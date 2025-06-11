ADVERTISEMENT

World

New U.S. vaccine panel includes members who have criticized vaccines and spread misinformation

By The Associated Press

Published

Dr. Robert Malone gestures as he stands in his barn on his horse farm July 22, 2020, in Madison, Va. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.