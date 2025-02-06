ADVERTISEMENT

World

Mexico deploys the first of 10,000 National Guard to U.S. border after Trump’s threat of tariffs

By The Associated Press

Updated

Published

Mexican National Guards arrive to Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2025, to reinforce the country's border with the United States. (AP Photo/Christian Chavez)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.