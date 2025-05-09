ADVERTISEMENT

World

North Korea says leader Kim supervised missile tests simulating nuclear strikes against rivals

By The Associated Press

Published

This photo provided by the North Korean government, shows what it says a drill of long-range artillery and missile systems at North Korea’s eastern coast Thursday, May 8, 2025. The content of this image is as provided and cannot be independently verified. (Korean Central News Agency/Korea News Service via AP)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.