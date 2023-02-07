Biden in State of Union urges U.S. Congress: 'Finish the job'

MORE WORLD NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Biden in State of Union urges U.S. Congress: 'Finish the job'

U.S. President Joe Biden exhorted Congress Tuesday night to work with him to 'finish the job' of rebuilding the economy and uniting the nation as he delivered a State of the Union address aimed at reassuring a country beset by pessimism and fraught political divisions.

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social