Biden calls Putin a 'crazy SOB' and takes aim at Trump during fundraiser for 2024 election

False start to spring across Canada, but winter weather on its way back
Canadians may be enjoying what felt like an early start to spring, but temperatures are set to drop, according to the latest forecasts.
During a fundraiser for his reelection campaign Wednesday night, U.S. President Joe Biden called Russian President Vladimir Putin a “crazy SOB” and took aim at former President Donald Trump's comments comparing himself to the Russian opposition leader who died last week in an Arctic prison.
Biden was talking about climate change when he said, “We have a crazy SOB like Putin and others, and we always have to worry about nuclear conflict, but the existential threat to humanity is climate.”
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov commented by saying that Biden's “churlish" remark could hardly hurt Putin but was a “huge shame” for the U.S. “Clearly, Mr. Biden behaves in the Hollywood cowboy style to serve internal political interests,” Peskov said.
Speaking to donors at a private San Francisco home Wednesday as part of a three-day California swing to raise money for his 2024 reelection campaign, Biden also said he was astounded by recent comments made by his likely Republican challenger.
Trump compared the suspicious prison death of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny to his own legal troubles in the U.S. Trump was fined US$350 million after a New York judge found he lied for years about his wealth on financial statements in his companies. Trump said the ruling was a form of “communism or fascism.”
“Some of the things that this fellow’s been saying, like he’s comparing himself to Navalny and saying that -- because our country’s become a communist country, he was persecuted, just like Navalny was persecuted. I don’t know where the hell this comes from,” Biden said.
“I mean, if I stood here 10, 15 years ago and said any of this, you’d all think I should be committed,” he said. “It astounds me.”
“I’ve been around a long time and I’ve never quite seen a crowd like this MAGA Republican crowd,” Biden added, referring to Trump's “Make America Great Again” slogan. “They seem to have very little moral compass on what is important to people.”
During a campaign fundraiser in Beverly Hills on Tuesday night, Biden highlighted his efforts to help middle-class Americans and warned that a win in November for Trump could lead to a nationwide abortion ban, more Republican efforts to undo the health insurance program started during President Barack Obama's administration and more policies that would disproportionately help the wealthy.
___
Long reported from Washington.
Canadians may be enjoying what felt like an early start to spring, but temperatures are set to drop, according to the latest forecasts.
An Ontario man is 'blown away' that he has to pay back the $38,600 he received in Canada Emergency Response Benefits, years after the Canada Revenue Agency approved him for it.
Traditionally, mutual funds have stood as a go-to investment strategy for those looking to grow their wealth without the effort of stock-picking. But financial columnist Christopher Liew outlines some reasons why mutual funds often aren’t the golden ticket they're made out to be, especially in Canada.
A man from Sault Ste. Marie, Ont., who documented his travels across the U.S. on social media, is in jail in Los Angeles, Calif., and charged with murder, CTVNewsNorthernOntario.ca has confirmed.
Two people have been arrested on charges of murder and abuse of a corpse after the discovery of a girl's body encased in concrete and a boy's remains in a suitcase in Colorado, according to police and public jail records.
A whale as long as a train car that died after straying into a port in Osaka last month is set to be buried until it naturally becomes a skeletal specimen for a local museum.
Hannah Hodson, a transgender former candidate for the Conservative Party of Canada, says that Leader Pierre Poilievre's comments on transgender sports and bathroom policies create confusion on party priorities.
During a fundraiser for his reelection campaign Wednesday night, U.S. President Joe Biden called Russian President Vladimir Putin a “crazy SOB” and took aim at former President Donald Trump's comments comparing himself to the Russian opposition leader who died last week in an Arctic prison.
A new report from the Canadian Institute for Health Information reveals hospitals across Canada saw a significant increase in hospitalizations due to respiratory illnesses among children last year.
A man from Sault Ste. Marie, Ont., who documented his travels across the U.S. on social media, is in jail in Los Angeles, Calif., and charged with murder, CTVNewsNorthernOntario.ca has confirmed.
One person died Wednesday afternoon after the load a crane was carrying came crashing down at a Vancouver construction site, according to officials.
Nathaniel Veltman, 23, was found guilty in November of four counts of first-degree murder and one count of attempted murder for hitting the Afzaal family with his truck while they were out for a walk on June 6, 2021.
Several communities are grieving and living in fear after back-to-back shootings last week in northwest Toronto, with those connected to the victims still reeling with shock.
A former employee of the Ontario Power Generation has been arrested and charged after allegedly leaking 'safeguarded' information to a foreign entity or terrorist group.
Ontario’s top doctor is warning public health units to be prepared for more cases and 'potential outbreaks' of measles amid a rise of infection in Europe.
A suspected missile attack by Yemen's Houthi rebels set a ship ablaze in the Gulf of Aden on Thursday as Israel intercepted what appeared to be another Houthi attack near the port city of Eilat, authorities said.
During a fundraiser for his reelection campaign Wednesday night, U.S. President Joe Biden called Russian President Vladimir Putin a “crazy SOB” and took aim at former President Donald Trump's comments comparing himself to the Russian opposition leader who died last week in an Arctic prison.
Two people are dead after a massive container ship crashed into a bridge south of the city of Guangzhou in southern China early Thursday, causing a section of the roadway to come crashing down along with vehicles.
The Taliban carried out a double public execution at a stadium in southeastern Afghanistan on Thursday as thousands watched the killing of two convicted men as their victims' relatives fired the gunshot.
Russia's main domestic intelligence agency has arrested a woman with dual U.S. and Russian citizenship on charges of treason, accusing her of collecting money for the Ukrainian military.
Russian forces are probing Ukrainian defences for weak points in the country's northeast, an official said Thursday, an area where analysts believe the Kremlin seeks to build on its recent success in taking a key city by mounting an ambitious four-pronged offensive to break through the front line.
Canada has summoned the Kremlin's ambassador in Ottawa for a lambasting over the reported death of opposition leader Alexei Navalny while in Russian custody, Global Affairs Canada says.
ArriveCan's 'arbitrary, inaccurate, incorrect and unreliable results' interfered with Canadians' Charter rights, a class-action application alleges.
Hannah Hodson, a transgender former candidate for the Conservative Party of Canada, says that Leader Pierre Poilievre's comments on transgender sports and bathroom policies create confusion on party priorities.
A new report from the Canadian Institute for Health Information reveals hospitals across Canada saw a significant increase in hospitalizations due to respiratory illnesses among children last year.
As Ontario prepares to expand the number of private clinics that perform publicly funded cataract surgeries, documents show those procedures form one of the most common complaints the province receives from patients about unfair billing practices.
A Montreal woman is the first person in the world to undergo a new treatment combination for triple-negative breast cancer.
A whale as long as a train car that died after straying into a port in Osaka last month is set to be buried until it naturally becomes a skeletal specimen for a local museum.
There are potential security concerns with a proposed Senate bill that would reqiure Canadians to verify their age online to access sexually explicit content, according to a technology and cybersecurity expert.
A Colorado man who died after getting bitten by a Gila monster was hardly alone in having the gnarly looking lizard for a pet.
A criminal case involving handwritten lyrics to the classic rock megahit 'Hotel California' and other Eagles favourites went to trial Wednesday in New York, with three men accused of scheming to thwart band co-founder Don Henley's efforts to reclaim the allegedly ill-gotten documents.
Prosecutors in New Mexico want more accountability for the 2021 death of a cinematographer who was fatally shot by actor Alec Baldwin during a rehearsal for the Western film 'Rust.' Sixteen jurors -- including four alternates -- were sworn in for trial Wednesday.
Nobody wants to be the person who mucked up the "Law & Order" franchise. It’s a fear that’s haunted veteran procedural writer Tassie Cameron since she embarked on the most daunting responsibility of her career: turning Dick Wolf’s beloved legal drama into the new Canadian spinoff "Law & Order Toronto: Criminal Intent."
Traditionally, mutual funds have stood as a go-to investment strategy for those looking to grow their wealth without the effort of stock-picking. But financial columnist Christopher Liew outlines some reasons why mutual funds often aren’t the golden ticket they're made out to be, especially in Canada.
Boeing removed executive Ed Clark, the head of its 737 Max passenger jet program, in the wake of several safety and quality-related incidents.
Dollarama has reached a $2.5 million settlement in a class-action lawsuit over the advertising of prices on its products.
The newest multi-millionaire is advised to sign the back of their winning ticket immediately and head to a retailer to have it validated, so the OLG is notified.
At eight years, six months and 11 days, Ashwath Kaushik made history on Sunday by becoming the youngest player ever to beat a chess grandmaster in a classical tournament game.
Almost two-thirds of Canadians say they have switched their primary grocery store in the past year to score better deals.
Auston Matthews scored his 50th and 51st goals of the season in his hometown to break a tie as the fastest U.S.-born player to reach 50 and help the Toronto Maple Leafs beat the crumbling Arizona Coyotes 6-3 on Wednesday night.
A young Barrie boy is riding the waves after his most recent encounter with one of the best players in the NHL today.
Streaming service Netflix announced Wednesday that a new documentary about Major League Baseball's Montreal Expos and their departure from their Canadian home will be coming to the platform.
There are additional aspects about buying an EV that you'll need to consider in order to get the best value. The car experts at Edmunds have put together five tips on what you need to know.
Even though authorities are trying to crack down on car thefts in Montreal, three men accused of operating a luxury car theft ring in the city walked free last month because it took too long for their case to go to trial.
Ottawa is considering alterations to its proposed clean-electricity regulations after consultations with industry, opening the door to more flexibility for individual power generators.
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.