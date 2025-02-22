ADVERTISEMENT

World

New FBI Director Kash Patel plans to move up to 1,500 workers out of Washington, AP source says

By The Associated Press

Published

Kash Patel, U.S. President Donald Trump's new director of the FBI, is pictured during his ceremonial swearing-in, Friday, Feb. 21, 2025, in the Indian Treaty Room at the Eisenhower Executive Office Building on the White House campus in Washington. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.