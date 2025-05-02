ADVERTISEMENT

World

Judge blocks Trump executive order targeting elite law firm, a blow to his retribution campaign

By The Associated Press

Published

President Donald Trump arrives at Palm Beach International Airport in West Palm Beach, Fla., Thursday, May 1, 2025. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.