ADVERTISEMENT

World

Trump says he’s withdrawing the nomination of Musk associate Jared Isaacman to lead NASA

By The Associated Press

Published

The presidential vehicle carrying U.S. President Donald Trump leaves Trump National Golf Club in Sterling, Va., Saturday, May 31, 2025. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.