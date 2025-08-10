ADVERTISEMENT

World

How the atomic bombing of Nagasaki tore apart Japan’s understanding of motherhood

By CNN

Published

FILE - In this Sept. 13, 1945, file photo, the Urakami Catholic Cathedral in Nagasaki, Japan, stands waste in the aftermath of the detonation of the atom bomb over a month ago over this city. (AP Photo/Stanley Troutman, Pool, File)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.