government is expected to announce the way forward for fish farms along British Columbia's coast.
Scores of Greek firefighters and water-bombing aircraft were trying to contain a large wildfire on the fringes of Athens that forced authorities to issue evacuation orders Wednesday for two nearby settlements.
Two climate protesters were arrested Wednesday for spraying orange paint on the ancient Stonehenge monument in southern England, police said.
A strike group and about 7,000 sailors are closing in on their ninth month waging the most intense running sea battle since the Second World War.
Polish authorities have imposed a significant fine on a hospital for denying an abortion to a woman whose pregnancy may have endangered her life, marking a shift in a country with some of the strictest termination rules in Europe.
Former U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday repeatedly praised Milwaukee just weeks before it hosts the Republican National Convention, playing cleanup after he reportedly used the word 'horrible' in talking about swing-state Wisconsin’s largest city.
Hundreds of people died during this year's Hajj pilgrimage in Saudi Arabia as the faithful faced intense high temperatures at Islamic holy sites in the desert kingdom, officials said Wednesday as people tried to claim their loved ones' bodies.
Newfoundland and Labrador Premier Andrew Furey says the prime minister has 'shown a willingness to alternatives' to the controversial federal carbon pricing system.
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre is kicking off his summer tour with several stops in Quebec, CTV News has learned.
The head of the NATO alliance is set to meet with the prime minister in Ottawa today.
As reports of avian flu circulate south of the border, the Canadian Food Inspection Agency has released the latest results from its national testing program.
As Central and Eastern Canada brace for the year's first heat wave, medical experts are warning of the particular health risks faced by people taking medications that can alter the body's response to extreme temperatures.
A new device in Brantford, Ont. is providing people with low-barrier access to harm reduction supplies.
Two veteran astronauts will extend their stay on the International Space Station as teams on the ground work to better understand issues with the Boeing-built spacecraft that carried them to orbit.
It’s been roughly 66 million years since dinosaurs roamed the earth. And when you see this fossil cast of a daspletosaurus in tight quarters – you wouldn’t want the gap between our times on this planet to be any closer.
Scientists have discovered a 246 million-year-old marine reptile fossil, the oldest of its kind to be found in the Southern Hemisphere, shining a new light on the early evolution of marine mammals.
Justin Timberlake was arraigned on one count of driving while intoxicated and released from police custody in New York, according to his attorney.
Canadian pop superstar says living with stiff person syndrome was a battle, though she didn't feel alone.
Gordon Ramsay says he’s grateful to be alive but shaken after a recent cycling accident in Connecticut.
The WestJet Group has cancelled about 40 flights in anticipation of a possible strike by its aircraft maintenance workers on Thursday.
Experts say workers should regularly check that they’re taking advantage of vacation time and other benefits, lest they leave money on the table.
Nvidia became the world's most valuable company on Tuesday, dethroning tech heavyweight Microsoft as its high-end processors play a central role in a race to dominate a surge in artificial intelligence technology.
A new survey by HelloSafe shows that more Canadians are planning to take vacation this year compared to last, but there’s still a division on how exactly people will spend their time.
The intersection of kids and screen time is causing quite a stir among parents, experts and even the U.S. Surgeon General (who wants social media apps labeled) these days.
Experts say workers should regularly check that they’re taking advantage of vacation time and other benefits, lest they leave money on the table.
When your team is already down three games in the Stanley Cup final series and a single loss would mean the dream of a championship victory parade is over, it's understandable that anxiety for Edmonton Oilers fans is through the roof.
Connor McDavid scored four points (two goals, two assists) to lead the Edmonton Oilers to a 5-3 Stanley Cup Final win over the Florida Panthers on Tuesday in Sunrise, Fla.
Willie Mays, the electrifying 'Say Hey Kid' whose singular combination of talent, drive and exuberance made him one of baseball's greatest and most beloved players, has died. He was 93.
Stellantis is recalling nearly 1.2 million vehicles in the U.S. and Canada to fix a software glitch that can disable the rearview cameras.
In the face of pervasive auto theft in Toronto, some residents are looking to retractable bollards to stand between their vehicle and potential thieves.
Chrome’s century-long reign as that added bit of flash and glamour on new cars may be coming to an end. For least one major auto maker, environmental and serious health concerns are outweighing its aesthetic appeal.
It’s been roughly 66 million years since dinosaurs roamed the earth. And when you see this fossil cast of a daspletosaurus in tight quarters – you wouldn’t want the gap between our times on this planet to be any closer.
A steer auctioned off on behalf a Saskatchewan teenager with a rare neurological disorder has raised more than $50,000 for an MRI project in his hometown.
Space data is being used to monitor and protect endangered North Atlantic right whales in Canadian waters.
Josh MacDonald and his family hosted a fundraising game for Arthritis Society Canada at the Sydney River Elementary gymnasium on Friday.
A Grade 12 student in Waterloo, Ont. is getting international recognition for a 3D animated film she created.
A military jet that has been stored for over a decade at the Regina’s airport may soon fly again and help with future rocket development.
For some, living on the moon is an idea that is truly out of this world. But for others, it’s a concept edging closer to reality.
Halifax chef Lauren Marshall was working in the Bahamas on a special event in February when she fainted and fell from a golf cart, hitting the back of her head.
The thunderstorm that hit Ottawa Thursday evening was accompanied by heavy rain and lightning that struck a house in Orléans.
The federal government is expected to announce the way forward for fish farms along British Columbia's coast.
Mounties in Dawson Creek, B.C., say they have identified human remains discovered in April as belonging to Darylyn Supernant, who was among four people to vanish from the area since she went missing in March 2023.
An RCMP officer who is awaiting trial on three criminal charges for shooting a suspect – and was later disciplined for an alleged road rage incident – is back on active duty in B.C.’s Fraser Valley, CTV News has learned.
A six-year-old boy is dead after he was struck by a school bus north of Toronto on Wednesday morning, York Regional Police say.
The express lanes of a busy Toronto highway will be closed for most of the morning following a fiery crash early Wednesday.
A woman in her 20s has died after being shot in the parking lot at Vaughan Mills Tuesday evening and two people are now in custody, York Regional Police say.
City of Calgary confirms two massive replacement pipes from San Diego have arrived in the city to ultimately be used in the ongoing repair work on a water main that broke earlier this month.
The WestJet Group has cancelled about 40 flights in anticipation of a possible strike by its aircraft maintenance workers on Thursday.
Some communities in southern Alberta started the day with temperatures below freezing Wednesday – including Bragg Creek where it dropped to -2 C before 7 a.m.
The 'heat dome' is blanketing Ottawa for a third straight day, with temperatures expected to hit 34 C this afternoon. Environment Canada has issued a heat warning for Ottawa, saying the "prolonged heat event" will continue through Thursday with "dangerously hot and humid conditions" expected.
King Edward Avenue continues to be Ottawa's red light district, with more than 2,300 tickets issued for running red lights on the busy road in the first four months of the year.
Residents of an Orléans neighbourhood are sounding the alarm after they say they were scammed by a paving company whose attractive prices and quick turnaround only left substandard and incomplete work, damaged driveways, and massive bills.
The English Montreal School Board (EMSB) has scored the highest graduation rate in the province for the 2022-23 school year.
A seniors home in Montreal's West Island will have to shuttle most of its residents to nearby shopping centres to stay cool in the middle of a blistering heat wave after Hydro-Quebec refused to postpone a planned power outage in the area.
Laval police are looking for 83-year-old Nicholas Bazigos, who has been missing since June 17.
Connor McDavid scored four points (two goals, two assists) to lead the Edmonton Oilers to a 5-3 Stanley Cup Final win over the Florida Panthers on Tuesday in Sunrise, Fla.
Concerns about perceived overreach are obscuring Bill 20 provisions that address a shortage of affordable housing in rural Alberta, the municipal affairs minister said recently.
A spider that has been hanging out on CTV News Edmonton's river valley sky cam has been named by a viewer.
Environment Canada has placed the entirety of the Maritimes under heat warnings as of Tuesday afternoon.
The New Brunswick RCMP says a Fredericton man’s disappearance has been deemed suspicious and its Major Crime Unit is leading the investigation.
As Central and Eastern Canada brace for the year's first heat wave, medical experts are warning of the particular health risks faced by people taking medications that can alter the body's response to extreme temperatures.
The constituency of Tuxedo in Winnipeg has flipped orange for the first time.
A group of Wolseley residents wants the city to pump the brakes on its plan to revamp Winnipeg's transit network.
Gardeners and landscapers are asking Mother Nature for a break as Winnipeg and Manitoba have been pelted by a lot of rain recently, leading to concerns on the business front.
The Saskatchewan Roughriders held their Annual General Meeting on Tuesday evening where the organization debuted their financial results from the 2023 season.
"Buffalo Futurism" is an app created to share stories about the significance of the buffalo through augmented reality.
They marched on foot, over 300 kilometres from Prince Albert to Regina over the last week. Members from the Muskoday First Nation made the journey to raise awareness for crystal meth and fentanyl overdoses.
With the Edmonton Oilers extending the Stanley Cup Finals another game, that means at least one more massive watch party back in Six Nations.
Occupy UW, a group protesting the war in Gaza at the University of Waterloo (UW) campus, disrupted a board of governors meeting on Tuesday afternoon.
The Waterloo Regional Police Service (WRPS) says a driver was injured after a crash involving a minivan and a tractor of Tuesday afternoon.
A fundraising company says it was left in the dark by a Saskatoon Montessori School that is facing allegations about teachers not being paid.
A former Saskatchewan Mountie who shot and killed his lover has been handed an 11 year sentence.
The Saskatchewan Health Authority says it sent the wrong information to an independent agency studying hospital capacity that incorrectly showed nearly half of Saskatoon hospital beds were unoccupied.
A former child actor and his business partners with major real estate holdings in northern Ontario have been facing insolvency after failing to keep up with debts meant for buying and renovating hundreds of properties.
The WestJet Group has cancelled about 40 flights in anticipation of a possible strike by its aircraft maintenance workers on Thursday.
Without the evidence obtained from the undercover operation carried out by the Toronto Police Service in 2016, the court found there was no longer a reasonable prospect of convicting Mr. Amin.
According to London police, Hamilton Road is closed between Redan Street and Rectory Street while police investigate the crash.
The public may never know exactly why council distanced itself from an unsolicited proposal to relocate city hall to the heart of Downtown London.
OPP are hoping the owner of an urn will come forward. The urn, containing ashes, was originally found in on January 9 in the St. Clair River.
One person suffered injuries in a collision involving an e-bike in Barrie.
Premier Doug Ford is set to visit Simcoe County Wednesday.
A young man was killed while driving his motorcycle in Brock Township.
Special Investigations Unit Director Joseph Martino says he has reasonable grounds to believe a Windsor Police Service officer committed criminal offences related to sexual assault allegations in Windsor.
A Chatham man is facing charges following a sexual assault investigation.
A prolonged heat event continues through Sunday with dangerously hot and humid conditions expected to continue. Daytime highs are expected to be 32 to 35 C with humidex values of 40 to 45.
The federal government is expected to announce the way forward for fish farms along British Columbia's coast.
An RCMP officer who is awaiting trial on three criminal charges for shooting a suspect – and was later disciplined for an alleged road rage incident – is back on active duty in B.C.’s Fraser Valley, CTV News has learned.
Podiums and the B.C. premier are popping up on a near daily basis – with the government holding a flurry of spending announcements, like Tuesday’s regarding a new kidney care unit in Surrey.
A construction worker died in a workplace incident in Kelowna on Friday, authorities have confirmed.
Many parts of B.C. will see several days of sun this week after some regions experienced record-breaking low temperatures over the weekend.
A hunter was attacked by a black bear near Summerland, B.C., this week after he shot and wounded the animal.
With summer nearing, many will be finding ways to beat the heat, including taking a float down the Oldman River, and that has Lethbridge Fire and Emergency Services (LFES) refreshing their water skills.
Lethbridge police are investigating reports of a cougar near a residential community on Tuesday morning.
Pharmacies in southern Alberta were as busy as ever this spring, with many people seeking allergy relief in April and May.
A former child actor and his business partners with major real estate holdings in northern Ontario have been facing insolvency after failing to keep up with debts meant for buying and renovating hundreds of properties.
Police in Sault Ste. Marie plan to open a station downtown to increase their presence in the area and to address community concerns.
The Ontario Provincial Police crime unit is investigating a death that took place June 15 in the community of Whitesand First Nation.
Newfoundland and Labrador Premier Andrew Furey says the prime minister has 'shown a willingness to alternatives' to the controversial federal carbon pricing system.
Infant music classes are taking off, especially in Newfoundland, where demand is forcing one small business to boom.
Princess Anne will be in Newfoundland and Labrador next month to mark the 100th anniversary of the unveiling of the National War Memorial in St. John's.
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.