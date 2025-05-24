ADVERTISEMENT

A federal judge orders the Trump administration to return a Guatemalan deported to Mexico to the U.S.

By The Associated Press

A military aircraft waits for migrants to board from a bus at Fort Bliss in El Paso, Tx., Thursday, Jan. 30, 2025, before deporting them to Guatemala. (AP Photo/Christian Chavez)


















