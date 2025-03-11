ADVERTISEMENT

World

U.S. House Republicans set up Tuesday vote to avert government shutdown

By Reuters

Published

The U.S. Capitol is seen at dusk in this aerial photograph taken above Washington, D.C., U.S., on Tuesday, Nov. 4, 2019. Photographer: Al Drago/Bloomberg (Al Drago/Bloomberg)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.