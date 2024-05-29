World

    • 'Are you driving?' U.S. man with suspended licence shows up on court Zoom call while behind the wheel

    Share

    Perhaps trying to save time by multitasking, a Michigan man seemed to think it would be a good idea to show up on a court video call about his licence suspension while driving with a suspended licence.

    But Judge Cedric Simpson, a district judge in Ann Arbor, Mich., certainly did not agree.

    Video from the court appearance on May 15 shows the judge's surprised reaction as he realizes the man is at the wheel of a vehicle.

    When asked if he was driving, defendant Corey Harris says he is just pulling into his doctor’s office.

    Judge Simpson then voices his disbelief to the public defender representing him, saying, "So maybe I don't understand something. This is a driving-while-licence-suspended [case], and he was just driving, and he didn’t have a licence?"

    The bold move didn't end well for Harris. His bond was revoked and he was ordered to turn himself into a local county jail the same day.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Canada

    World

    Politics

    Health

    Sci-Tech

    Entertainment

    Business

    Lifestyle

    Sports

    Autos

    Local Spotlight

    Vancouver

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Edmonton

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Kitchener

    Saskatoon

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Barrie

    Windsor

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Lethbridge

    Sault Ste. Marie

    N.L.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News