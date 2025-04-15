Trump calls for end to U.S. public media funding, including NPR and PBS

The new headquarters for National Public Radio (NPR) on North Capitol Street in Washington, Monday, April 15, 2013. NPR moved to a new headquarters facility with all digital equipment in Washington and is leaving its analog radio gear behind. The public radio network began broadcasting Saturday from its new home nine blocks north of the Capitol. NPR is consolidating its staff in one massive building after being spread across several sites for years. (AP Photo/Charles Dharapak)

(Charles Dharapak/The Associated Press)