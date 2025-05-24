ADVERTISEMENT

World

Syria welcomes U.S. move to ease sanctions imposed on it

By The Associated Press

Published

Trucks carrying around 60 displaced families gather on the highway as they head to their village, Kafr Sijna, after more than five years in the Atmeh camps near the Syrian-Turkish border, on a highway north of Kafr Sijna, Syria, Sunday, May 18, 2025. (AP Photo/Ghaith Alsayed)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.