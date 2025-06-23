World

6 reported dead and 2 missing after a boat capsizes on Lake Tahoe in California

By The Associated Press

Published

In the photo released by the U.S. Coast Guard, a capsized vessel floats is seen near D.L. Bliss State Park at Lake Tahoe, Calif., June 21, 2025. (Petty Officer 1st Class Justin Smith/U.S. Coast Guard via AP)


















