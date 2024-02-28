World

    Canadian tourist survives after Jeep careens off Hawaii cliff, washes out to sea

    A 27-year-old Canadian tourist was rescued after crashing his vehicle down a cliff on Hawaii's Big Island on Sunday.

    Local fishermen who were awakened by the crash called the authorities after the tourist's rented Jeep drove straight off a cliff in the middle of the night.

    They told CNN affiliate KITV 4 Island News that the vehicle was swept out to sea after crashing down the cliff, but it was washed back to the shore.

    The driver suffered mild hypothermia and was taken to a local hospital, according to the Hawaii County Fire Department.

    With files from CNN affiliate KITV 4 Island News

