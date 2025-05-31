ADVERTISEMENT

World

White House says it will announce new pick for NASA chief

By CNN

Published

Jared Isaacman testifies during a Senate confirmation hearing on Capitol Hill on April 9. Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images via CNN Newsource


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.